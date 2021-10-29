Temasek-backed consortium makes bid for SPH, tops Keppel's offer

A Singapore state investor Temasek-backed consortium of three property developers proposed to buy media group Singapore Press Holdings for $3.34 billion on Friday (Oct 29), seeking to out-bid conglomerate Keppel Corp.

The consortium Cuscaden Peak offered $2.10 per share in cash for Singapore Press, marginally topping Keppel's more complicated cash-plus-share offer of $2.099.

Keppel's offer to buy Singapore Press, which publishes the city-state's main newspaper, comes after the latter's decision to transfer its media business - comprising publications including the Strait Times and the Business Times - into a not-for-profit company in May.

Trading in shares of the newspaper publisher was halted on Friday morning and it was yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Keppel said in a statement that it would review the Cuscaden Peak's all-cash offer and make an announcement at an appropriate time.

Cuscaden Peak is 40 per cent held by a unit of Singapore-based Hotel Properties Tiga Stars, and 30 per cent each by units of Adenium and Mapletree Fortress, which are part of Temasek portfolio companies CLA and Mapletree, respectively.

