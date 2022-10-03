Unique District 10 Jalan Jelita bungalow for sale for $20.5m by private offer

A District 10 bungalow at Jalan Jelita has just been offered for sale for $20.5m. At $3,402 psf, the property is accepting private offers and sits in an extremely exclusive neighbourhood, shared Kevin Lim, Chief Agency Officer of ERA Singapore.

With a land area of 6,025 sqft, this 999-year bungalow is near Holland Village MRT and within a 10-minute drive to the Orchard Road shopping district. Its long tenure is also ideal for multigenerational family living or to be passed on to future generations as part of their inheritance.

PHOTO: 99.co

Alternatively, Lim added that the land could be redeveloped into two semi-detached houses if the buyer so wishes.

In terms of amenities, the bungalow is near Raffles Girls’ Primary School, Nanyang Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).

PHOTO: 99.co

PHOTO: 99.co

The property is being marketed by ERA Singapore, and the private offer sale closes on Nov 18, 2022 at 4pm. Interested parties can contact Kevin Lim.

This article was first published in 99.co.