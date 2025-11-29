We analysed dual-key condo units across 2, 3 and 4 bedders - and one clear pattern emerged

Dual-key units have been an interesting property type to watch recently. Previously, we noted that dual-key units appeared to move more slowly at new launches, as of 2025.
However, it's challenging to draw a sweeping conclusion as to why: dual-key units have very different layouts and sizes, and not to mention, the transactions are low. To that end, we've taken a second look at dual-key units, in particular the resale projects, as we near the end of this year. Let's see if the performance of dual-key units has shifted in any meaningful way this year.
The performance of dual-key two-bedders versus regular two-bedders
For the following, we looked at the resale performance of two-bedders (dual-key and regular) purchased in 2014 and after, and sold between 2024 to June 2025:
2-bedroom dual key units
|Project
|Average ROI
|No. of transactions
|LIV ON WILKIE
|-10.14per cent
|1
|TRILIVE
|0.91per cent
|7
|120 GRANGE
|1.78per cent
|1
|THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES
|4.15per cent
|2
|RV ALTITUDE
|6.10per cent
|4
|CASSIA EDGE
|7.53per cent
|1
|SOPHIA HILLS
|7.84per cent
|16
|LOFT 33
|9.61per cent
|3
|THE ORIENT
|10.45per cent
|1
|GEM RESIDENCES
|11.73per cent
|3
|CITY GATE
|11.78per cent
|23
|FULCRUM
|11.93per cent
|4
|THE HILLFORD
|12.16per cent
|9
|FLAMINGO VALLEY
|14.02per cent
|1
|PARK COLONIAL
|15.53per cent
|2
|PARK PLACE RESIDENCES AT PLQ
|15.63per cent
|13
|URBAN VISTA
|15.97per cent
|2
|THE CITRON RESIDENCES
|16.95per cent
|3
|ONE DUCHESS
|20.51per cent
|1
|Q BAY RESIDENCES
|21.70per cent
|1
|PARC CLEMATIS
|24.00per cent
|8
|WATERFRONT @ FABER
|24.05per cent
|6
|PRINCIPAL GARDEN
|25.21per cent
|8
|THE SANTORINI
|25.43per cent
|11
|SIMS URBAN OASIS
|26.21per cent
|7
|SEASIDE RESIDENCES
|31.97per cent
|2
|BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY
|37.57per cent
|44
2-bedroom dual key vs regular units
|Project
|Average ROI of dual key units
|Average ROI of regular units
|Difference
|LIV ON WILKIE
|-10.14per cent
|–
|–
|THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES
|4.15per cent
|–
|–
|CASSIA EDGE
|7.53per cent
|–
|–
|LOFT 33
|9.61per cent
|–
|–
|PARK COLONIAL
|15.53per cent
|–
|–
|ONE DUCHESS
|20.51per cent
|–
|–
|GEM RESIDENCES
|11.73per cent
|29.78per cent
|18.05per cent
|THE HILLFORD
|12.16per cent
|24.92per cent
|12.77per cent
|Q BAY RESIDENCES
|21.70per cent
|31.29per cent
|9.59per cent
|TRILIVE
|0.91per cent
|9.75per cent
|8.84per cent
|FLAMINGO VALLEY
|14.02per cent
|22.12per cent
|8.10per cent
|THE SANTORINI
|25.43per cent
|30.73per cent
|5.30per cent
|SIMS URBAN OASIS
|26.21per cent
|31.44per cent
|5.23per cent
|BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY
|37.57per cent
|41.93per cent
|4.37per cent
|PRINCIPAL GARDEN
|25.21per cent
|28.71per cent
|3.49per cent
|SEASIDE RESIDENCES
|31.97per cent
|33.32per cent
|1.35per cent
|FULCRUM
|11.93per cent
|12.43per cent
|0.50per cent
|URBAN VISTA
|15.97per cent
|16.26per cent
|0.29per cent
|PARC CLEMATIS
|24.00per cent
|23.83per cent
|-0.16per cent
|RV ALTITUDE
|6.10per cent
|5.38per cent
|-0.72per cent
|CITY GATE
|11.78per cent
|10.04per cent
|-1.75per cent
|PARK PLACE RESIDENCES AT PLQ
|15.63per cent
|13.38per cent
|-2.25per cent
|THE CITRON RESIDENCES
|16.95per cent
|12.74per cent
|-4.21per cent
|SOPHIA HILLS
|7.84per cent
|2.02per cent
|-5.81per cent
|120 GRANGE
|1.78per cent
|-5.67per cent
|-7.45per cent
|THE ORIENT
|10.45per cent
|2.01per cent
|-8.44per cent
|WATERFRONT @ FABER
|24.05per cent
|14.46per cent
|-9.59per cent
One issue with comparisons is that dual-key units are more scarce than conventional units, so transaction volumes are lower. Most projects above only showed one or two dual-key transactions. As such, we should take this with the proverbial grain of salt, but it could provide an episodic glimpse of which way the dual-key demand might be tilting.
