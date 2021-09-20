Is there still potential for Kingsford Waterbay as the land opposite will be an industrial zone?

Question 1

Hi Stacked,

What do you think of the capital potential gain for Kingsford Waterbay given the opposite land/forest been earmarked as Lorong Halus light Industrial zone? Also, would the forest at the Sungei Serangoon one day be totally removed?

Thanks in advance.

Hi there,

Thank you for writing to us.

You asked about Kingsford Waterbay, it has an awesome pool, to begin with! There are ample facilities, with a great greenery view on the other side. However, do be mindful that most units are East-West facing which tends to get hot at certain hours.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Adding on to the competition along the stretch is Riverfront Residences. It is located slightly closer to Hougang MRT and it is newer too, and priced slightly higher at $13xx psf hence you could say that the appreciation is capped for Kingsford Waterbay as the new development is priced pretty close to the current resale Kingsford Waterbay prices.

Unless of course, there is price movement for Riverfront Residences, only then will the other resale in the locality see a slight bump.

Looking at the mindset of potential buyers in the area, they would probably be thinking why would one pay more for a resale when one could get a new launch at a slight premium. So unless you are looking for a move-in ready unit, then that would be a different story.

Question 2

PHOTO: URA

Hi Stacked,

For OLA EC what’s your view on the 926 sq ft layout vs 947 sq ft layout?

Hey there,

Thanks for writing to us. The Ola 926 sqft 3 bedder is a traditional layout where all bedrooms are located on one side of the unit with a slight walkway to the bedrooms and the common bathroom. It’s a safe and squarish layout which provides privacy especially when you have guests over.

The other plus points: the unit comes with both kitchen and toilet ventilation windows which is great for ventilation.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As for the 947sqft, it is a rather unique layout with no wasted walkway space. You do also get a slightly bigger balcony space for this layout.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s a safe and squarish layout as well but do be mindful that both common bedrooms for these stacks will face either the East or West sun directly hence it will get hot at certain hours. This unit will come with both kitchen and toilet ventilation windows too which is great for ventilation.