Ringgit, oh ringgit

Once upon a time, some of us were used to going to Singapore to do our annual shopping when the exchange rate between the ringgit and the Singapore dollar (SGD) was still relatively reasonable.

However, in recent years, that relative reasonableness has disappeared, and for some, a new shopping paradise was found in Thailand, where the inexpensive food and lodging was seen as affordable as it was easy to convert the baht (THB) to the ringgit based on the exchange rate of 10:1, or ten THB (S$0.45) for every one ringgit (MYR) (S$0.33).

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Based on Bank Negara's monthly statistical bulletin, the end of August 2014 was about the last time the THB/MYR exchange rate was below ten and to be exact at 9.8780 per 100 THB. At the same time, the USD/MYR exchange rate then was at 3.1570 and the SGD/MYR exchange rate was at 2.5270.

Fast forward to 2020 and the THB/MYR rate was last seen at 13.5047, which basically suggests that the ringgit has weakened some 36.7 per cent against the baht.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

This is shown in chart 1. The ringgit too has weakened against the greenback as well as the SGD. Both the USD and the SGD were last seen at 4.0913 and 3.0297, which basically means the ringgit has weakened almost 30 per cent and 20 per cent against the USD and the SGD, respectively.

What has caused the ringgit to depreciate so much against the THB, while the THB itself has actually gained ground on the greenback and the mighty SGD?

Economic books tell us that the strength of a currency on a long-term basis is driven by a few factors and this includes and in no particular order, economic growth; trade and current account balances, management of a country's debt profile, international reserves, interest rates and inflation.

Hence, to understand the wide disparity in the performance between the THB and the ringgit, let's analyse some of these data. The figures extracted for all the tables in this week's column are from the respective central banks. Figures for 2019, are based on latest available data and are not the full-year figures.

First, economic growth. Over the past five years and including the estimate for 2019, the Malaysian economy has clearly been much stronger than Thailand in all the periods as seen on Table 1.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Next, we look at benchmark inflation and interest rates of the two countries.

From Table 2, it can be ascertained that other than the period between 2014-2017, Malaysia, with a higher inflation rate, had a lower real returns (benchmark rate less inflation rate) when compared with Thailand while in 2018 and last year, as rate of inflation fell, Malaysia's real returns, which were then much better than Thailand, did not ignite interest into the forex market.