But let's work with what we have. In total, we have 11 projects with more than five dual-key transactions. Six projects saw regular two-bedders achieving a higher ROI, whilst in the remaining five, the dual-key units performed better.
Overall, regular two-bedders tended to deliver stronger resale performance on average, but a six-to-five win rate hardly makes that decisive.
There are also benefits to the dual-key that aren’t reflected in ROI alone.
Because the dual-key layout makes rental easier (each one is effectively two separate studios), they can sometimes fetch higher combined rent than a conventional two-bedder. As this is a rental issue, it’s not reflected in the ROI.
In addition, note that dual-key units count as a single unit for tax purposes, thus avoiding ABSD. A landlord can find substantial savings in renting out the sub-unit of their dual key, as opposed to buying a whole other unit for rental.
Now let's take a look at dual-key three-bedders, versus their regular counterparts
3-bedroom dual key units
|Project
|Average ROI
|No. of transactions
|SUNNYVALE RESIDENCES
|-8.27per cent
|2
|THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES
|-5.64per cent
|2
|JADE RESIDENCES
|-0.34per cent
|1
|THE CREST
|4.07per cent
|9
|HILLS TWOONE
|4.96per cent
|5
|CITY GATE
|5.66per cent
|3
|KALLANG RIVERSIDE
|7.60per cent
|3
|ARENA RESIDENCES
|9.15per cent
|1
|SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES
|9.69per cent
|2
|TRILIVE
|16.71per cent
|5
|KINGSFORD WATERBAY
|17.14per cent
|5
|BOATHOUSE RESIDENCES
|17.94per cent
|3
|HIGHLINE RESIDENCES
|18.41per cent
|3
|GEM RESIDENCES
|20.28per cent
|3
|URBAN VISTA
|22.71per cent
|2
|EIGHT RIVERSUITES
|22.72per cent
|3
|RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE
|23.19per cent
|22
|DAINTREE RESIDENCE
|23.27per cent
|2
|Q BAY RESIDENCES
|24.42per cent
|2
|FLAMINGO VALLEY
|24.93per cent
|1
|COCO PALMS
|25.72per cent
|4
|SIMS URBAN OASIS
|26.08per cent
|25
|8@WOODLEIGH
|27.14per cent
|3
|PARC CLEMATIS
|29.16per cent
|10
|RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE
|29.73per cent
|1
|WATERBANK AT DAKOTA
|29.78per cent
|2
|1 CANBERRA
|32.50per cent
|5
|BLOSSOM RESIDENCES
|33.20per cent
|1
|RIVERTREES RESIDENCES
|33.42per cent
|14
|THE INFLORA
|34.41per cent
|1
|SEA ESTA
|35.00per cent
|1
|THE SANTORINI
|36.19per cent
|5
|PRINCIPAL GARDEN
|37.26per cent
|5
|BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY
|38.02per cent
|11
|FORESTVILLE
|38.54per cent
|7
|WHISTLER GRAND
|39.65per cent
|3
|TWIN FOUNTAINS
|41.82per cent
|9
|HERON BAY
|45.76per cent
|3
|TWIN WATERFALLS
|46.72per cent
|1
|RIVERPARC RESIDENCE
|49.40per cent
|2
3-bedroom dual key vs regular units
|Project
|Average ROI of dual key units
|Average ROI of regular units
|Difference
|SUNNYVALE RESIDENCES
|-8.27per cent
|–
|–
|HILLS TWOONE
|4.96per cent
|–
|–
|CITY GATE
|5.66per cent
|–
|–
|SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES
|9.69per cent
|–
|–
|TRILIVE
|16.71per cent
|–
|–
|COCO PALMS
|25.72per cent
|53.07per cent
|27.35per cent
|BOATHOUSE RESIDENCES
|17.94per cent
|44.70per cent
|26.76per cent
|8@WOODLEIGH
|27.14per cent
|48.88per cent
|21.74per cent
|JADE RESIDENCES
|-0.34per cent
|15.58per cent
|15.92per cent
|GEM RESIDENCES
|20.28per cent
|33.97per cent
|13.69per cent
|RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE
|23.19per cent
|35.45per cent
|12.26per cent
|EIGHT RIVERSUITES
|22.72per cent
|33.27per cent
|10.56per cent
|RIVERTREES RESIDENCES
|33.42per cent
|42.88per cent
|9.46per cent
|FORESTVILLE
|38.54per cent
|47.89per cent
|9.34per cent
|Q BAY RESIDENCES
