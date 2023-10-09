A story of a Singaporean's overseas property investment gone wrong (but saved by the law)

Sellers at property seminars are more accountable than many would suspect.

One of the criticisms I tend to hear about property seminars - both from investors and local realtors — is that there's a lack of accountability.

Caveat emptor applies, and if you get sold a dud at a seminar, the seller gets off scott-free. Or at least, that's the consequence most people imagine. But this week, we learned that's not quite the case.

A doctor in Singapore has successfully sued a property advisor, over a hotel investment in the UK. Said doctor sank around $100,000 into a double-room, for the Tillington Hotel; the expectation was for returns of seven per cent in the first year, to about 14 per cent by the sixth or seventh year; at that point investors might allegedly exit the project and sell their investments for twice the invested sum.

In June 2021, the hotel was sold at a loss, and the doctor received £3,949 (we're not sure what exactly it was worth in SGD at the time.) He was able to claim damages in the amount of over $84,989; although the report says he wasn't challenged.

(Bonus tip for my readers: hospitality-related properties, like hotels, can be among the most high-risk properties. It's possible for a hotel to run at a loss for, say, nine months out of the year, only being profitable during narrow "travel season" windows; sometimes a hotel may need to make all its profit in those brief periods or go bust. Not always the case of course, but worth checking before you buy.)

Perhaps it's time we took all this further though. With ABSD rates at an all-time high, property investors are going to seek alternatives. That's going to mean overseas properties (everyone is looking at Japan now), as well as non-residential properties (hotels, industrial spaces, malls, etc.) And after seeing so many cooling measures, I know one thing for sure:

Cooling measures make seminars pop up like mushrooms after rain.

It's frustrating to those with legitimate seminars, because now they get drowned out. Especially because the legit ones tend to be far less dramatic in their claims, and are thus overlooked. Even I would worry about holding seminars now, given the reputation the space might develop.

Nevertheless, it's heartening to see that there is some recourse for those who've been in such situations, but let's not solely rely on legal redress to protect our interests.

Dive deep, research diligently, and always prioritise understanding over allure. Remember: in the realm of property investment (or any investment, for that matter), if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Meanwhile, it may be time to visit the URA building to see the new draft Master Plan

From the Greater Southern Waterfront, to the redevelopment plans for Turf City, there's quite a big change that will come up in the near future.

The first is the increasing number of homes in central areas; and models like Prime housing are letting young couples move into areas that, previously, were unaffordable. Then there's changes to deal with rising temperatures and the sea level, like the Long Island Project that will completely block my beautiful sea view.

This is what I get for using so much plastic. Now I get to stare at someone's undergarments hanging in their service yard or something, instead of my beautiful East Coast Beach with its ships, sun, sand, and oil slick.

In all seriousness though, knowing what's going to happen in the URA Master Plan is great to help you in your property journey. While the new possible updates aren't fully set in stone yet, having a peek at them provides valuable insights into the future direction of Singapore's urban planning.

As property enthusiasts or potential investors, staying ahead of the curve means understanding the government's long-term vision and planning accordingly. Whether you're lamenting a lost view or celebrating a potential appreciation in property value, it's undeniable that change is the only constant.

Weekly sales roundup (Sept 25 – Oct 1)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE MIDTOWN MODERN $5,617,000 1808 $3,106 99 yrs (2019) TERRA HILL $5,341,000 1894 $2,819 FH THE CONTINUUM $4,861,000 1690 $2,876 FH PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON $4,425,300 1281 $3,455 FH THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $3,760,778 1625 $2,314 99 yrs (2021)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,249,900 592 $2,111 99 yrs (2023) NORTH GAIA $1,301,000 1033 $1,259 99 yrs (2021) THE ARDEN $1,330,000 721 $1,844 99 yrs (1969) FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH $1,355,000 570 $2,375 FH PROVENCE RESIDENCE $1,379,000 926 $1,490 99 yrs (2020)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE GOODWOOD RESIDENCE $32,000,000 10710 $2,988 FH BOTANIKA $5,200,000 2497 $2,082 FH THE WATERSIDE $4,230,000 2400 $1,762 FH SEASIDE RESIDENCES $4,060,000 1679 $2,418 99 yrs (2016) N.A. $3,780,000 1798 $2,103 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE N.A. $440,000 1539 $286 99 yrs (1953) THE GARDEN RESIDENCES $780,000 474 $1,647 99 yrs (2017) GRANDEUR PARK RESIDENCES $784,000 420 $1,868 99 yrs (2016) SKY GREEN $788,888 441 $1,788 FH EUHABITAT $790,000 560 $1,411 99 yrs (2010)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD GOODWOOD RESIDENCE $32,000,000 10710 $2,988 $16,400,000 9 Years BOTANIKA $5,200,000 2497 $2,082 $2,618,000 16 Years AMARYLLIS VILLE $3,753,000 1991 $1,885 $1,803,000 14 Years THE SPRINGBLOOM $2,400,000 1647 $1,457 $1,680,868 25 Years DOVER PARKVIEW $2,668,000 2228 $1,197 $1,488,000 17 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD MARINA BAY SUITES $3,150,000 1615 $1,951 -$655,000 13 Years THE LAURELS $3,600,000 1313 $2,741 -$538,000 13 Years THE COAST AT SENTOSA COVE $3,650,000 2562 $1,425 -$395,000 16 Years EON SHENTON $1,358,888 689 $1,973 -$294,312 11 Years KINGSFORD WATERBAY $1,070,000 850 $1,258 -$99,000 5 Years

Transaction breakdown

