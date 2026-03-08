A rare freehold conserved terrace in Cairnhill is up for sale at $16m

A freehold corner terrace at 124 Cairnhill Road has been launched for sale at an indicative price of $16 million.

The conservation home is located in the Cairnhill Residential Historic District in prime District 9.

The property is set on a 2,495 sq ft site, and the two-storey property has an approved gross floor area (GFA) of 5,603 sq ft.

The indicative price of $16 million translates to roughly $6,400 per square foot (psf), placing it in the upper tier of District 9 landed transactions.

But it is also reflective of its freehold tenure, conservation status, and corner positioning.

Behind its conserved facade, the home comprises four ensuite bedrooms, an additional guest room and an ensuite maid's room.

Two open-plan family and entertaining spaces connect the main living area to the gourmet kitchen.

Other features in the home include a steam room and roof terrace, as well as an integrated undercover car space — a desirable feature especially in a central location where parking is often constrained.

The property was renovated and designed by local award-winning architect Richard Ho, principal architect of RichardHO Architects.

The architecture of 124 Cairnhill Road blends early 20th-century architectural charm with functional living space.

Other design elements include an internal lift and floating timber staircases that introduce natural light into the space.

While conservation guidelines preserve its historic exterior, the interior configuration has been modernised for family living.

Exclusive landed enclave within the vicinity of Orchard Road

The row of conservation houses along Cairnhill Road are part of a small landed enclave tucked between Newton and Orchard Road, a rare combination within the Core Central Region (CCR).

The key stretch of conserved houses comprise two-storied Late and Art-Deco styled terraces, which received conservation status in 1989.

Several homes there have won the URA Architectural Heritage Award, including 128G Cairnhill Road and 128D Cairnhill Road.

The house at 124 Cairnhill Road is close to Newton MRT station, while Orchard and Somerset MRT stations are about 1.2km away.

The Orchard Road shopping belt, including ION Orchard, Ngee Ann City, and Paragon, is in the vicinity, as well as Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre.

Beyond retail convenience, the address sits within a strong school catchment.

ACS (Junior/Primary/Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS), River Valley Primary School, ISS International School, and St Joseph's Institution Junior are all within a 2km radius.

Landmark residential developments in this area include The Scotts Tower, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Singapore Cairnhill, and Elizabeth Heights.

Scarcity and tenure command premium pricing

Freehold terrace properties within the Cairnhill conservation enclave are tightly held, and corner plots even more so.

Unlike the surrounding high-rise luxury condominiums that dominate District 9, the Cairnhill Residential Historic District consists primarily of conserved landed homes that are subject to facade retention and restoration guidelines.

These planning controls restrict redevelopment, preserving the low-density architectural landscape in an otherwise vertical neighbourhood.

This unique character is what underpins the area's appeal.

Tan Boon Leong, Executive Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers Singapore, says, "Terraces within the Cairnhill Residential Historic District are exceptionally scarce, and even fewer come with freehold tenure… Buyers who value craftsmanship and exclusivity will immediately recognise the enduring appeal of this home."

The buyer pool of such terraces is typically niche, with interest coming from ultra-high-net-worth individuals or those seeking a legacy hold, rather than pure developers.

These buyers often prioritise architectural character, address prestige, and long-term capital preservation over short-term upside.

Recent transactions in the CCR

Direct comparables within the Cairnhill enclave are limited due to low turnover, but broader transactions in central preserved districts suggest sustained demand for rare landed stock.

The most recent sale of a terrace house on Cairnhill Road was the sale of 98 Cairnhill Road, which sits on a 2,815 sq ft plot, that transacted for $12.8 million last February.

In 2024, the house at 70 Cairnhill Road, a 1,912 sq ft site, changed hands for $7 million.

In recent years, freehold terraces and conserved homes in District 9 and the nearby Emerald Hill Conservation Area have transacted anywhere between $5 million and $11 million, with psf rates often exceeding $5,000 depending on the property condition, site orientation, and site depth.

Compared to Good Class Bungalow areas or larger freehold landed plots in Districts 10 and 11, Cairnhill's offering is competitive, particularly for buyers who prioritise freehold tenure and proximity to Orchard.

124 Cairnhill Road is being offered via Expression of Interest by Colliers Singapore, closing on March 31.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.