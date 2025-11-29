Award Banner
Award Banner
money

We analysed dual-key condo units across 2, 3 and 4 bedders - and one clear pattern emerged

We analysed dual-key condo units across 2, 3 and 4 bedders - and one clear pattern emerged
PHOTO: Stackedhomes
PUBLISHED ONNovember 29, 2025 12:58 PMBYRyan J

Dual-key units have been an interesting property type to watch recently. Previously, we noted that dual-key units appeared to move more slowly at new launches, as of 2025. 

However, it's challenging to draw a sweeping conclusion as to why: dual-key units have very different layouts and sizes, and not to mention, the transactions are low. To that end, we've taken a second look at dual-key units, in particular the resale projects, as we near the end of this year. Let's see if the performance of dual-key units has shifted in any meaningful way this year.

The performance of dual-key two-bedders versus regular two-bedders

For the following, we looked at the resale performance of two-bedders (dual-key and regular) purchased in 2014 and after, and sold between 2024 to June 2025:

2-bedroom dual key units

ProjectAverage ROINo. of transactions
LIV ON WILKIE-10.14per cent1
TRILIVE0.91per cent7
120 GRANGE1.78per cent1
THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES4.15per cent2
RV ALTITUDE6.10per cent4
CASSIA EDGE7.53per cent1
SOPHIA HILLS7.84per cent16
LOFT 339.61per cent3
THE ORIENT10.45per cent1
GEM RESIDENCES11.73per cent3
CITY GATE11.78per cent23
FULCRUM11.93per cent4
THE HILLFORD12.16per cent9
FLAMINGO VALLEY14.02per cent1
PARK COLONIAL15.53per cent2
PARK PLACE RESIDENCES AT PLQ15.63per cent13
URBAN VISTA15.97per cent2
THE CITRON RESIDENCES16.95per cent3
ONE DUCHESS20.51per cent1
Q BAY RESIDENCES21.70per cent1
PARC CLEMATIS24.00per cent8
WATERFRONT @ FABER24.05per cent6
PRINCIPAL GARDEN25.21per cent8
THE SANTORINI25.43per cent11
SIMS URBAN OASIS26.21per cent7
SEASIDE RESIDENCES31.97per cent2
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY37.57per cent44

2-bedroom dual key vs regular units

ProjectAverage ROI of dual key unitsAverage ROI of regular unitsDifference
LIV ON WILKIE-10.14per cent
THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES4.15per cent
CASSIA EDGE7.53per cent
LOFT 339.61per cent
PARK COLONIAL15.53per cent
ONE DUCHESS20.51per cent
GEM RESIDENCES11.73per cent29.78per cent18.05per cent
THE HILLFORD12.16per cent24.92per cent12.77per cent
Q BAY RESIDENCES21.70per cent31.29per cent9.59per cent
TRILIVE0.91per cent9.75per cent8.84per cent
FLAMINGO VALLEY14.02per cent22.12per cent8.10per cent
THE SANTORINI25.43per cent30.73per cent5.30per cent
SIMS URBAN OASIS26.21per cent31.44per cent5.23per cent
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY37.57per cent41.93per cent4.37per cent
PRINCIPAL GARDEN25.21per cent28.71per cent3.49per cent
SEASIDE RESIDENCES31.97per cent33.32per cent1.35per cent
FULCRUM11.93per cent12.43per cent0.50per cent
URBAN VISTA15.97per cent16.26per cent0.29per cent
PARC CLEMATIS24.00per cent23.83per cent-0.16per cent
RV ALTITUDE6.10per cent5.38per cent-0.72per cent
CITY GATE11.78per cent10.04per cent-1.75per cent
PARK PLACE RESIDENCES AT PLQ15.63per cent13.38per cent-2.25per cent
THE CITRON RESIDENCES16.95per cent12.74per cent-4.21per cent
SOPHIA HILLS7.84per cent2.02per cent-5.81per cent
120 GRANGE1.78per cent-5.67per cent-7.45per cent
THE ORIENT10.45per cent2.01per cent-8.44per cent
WATERFRONT @ FABER24.05per cent14.46per cent-9.59per cent

One issue with comparisons is that dual-key units are more scarce than conventional units, so transaction volumes are lower. Most projects above only showed one or two dual-key transactions. As such, we should take this with the proverbial grain of salt, but it could provide an episodic glimpse of which way the dual-key demand might be tilting.

But let's work with what we have. In total, we have 11 projects with more than five dual-key transactions. Six projects saw regular two-bedders achieving a higher ROI, whilst in the remaining five, the dual-key units performed better.

Overall, regular two-bedders tended to deliver stronger resale performance on average, but a six-to-five win rate hardly makes that decisive. 

There are also benefits to the dual-key that aren’t reflected in ROI alone

Because the dual-key layout makes rental easier (each one is effectively two separate studios), they can sometimes fetch higher combined rent than a conventional two-bedder. As this is a rental issue, it’s not reflected in the ROI. 

In addition, note that dual-key units count as a single unit for tax purposes, thus avoiding ABSD. A landlord can find substantial savings in renting out the sub-unit of their dual key, as opposed to buying a whole other unit for rental.

