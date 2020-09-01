Money Talks: The 30-year-old creative director who spent $2,625 on Christmas gifts

Ever wondered what your salary and shopping habits are like in comparison to your peers? Money Talks is a new column by CLEO that takes an honest look at how young Millennial and Gen Z women spend their money.

In today's column, we speak to a 30-year old creative director who went over budget with her spending over the Christmas season.

Occupation: Creative Director

Industry: Media

Age: 30

Education level: High School Diploma

Salary: Around $10,000 - $12,000 per month

MONTHLY EXPENSES

Rent: $3,200

Utilities: $350

Groceries: $600

Phone Bill: $100 (For two people)

Entertainment: $100 (Netflix, Spotify, Disney+)

Allowance for Parents: $3,000 (Both her parents are retired and she covers their bills)

SHOPPING EXPENSES

How much she thinks she spends: About $200 - $800

How much she actually spent: $2,624.98

ON HOW SHE SHOPS:

"My beauty items are my most costly items when it comes to shopping. My creams and potions generally retail between $100 - $500, and a laser treatment package that I recently bought which was just under $3,000.