|24.42per cent
|33.34per cent
|8.92per cent
|SIMS URBAN OASIS
|26.08per cent
|34.61per cent
|8.53per cent
|BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY
|38.02per cent
|46.52per cent
|8.50per cent
|HIGHLINE RESIDENCES
|18.41per cent
|26.22per cent
|7.80per cent
|TWIN FOUNTAINS
|41.82per cent
|49.44per cent
|7.62per cent
|1 CANBERRA
|32.50per cent
|39.94per cent
|7.44per cent
|WATERBANK AT DAKOTA
|29.78per cent
|36.63per cent
|6.85per cent
|BLOSSOM RESIDENCES
|33.20per cent
|39.67per cent
|6.47per cent
|PARC CLEMATIS
|29.16per cent
|35.45per cent
|6.29per cent
|RIVERPARC RESIDENCE
|49.40per cent
|55.19per cent
|5.79per cent
|WHISTLER GRAND
|39.65per cent
|45.25per cent
|5.59per cent
|TWIN WATERFALLS
|46.72per cent
|50.78per cent
|4.06per cent
|FLAMINGO VALLEY
|24.93per cent
|28.81per cent
|3.88per cent
|ARENA RESIDENCES
|9.15per cent
|12.49per cent
|3.34per cent
|PRINCIPAL GARDEN
|37.26per cent
|40.18per cent
|2.93per cent
|THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES
|-5.64per cent
|-2.98per cent
|2.66per cent
|RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE
|29.73per cent
|31.81per cent
|2.08per cent
|DAINTREE RESIDENCE
|23.27per cent
|24.28per cent
|1.01per cent
|THE SANTORINI
|36.19per cent
|35.32per cent
|-0.88per cent
|THE CREST
|4.07per cent
|3.10per cent
|-0.97per cent
|URBAN VISTA
|22.71per cent
|21.44per cent
|-1.27per cent
|THE INFLORA
|34.41per cent
|32.53per cent
|-1.88per cent
|SEA ESTA
|35.00per cent
|33.10per cent
|-1.90per cent
|KINGSFORD WATERBAY
|17.14per cent
|13.65per cent
|-3.49per cent
|HERON BAY
|45.76per cent
|40.20per cent
|-5.56per cent
|KALLANG RIVERSIDE
|7.60per cent
|1.15per cent
|-6.45per cent
Among three-bedders, the regular units tended to outperform dual-key counterparts as well. That said, some projects still saw respectable results for dual-key layouts. As with two-bedders though, this ignores the rental element.
As an aside, note that the spread for the dual-key ROIs (from -8 per cent to 46 per cent) is much wider than for regular units (20 to 50 per cent), so the dual-key three-bedders seem to be much more volatile.
Now, let's take a look at four-bedder dual key units
4-bedroom dual key units
|Project
|Average ROI
|No. of transactions
|THE CREST
|-9.08per cent
|2
|JADE RESIDENCES
|-1.73per cent
|1
|URBAN VISTA
|4.96per cent
|5
|THE GLADES
|8.23per cent
|2
|WHITEHAVEN
|9.81per cent
|1
|TRILIVE
|14.77per cent
|3
|TRE RESIDENCES
|15.28per cent
|19
|VUE 8 RESIDENCE
|22.39per cent
|8
|BARTLEY RIDGE
|22.66per cent
|3
|THE NAUTICAL
|25.93per cent
|2
|EIGHT RIVERSUITES
|27.05per cent
|3
|THE SANTORINI
|27.39per cent
|5
|THE INFLORA
|28.68per cent
|1
|TWIN FOUNTAINS
|28.71per cent
|1
|FORESTVILLE
|31.08per cent
|12
|LA FIESTA
|33.04per cent
|6
|LAKEVILLE
|33.21per cent
|3
|HERON BAY
|33.71per cent
|4
|MY MANHATTAN
|35.76per cent
|3
|WHISTLER GRAND
|36.21per cent
|3
|HIGH PARK RESIDENCES
|36.47per cent
|1
|PARC OLYMPIA
|36.93per cent
|2
|THE TAPESTRY
|41.11per cent
|3
|JEWEL @ BUANGKOK
|41.67per cent
|1
|RIVER ISLES
|42.17per cent
|2
|WATERBANK AT DAKOTA
|46.32per cent
|1
|WATERCOLOURS
|55.34per cent
|1
|THE PALETTE
|56.72per cent
|1
|COCO PALMS
|59.88per cent
|4
4-bedroom dual key vs regular units
|Project
|Average ROI of dual key units
|Average ROI of regular units
|Difference
|JADE RESIDENCES
|-1.73per cent
|–
|–
|URBAN VISTA
|4.96per cent
|–
|–
|WHITEHAVEN
|9.81per cent
|–
|–
|TRILIVE
|14.77per cent
|–
|–
|TRE RESIDENCES
|15.28per cent
|–
|–
|EIGHT RIVERSUITES
|27.05per cent
|–
|–
|MY MANHATTAN
|35.76per cent
|–
|–
|PARC OLYMPIA
|36.93per cent
|–
|–
|JEWEL @ BUANGKOK
