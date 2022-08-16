Temasek's stock bets shrink by $7.7 billion on stake sales, book losses

Temasek Holdings’ stock bets shrank by the most in more than 17 years after taking some cash off the table and incurring steep paper losses on BlackRock, Amazon, PayPal and Airbnb. It retained most of its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese stocks.

The Singapore state investment firm held 97 stocks valued at US$18.33 billion (S$25 billion) on June 30, according to its 13F regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late on Monday. It listed 96 stocks worth US$23.97 billion on March 31.

The US$5.6 billion drop is the biggest in the firm’s 13F quarterly filings going back to the final three months of 2004, according to SEC data. The total value of its equity investments is the lowest since 2020 when it was US$16.7 billion. The investments formed part of its S$403 billion (US$297 billion) of assets.

Temasek declined to comment on its latest filing.

Global stocks slumped last quarter as the risk of recession escalated, fanned by the most aggressive policy tightening in the US since 1994. While the 25-basis point rate lift-off in March was gentle, the Federal Reserve was forced to boost its target fed funds rate by another 200 basis points in three subsequent policy meetings.

Temasek cuts losses in Chinese education stocks, trims Alibaba, Didi after missteps

The S&P 500 lost 16 per cent in the quarter to June 30 while the MSCI World Index tumbled 16 per cent in the rout. BlackRock fell 20 per cent, Amazon lost 35 per cent, PayPal retreated 40 per cent and Airbnb plunged 48 per cent during the quarter.

“Taking into account the reasonable likelihood of a recession in developed markets over the next year, we maintain a cautious investment stance,” chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani said during Temasek’s media briefing in July. He expected a more balanced risk-reward profile on Chinese assets.

Temasek retained most of its bets on US-listed Chinese stocks last quarter, including a stake worth US$1 billion in Alibaba, an US$89 million stake in Didi Global, an US$11 million stake in JD.com, and a US$480 million stake in drug maker BeiGene.

Their combined value stabilised as the MSCI China Index of 715 stocks traded onshore and abroad gained 2.5 per cent while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped 12.6 per cent. Both gauges had slumped in the three preceding quarters, wiping out US$2.6 trillion and US$757 billion of market value respectively along the way.

Temasek also kept its holding of 10 million shares in Grab Holdings and added to its position in the Singapore-based technology investment group Sea Limited. Their combined value, however, declined by about US$131 million amid the broader market rout.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.