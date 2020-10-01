How you can help victims of Australia's bushfires

A wildlife rescuer with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia.
PHOTO: Reuters
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

With at least 30 people and millions of animals dead, Australians are reeling from the devastating fires that have been sweeping through parts of the country since October.

With the wildfires causing unthinkable damage, scorching millions of acres and destroying homes, here are some ways you can help those devastated in the fires.

AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS

The Australian Red Cross is accepting kind donations through its Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund which to date, has helped send over 1200 volunteers to communities affected by the fires and to offer assistance in over 70 evacuation centres.

It is also helping those directly affected by offering emergency grants to help cover immediate needs.

SALVATION ARMY AUSTRALIA

The Salvation Army is using any donations to the disaster relief fund by helping various ways, including mental health support by those affected and housing.

"Financial donations also allow residents the opportunity to make their own choices and inject much-needed funds into local economies and businesses, helping communities recover sooner," the organisation says.

GIVIT

GIVIT works in three ways.

Firstly you can look for donations if you have been affected by the fires, secondly you can look for items if you are a charity helping those affected and thirdly, you can donate specific items such as shopping vouchers, clothing or transportation.

RSPCA NEW SOUTH WALES

The organisation has set up a bush fire appeal to support their multiple evacuation centres around New South Wales.

Working on the ground, once fire zones are cleared, their inspectors will enter to asses and help any injured animals.

AUSTRALIAN KOALA FOUNDATION 

With tens of thousands of animals perishing in the blazes, the Australian Koala Foundation is accepting donations to help injured koalas saved from cleared bushfire affected areas.

KOALAS IN CARE INC..

One of Australia's largest Koala rescue centres, even they are shaking their heads at the devastation left behind by the fires, stating that they "have never experienced such a crisis on such an enormous scale."

WIRES

WIRES, or the New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organisation.

New South Wales is the worst affected area, having the worst fire season for over 20 years.

WIRES are taking donations online, over the phone, by Facebook and paypal.

This article was first published in BLLNR

More about
Money donations Australia Wildfires

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Cleaners thought abandoned baby&#039;s crying was from a toy doll
Cleaners thought abandoned baby's crying was from a toy doll
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES