'I have a $3 million budget - is Reviere or The Hyde a better option?'

Hello there,

I am an avid follower of Stacked Homes, I really like the content and the videos produced!

My wife and I are looking for a new property and we have narrowed it down to the following:

1) 2-bedroom + guest room (947 sq ft) at The Hyde

2) 3-bedroom at The Rivière (1141 sq ft)

I have read your reviews for both the projects but am still torn between which one to go for.

As such, I wanted your views on which one would be a better choice?

Looking forward to your advice. Thanks!

Hey there,

Thank you so much for your kind words about our content and videos!

About your question – both condominiums are good choices if you are more concerned about the lifestyle element and buying into something that is more refined and stylish.

As far as centrality goes, both are also good – The Hyde is located in District 10 and it is within proximity to two highly sought-after primary schools, while The Riviere is in District 3, with great convenience to amenities and the upcoming MRT TEL line.

Both districts have seen connectivity improve over the years, with the new MRT lines added, thus benefiting the area, which leads to a growth in property prices.

The Hyde

The Hyde is located in the prestigious address of District 10, with only 117 units. It offers exclusive living with decent facilities for its size. I do like the swimming pool, with the constellation lights that light up at night (something unique), and the sky terrace that does offer some semblance of views.

It does have great road connectivity to major roads and expressways – and is in close proximity to the city.

It is, however, located slightly away from amenities and honestly, it is quite a distance to walk to either Stevens or Newton MRT station. Hence, it’s more appealing to those who value exclusive living in a quiet enclave. I do like that there is now a FairPrice Finest at Balmoral Plaza, although it isn’t the biggest.

The proximity to Singapore Chinese Girl’s Primary School and Anglo-Chinese School will likely remain attractive, especially for families with children going to school.

On another note, do be mindful that there are a few resale options in the vicinity which adds to the competition when it comes to future exit.

Pros:

Within 1-km range to two primary schools

Singapore Chinese Girls and Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Cons:

Slightly away from amenities and the MRT station

Small development profile and higher maintenance fees

PHOTO: URA

PHOTO: URA

Layout Analysis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At 947 sq ft, the 2-bedroom+Study is a good size for its unit type. The unit comes with a private lift setting which definitely adds to the exclusivity.

While the kitchen is a decent size with ample countertop space, the area lacks a ventilation window, which is a downside especially if you do heavy cooking.

There are decent-sized bedrooms with a good size guest room, which could be used as a study or a guest bedroom.

Do bear in mind though that this bedroom can only fit a single bed – so while it’s good as a study or a guest room, it would not be so functional if you plan to have children and stay for the long term. It’s great that the unit comes with ventilation windows for both bathrooms.

However, the living and dining area is on the smaller side, added with a large balcony and big A/C ledge which takes up space. Also, there isn’t a yard area, so it may fall short on the practical aspect.

The Riviere

With 455 units, The Riviere is a medium-sized development with decent facilities provided. While the pool offers a splendid open view of the river, do note that it isn’t a 50m lap pool – so it could get crowded based on the number of units here.

It is within walking distance to Great World City for amenities and it is flanked between the two upcoming TEL MRT stations namely Great World and Havelock.

Hence, improving the connectivity to the area. The Riviere offers riverfront living within close proximity to the CBD and Orchard Road shopping belt.

Do be mindful that The Riviere is a leasehold development located in an area dominated by freehold resale options. With a current average PSF$ of $27xxPSF, undeniably, it is on the higher side, as compared to the neighbouring developments.

On another note, the overall price quantum as an older resale with a less efficient layout may likely cost more, while The Riviere with a squarish layout and newer facilities will be worthwhile when it comes to future exit.

That being said, I do think that the current promotional PSF rates by the developer in their effort to push for sales in this post-cooling measure climate, can be considered attractive, especially seeing the prices that the leasehold Martin Modern is currently commanding as well. But with its larger than average unit sizes, the overall quantum is still considerable.

Pros:

Riverfront frontage

Reasonable maintenance fees for luxury product

Close proximity to Great World City for amenities and the future TEL Great World and Havelock MRT station

Cons:

Leasehold development dominated by freehold resale options

lack of school options (Only River Valley Primary School)

PHOTO: URA

PHOTO: URA

Layout Analysis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At 1,141 sqft, the 3-bedroom layout is quite spacious compared to the market average. For me, personally, the layout could definitely have been more efficient.

I’m not a fan of the long walkway at the entrance and in bedroom 3 as well.

The unit comes with an enclosed kitchen with ventilation windows, however, it lacks a proper yard area for laundry. It does have natural ventilation in the master bathroom, though the common bathroom relies on mechanical ventilation.

Conclusion

All in all; both of the developments are very different options and quite tough to compare head-on. For a similar quantum – you could get a freehold 2-bedroom+Study in district 10 or a good size 3-bedroom unit in district 3.

If I had to choose, I’d probably go for The Riviere from a lifestyle perspective.

I do like the location by the Singapore River (there aren’t many of those), and it is also within walking distance to Great World (the rejuvenation there is fantastic), and the upcoming MRT as well. Also, you could walk to Robertson Quay, which offers a ton of lifestyle and dining options.

This is unlike the Hyde, as stylish as it may look from its facade, its immediate surroundings aren’t the most inspiring to me – unless the schools are an important consideration to you.

This brings me to my point. It is ultimately a toss-up between which you prioritise more.

Do you want that idyllic lifestyle by the river? Or are you looking more for a (relatively quieter) and more exclusive location? If it’s the latter, the problem is also that a 2-bedroom+Study isn’t the most conducive long-term option (if having kids are on the horizon).

You’ll have to consider the long-term implications of your purchase – for example, a 3-bedroom unit at The Riviere would make sense, due to its spacious unit size, if you are considering growing your family.

On top of that, it has great access to the city, amenities, and the MRT station. But it is a leasehold option too, which pales in comparison to the freehold – The Hyde.

However, if you do prioritise being close to popular schools, then The Hyde would be a better pick, as it is within 1km proximity to two primary schools, unlike The Riviere.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.