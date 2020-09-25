Three reasons big tech will remain the safest bet in a post-Covid-19 world

Among the subjects that are hotly debated in financial markets, the outlook for the technology industry is by far the most consequential.

Not only have tech stocks played a crucial role in equity markets’ swift recovery following the Covid-19-induced mini-crash in March, the pandemic has turned the sector into a sanctuary for investors, as companies like Amazon and Microsoft thrive in the stay-at-home economy.

In a sign of the extent to which America’s tech giants have outperformed the rest of the stock market, the Nasdaq-100 index, a benchmark dominated by the country’s leading tech companies, is up 24 per cent this year.

By contrast, the MSCI All Country World Index ex US, a gauge of global stocks excluding US shares, is down nearly 8 per cent.

What is more, “big tech” – the sum of the S&P 500 information technology sector, the communications sector and the stock of Amazon – amounts to 45 per cent of the market capitalisation of the index, and is equivalent to 16 per cent of global gross domestic product, according to a report published by JPMorgan on Sept 11.

This is why the recent sell-off in the sector is worrying, especially at a time when volatility in markets is increasing amid a resurgence of the virus and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US presidential election.

The Nasdaq-100 has lost almost 13 per cent since September 2, with the shares of Apple and Amazon down 18.5 and 15 per cent respectively.

The sell-off, moreover, has been exacerbated by a dramatic increase in bullish bets on individual stocks in options markets.

Commission-free brokerage platforms have encouraged retail investors to pile into tech stocks, leading to excessive speculation, and amplifying the recent shift in sentiment against the sector.

The turmoil has heightened concerns about the lofty valuations of tech shares, inviting comparisons with the dotcom bubble that burst in March 2000.

Even if attempts to draw parallels with the tech crash 20 years ago are misguided, there is no room for complacency given the importance of the sector, and the potential for selling pressure to act as the catalyst for a broader sell-off across asset classes.

However, there are good reasons to believe that big tech will prove resilient to the surge in volatility.

First, while the valuations of tech stocks remain extremely high, financial and economic conditions today are significantly different from those in early 2000. Back then, the US 10-year Treasury yield was above 6 per cent, and the Federal Reserve was starting to raise interest rates.

Now, the 10-year yield is close to zero and the Fed is pumping vast amounts of liquidity into markets on a scale without precedent in peacetime.

The global economy, moreover, was expanding at a brisk pace two decades ago. Today, it is struggling to recover from the steepest drop in output since the Great Depression.

Second, the outperformance of tech stocks is justifiable. In stark contrast to the dotcom crash, when popular internet firms with little or no revenue suddenly proved worthless, many of today’s leading tech companies are highly profitable.

In the second quarter of this year, Apple’s revenues rose 11 per cent to just under US$60 billion (S$82 billion), while Amazon’s profits doubled year on year to US$5.2 billion despite heavy costs related to Covid-19.

Third, tech stocks are nearly all winners from the pandemic, and are being rewarded for having business models that are ideally suited to the world of lockdowns and social distancing. The digital disruption theme has never been more in favour on Wall Street.

In a report published on Sept 13, Daniel Ives, an analyst at US brokerage Wedbush, noted that “the growth themes around the tech sector are unprecedented and not comparable to anything I have seen for two decades”, adding that the pandemic is speeding up growth “by 1-2 years in many cases”.

Still, the recent sell-off in the sector has been accompanied by gains in “back-to-normal” stocks, such as the shares of airlines, hotels and cruise ship operators.

If economic activity, particularly in the US, continues to improve, and, more importantly, if there is a major medical breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19, bullish bets on tech stocks could unwind more sharply as investors pile into sectors that benefit most from a stronger recovery.

Yet, an awful lot would need to fall into place – economically, medically and financially – for big tech to fall out of favour with investors. As I argued previously , not only are there significant concerns about the safety and efficacy of a vaccine, the global economy is not about to roar back to life.

Interest rates are likely to remain at rock-bottom levels for the foreseeable future, supporting tech stocks’ lofty valuations.

This does not mean that the sector will not face more volatility, and potentially a much sharper sell-off, in the coming weeks and months. It does suggest, however, that big tech is still the safest bet in the post-Covid-19 world.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.