|41.67per cent
|–
|–
|WATERBANK AT DAKOTA
|46.32per cent
|–
|–
|HIGH PARK RESIDENCES
|36.47per cent
|77.99per cent
|41.51per cent
|VUE 8 RESIDENCE
|22.39per cent
|46.14per cent
|23.74per cent
|TWIN FOUNTAINS
|28.71per cent
|51.71per cent
|23.00per cent
|THE GLADES
|8.23per cent
|30.96per cent
|22.74per cent
|LA FIESTA
|33.04per cent
|50.59per cent
|17.55per cent
|FORESTVILLE
|31.08per cent
|48.21per cent
|17.13per cent
|BARTLEY RIDGE
|22.66per cent
|38.22per cent
|15.56per cent
|THE NAUTICAL
|25.93per cent
|35.84per cent
|9.91per cent
|THE SANTORINI
|27.39per cent
|36.96per cent
|9.57per cent
|HERON BAY
|33.71per cent
|42.36per cent
|8.65per cent
|THE INFLORA
|28.68per cent
|36.06per cent
|7.38per cent
|THE CREST
|-9.08per cent
|-3.23per cent
|5.85per cent
|LAKEVILLE
|33.21per cent
|38.69per cent
|5.49per cent
|THE TAPESTRY
|41.11per cent
|44.04per cent
|2.93per cent
|RIVER ISLES
|42.17per cent
|44.47per cent
|2.30per cent
|WHISTLER GRAND
|36.21per cent
|37.55per cent
|1.34per cent
|THE PALETTE
|56.72per cent
|43.41per cent
|-13.31per cent
|WATERCOLOURS
|55.34per cent
|37.80per cent
|-17.54per cent
|COCO PALMS
|59.88per cent
|26.84per cent
|-33.04per cent
Just like in the two- and three-bedder segments, regular four-bedders consistently achieved higher average ROI than their dual-key equivalents. Among projects with more than five dual-key transactions — such as High Park Residences, Forestville, La Fiesta, and Vue 8 Residence — every one saw regular units outperform.
The difference can be quite substantial. In High Park Residences, regular four-bedders averaged roughly 42 per cent higher ROI, while Vue 8 Residence and Twin Fountains showed gaps of 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.
This is not entirely unexpected though, as large dual-key units are something of a niche product. Landlords will typically aim for smaller units, to avoid the high quantum of a four-bedder; so these units tend to be bought for other reasons, such as intergenerational living while maintaining privacy.
Conclusion
Data is limited, unfortunately; so it's hard to draw definite conclusions still. From what we can see, however, our end-of-year update suggests regular units are still a safer bet for now; and also that the ROI gap was smallest for two-bedder units.
Plausibly, the dual-key layout works better for more compact units; perhaps not surprising, since its layout is angled at rental. Landlords tend to prefer smaller units with a lower quantum; and there's a rentability edge versus one-bedders, in that unrelated roommates still maintain their privacy.
We can also see that, as of late 2025, dual-key four-bedders are still the struggling segment. Across every project with meaningful sales volume (High Park Residences, La Fiesta, Forestville, Vue 8 Residence, and Twin Fountains), the regular four-bedders consistently achieved far higher ROIs.
This is also somewhat consistent with recent trends, where buyers have focused on a lower quantum for more accessible properties. We've also seen this translate in the new launch market, where for certain projects, the four-bedder dual-key units have been slow to move.
As such, some developers have taken steps to reconfigure them to regular four-bedder units. In short, you might consider a dual-key unit if renting out is a big part of your plan; but not so much for resale gains. In addition, keeping to a smaller unit might help with the eventual exit strategy.
Do keep in mind, however, that this is based on a small number of transactions to date — and that trends can change quickly in a dynamic market.
