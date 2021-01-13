Hunting for a new flat? HDB launches one-stop portal

SINGAPORE - Those hunting for a new home can now get pricing and loan information of Housing Board (HDB) flats on a new platform which aims to streamline the process of buying and selling a place.

The portal, which is being progressively rolled out from Wednesday (Jan 13), consolidates information on current and upcoming flats sold directly by the HDB, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post.

He added that it may include HDB resale flat listings in subsequent phases.

The portal includes customised financial calculators as well as information on housing loans provided by the HDB and various participating banks.

Buyers can use the calculators to estimate their housing budget, to help them compare their housing options, said Mr Lee.

Those planning to sell their flats for now can tap the calculators to estimate their sales proceeds, which also take into account monies which have to be returned to their Central Provident Fund.

They will also be able to view past transactions around their estate.

"This new portal will make it more convenient for home buyers and sellers to gather information on the purchase or sale of a flat through a single integrated platform," said Mr Lee.

Then National Development Minister Lawrence Wong first announced the introduction of a HDB sales portal in September 2019, along with an Enhanced CPF Housing Grant which streamlined two previous grants.

The enhanced grant also saw higher income ceilings for eligible first-time buyers.

Those interested can find more information at the website. SingPass is needed to access some services.

