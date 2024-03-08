Hougang and Bedok executive flats set new record, each sold at $1.15m

In the ever-evolving landscape of Singapore's Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale market, hitting an all-time high (ATH) sale price is a notable event that signals shifting dynamics and emerging trends.

Recently, the spotlight has turned to Hougang and Bedok, where twin executive flat transactions have each clinched the S$1.15 million mark, setting a new benchmark for luxury living within the public housing sphere.

Taking a look at the twin S$1.15 million ATH transactions

The recent transactions involving executive flat segments in Hougang and Bedok have garnered significant attention by reaching an all-time high (ATH) price of S$1.15 million, marking a pivotal moment for both towns.

Recorded on March 1, 2024, these sales underscore the premium buyers are willing to invest in spacious and strategically located HDB units. Historically, such unprecedented price levels highlighted the increasing desirability of executive flats as a sought-after residential choice.

Hougang's 237 Hougang Street 21

Situated within the vibrant Hougang HDB Estate, Block 237 on Hougang Street 21 stands as a testament to modern living in a community-centric environment. Completed in 1984 and anchored on a 99-year leasehold, this residential block boasts 126 well-appointed units. Having met its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 1989, it offers a blend of comfort and convenience to its inhabitants.

Strategically positioned, Block 237 is merely a stone's throw away from key public transit options, including the Kovan MRT station. This proximity ensures residents enjoy seamless connectivity to various parts of Singapore, enhancing the ease of commute.

The block caters exceptionally well to families, being in close vicinity to esteemed educational institutions such as Yuying Secondary School, Xinghua Primary School, and DPS International School, making it an ideal choice for young couples and families with children.

Date Sold Block PSF Area (sqft) Price Sold 03/2024 237 S$685 1,679 S$1.150M 01/2024 237 S$643 1,679 S$1.080M 07/2023 237 S$619 1,615 S$999,000 05/2023 237 S$588 1,615 S$950,000 10/2022 237 S$545 1,615 S$880,000 09/2022 237 S$530 1,604 S$850,000

Recent transactions of 237 Hougang Street 21.

The neighbourhood surrounding Block 237 is bustling with amenities. For shopping and essential needs, residents have easy access to supermarkets like FairPrice Finest and Rainbow Supermart Pte Ltd. Healthcare needs are well covered with nearby clinics, ensuring residents are never far from medical care when needed. Additionally, the Singapore Post's Lim Ah Pin Road Branch and OCBC's Hougang Branch are conveniently located to cater to postal and banking services, respectively.

For those seeking leisure and outdoor activities, Maplewood Park offers a serene escape into nature, perfect for relaxation and family outings. Furthermore, residents interested in keeping up with the real estate trends can explore the latest price movements and transaction history specific to Block 237 Hougang Street 21, ensuring they are well-informed about their community's market dynamics.

Block 237 on Hougang Street 21 represents a harmonious blend of accessibility, convenience, and community living, making it a sought-after address in Hougang HDB Estate.

Bedok's 10B Bedok South Avenue 2

Located in the vibrant Bedok HDB Estate, Block 10B Bedok South Avenue 2 stands as a testament to modern living within a welcoming community. Completed in 1995, this leasehold property offers a secure 99-year tenure, housing 56 well-designed units. MOP for this block was reached in 2000, marking it as an established part of the neighbourhood.

Strategically situated, residents enjoy seamless connectivity thanks to nearby MRT stations, including Bedok MRT, which effortlessly links them to various parts of Singapore. For families prioritizing education, the block is conveniently located near reputable schools such as Bedok Green Primary School and the Integral Learning Academy, ensuring quality learning experiences just a stone's throw away.

Date Sold Block PSF Area (sqft) Price Sold 03/2024 10B S$747 1,539 S$1.150M 05/2023 10B S$722 1,539 S$1.111M 03/2022 10B S$617 1,539 S$950,000 11/2021 10B S$569 1,561 S$888,000 07/2021 10B S$595 1,539 S$915,000 06/2021 10B S$585 1,539 S$900,000

Recent transactions of 10B Bedok South Avenue 2

Daily necessities are easily met with proximity to supermarkets like the new Econ — Low See Seng Econ Mini-Mart and FairPrice Xpress, catering to all your grocery and household needs. Healthcare is never a concern, with local clinics and the Singapore Post — Bedok Central Branch nearby for essential postal services. Financial services are readily available at UOB for those in need.

For leisure and recreation, the Bedok South Neighborhood Park offers a tranquil escape, inviting residents to unwind in the beauty of nature. Furthermore, those interested in real estate trends will find value in exploring the latest price movements and transaction histories for 10B Bedok South Avenue 2, ensuring informed decisions in this sought-after location.

Let's talk about Executive flats in Singapore

Executive flats in Singapore represent a unique and relatively luxurious housing option within the country's public housing landscape, managed by the HDB. These flats are designed to meet the needs of middle to upper-middle-income families, offering more spacious living quarters compared to standard HDB flats.

Typically, executive flats feature three to four bedrooms, along with additional amenities such as balconies, study rooms, and sometimes, even dual-key configurations. This housing option is particularly attractive to multi-generational families or those who require more living space.

However, it's worth noting that the HDB has ceased the production of new executive flats since the early 2000s, making existing units highly sought after in the resale market.

The resale market for executive flats in Singapore has seen robust activity, with prices reflecting their rarity and desirability. These units often command a premium, not just for their size but also for their locations, often situated in mature estates with well-developed amenities, including schools, shopping malls, and public transport facilities. As these flats become scarcer, they not only become a symbol of status but also a smart investment for homeowners.

Despite their higher price point, the demand for executive flats continues to be strong, driven by buyers looking for spacious living environments within the comprehensive and efficient public housing system of Singapore. This trend highlights the unique position of executive flats within the country's housing market, bridging the gap between public and private housing.

Conclusion

The twin S$1.15 million ATH transactions in Hougang and Bedok are quite a sight in the HDB resale market, highlighting the enduring appeal of executive flats and the growing valuation of HDB properties in prime locations.

As the market continues to evolve, staying informed and adaptable will be key for those looking to navigate the complexities of Singapore's real estate landscape.

This article was first published in 99.co.