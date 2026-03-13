Shell leads 5th consecutive day of fuel price hikes, prices 98-octane petrol at nearly $4

Fuel prices in Singapore have risen for a fifth consecutive day after Shell increased its posted prices for all grades of petrol and diesel on Friday (March 13) afternoon.

Oil prices remained near the closely watched US$100 per barrel level, although they eased slightly in early trading on Friday after the US issued a 30-day licence for countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

Meanwhile, in defiant first comments attributed to him since he succeeded his slain father Ali Khamenei, new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran will fight on and keep the Strait of Hormuz shut as leverage against the US and Israel.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Consumer Association of Singapore's Price Kaki app at 2pm on Friday showed that Shell had raised its prices at noon.

It increased posted prices for its premium V-Power, and 95- and 98-octane petrol by 5 cents, while raising its posted price for diesel by 11 cents.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.31 $3.35 Not available $4.04 $3.38 Esso $3.31 $3.35 $3.85 Not available $3.28 Shell Not available $3.40* $3.92* $4.14* $3.49* Sinopec Not available $3.35 $3.85 $3.98 $3.27 SPC $3.27 $3.30 $3.81 Not available $3.19 Prices are correct as at 2pm on March 13. *Indicates change to posted price on March 13

Shell did not increase its petrol prices on Thursday, although it did hike its posted price for diesel by 10 cents.

Following the latest round of increases, Shell's diesel price is now 30 cents more than the the lowest-priced diesel at SPC.

Its 95-, 98-octane petrol are also the costliest in Singapore.

On March 10 (Tuesday), Shell raised its prices twice — in the morning and in the evening. It did not make any pricing changes for its petrol on Wednesday and Thursday, but did hike its diesel price on Thursday.

Consumer Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong on Wednesday told AsiaOne that the consumer watchdog is closely monitoring the recent increase in fuel pump prices.

He also urged fuel companies to "exercise restraint" in raising prices pre-emptively.

Motorists can check the latest fuel prices on the Price Kaki app to make informed decisions.

[[nid:731281]]