Trading in Cathay Pacific halted on Hong Kong stock exchange as white knight rumours swirl

Trading in Cathay Pacific shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange was halted on Tuesday morning as expectations mounted that the battered airline could be in talks with a white knight to rescue it.

Majority shareholders Swire Pacific and Air China also had trading of their stocks suspended, the exchange said.

A rescue package could be in the offing, sources told the Post.

The airline said its shares would be suspended from 9am on Tuesday “pending the release of an announcement in relation to inside information of the company”.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced airlines across the world to boost their cash position or seek government bailouts to survive the crippling collapse in air travel.

Cathay lost HK$4.5 billion (S$807 million) in the first four months of 2020 through the pandemic.

