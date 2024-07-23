OCBC launches programme to woo high-net-worth clients' children

As part of its strategy to capture business from its high-net-worth or premier private clients' (PPC) children across Asia, OCBC has introduced a new initiative, the GENesis programme.

According to the bank, an estimated US$2.5 trillion (S$3.36 trillion) in intergenerational wealth is expected to be passed on to the next generation in Asia by 2030.

The programme offers financial education, leadership training, and networking opportunities for children of wealthy clients from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China.

This specially-curated programme is by invitation only.

Sunny Quek, OCBC's head of global consumer financial services, said: "We have noticed that our PPC customers are increasingly concerned about preserving their wealth across generations. It complements our existing suite of solutions for PPC customers and strengthens our proposition."

Participants will have access to workshops on various topics, including investment strategies, estate planning, and philanthropy.

The programme also provides mentorship opportunities with experienced professionals and industry leaders.

The inaugural programme which ran from July 17 to 19 brought together some 21 participants aged 18 to 25.

They comprised students and those who had just started work recently, with a number working in their family businesses.

Participant Cyrus Chung, 25, remarked: "I especially enjoyed meeting new people from different parts of the world, all charting their own paths. It was inspiring to learn from them."