Now let's take a look at dual-key three-bedders, versus their regular counterparts

3-bedroom dual key units

ProjectAverage ROINo. of transactions
SUNNYVALE RESIDENCES-8.27per cent2
THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES-5.64per cent2
JADE RESIDENCES-0.34per cent1
THE CREST4.07per cent9
HILLS TWOONE4.96per cent5
CITY GATE5.66per cent3
KALLANG RIVERSIDE7.60per cent3
ARENA RESIDENCES9.15per cent1
SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES9.69per cent2
TRILIVE16.71per cent5
KINGSFORD WATERBAY17.14per cent5
BOATHOUSE RESIDENCES17.94per cent3
HIGHLINE RESIDENCES18.41per cent3
GEM RESIDENCES20.28per cent3
URBAN VISTA22.71per cent2
EIGHT RIVERSUITES22.72per cent3
RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE23.19per cent22
DAINTREE RESIDENCE23.27per cent2
Q BAY RESIDENCES24.42per cent2
FLAMINGO VALLEY24.93per cent1
COCO PALMS25.72per cent4
SIMS URBAN OASIS26.08per cent25
8@WOODLEIGH27.14per cent3
PARC CLEMATIS29.16per cent10
RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE29.73per cent1
WATERBANK AT DAKOTA29.78per cent2
1 CANBERRA32.50per cent5
BLOSSOM RESIDENCES33.20per cent1
RIVERTREES RESIDENCES33.42per cent14
THE INFLORA34.41per cent1
SEA ESTA35.00per cent1
THE SANTORINI36.19per cent5
PRINCIPAL GARDEN37.26per cent5
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY38.02per cent11
FORESTVILLE38.54per cent7
WHISTLER GRAND39.65per cent3
TWIN FOUNTAINS41.82per cent9
HERON BAY45.76per cent3
TWIN WATERFALLS46.72per cent1
RIVERPARC RESIDENCE49.40per cent2

3-bedroom dual key vs regular units

ProjectAverage ROI of dual key unitsAverage ROI of regular unitsDifference
SUNNYVALE RESIDENCES-8.27per cent
HILLS TWOONE4.96per cent
CITY GATE5.66per cent
SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES9.69per cent
TRILIVE16.71per cent
COCO PALMS25.72per cent53.07per cent27.35per cent
BOATHOUSE RESIDENCES17.94per cent44.70per cent26.76per cent
8@WOODLEIGH27.14per cent48.88per cent21.74per cent
JADE RESIDENCES-0.34per cent15.58per cent15.92per cent
GEM RESIDENCES20.28per cent33.97per cent13.69per cent
RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE23.19per cent35.45per cent12.26per cent
EIGHT RIVERSUITES22.72per cent33.27per cent10.56per cent
RIVERTREES RESIDENCES33.42per cent42.88per cent9.46per cent
FORESTVILLE38.54per cent47.89per cent9.34per cent
Q BAY RESIDENCES24.42per cent33.34per cent8.92per cent
SIMS URBAN OASIS26.08per cent34.61per cent8.53per cent
BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY38.02per cent46.52per cent8.50per cent
HIGHLINE RESIDENCES18.41per cent26.22per cent7.80per cent
TWIN FOUNTAINS41.82per cent49.44per cent7.62per cent
1 CANBERRA32.50per cent39.94per cent7.44per cent
WATERBANK AT DAKOTA29.78per cent36.63per cent6.85per cent
BLOSSOM RESIDENCES33.20per cent39.67per cent6.47per cent
PARC CLEMATIS29.16per cent35.45per cent6.29per cent
RIVERPARC RESIDENCE49.40per cent55.19per cent5.79per cent
WHISTLER GRAND39.65per cent45.25per cent5.59per cent
TWIN WATERFALLS46.72per cent50.78per cent4.06per cent
FLAMINGO VALLEY24.93per cent28.81per cent3.88per cent
ARENA RESIDENCES9.15per cent12.49per cent3.34per cent
PRINCIPAL GARDEN37.26per cent40.18per cent2.93per cent
THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES-5.64per cent-2.98per cent2.66per cent
RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE29.73per cent31.81per cent2.08per cent
DAINTREE RESIDENCE23.27per cent24.28per cent1.01per cent
THE SANTORINI36.19per cent35.32per cent-0.88per cent
THE CREST4.07per cent3.10per cent-0.97per cent
URBAN VISTA22.71per cent21.44per cent-1.27per cent
THE INFLORA34.41per cent32.53per cent-1.88per cent
SEA ESTA35.00per cent33.10per cent-1.90per cent
KINGSFORD WATERBAY17.14per cent13.65per cent-3.49per cent
HERON BAY45.76per cent40.20per cent-5.56per cent
KALLANG RIVERSIDE7.60per cent1.15per cent-6.45per cent

Among three-bedders, the regular units tended to outperform dual-key counterparts as well. That said, some projects still saw respectable results for dual-key layouts. As with two-bedders though, this ignores the rental element.

As an aside, note that the spread for the dual-key ROIs (from -8 per cent to 46 per cent) is much wider than for regular units (20 to 50 per cent), so the dual-key three-bedders seem to be much more volatile. 

Now, let's take a look at four-bedder dual key units

4-bedroom dual key units

ProjectAverage ROINo. of transactions
THE CREST-9.08per cent2
JADE RESIDENCES-1.73per cent1
URBAN VISTA4.96per cent5
THE GLADES8.23per cent2
WHITEHAVEN9.81per cent1
TRILIVE14.77per cent3
TRE RESIDENCES15.28per cent19
VUE 8 RESIDENCE22.39per cent8
BARTLEY RIDGE22.66per cent3
THE NAUTICAL25.93per cent2
EIGHT RIVERSUITES27.05per cent3
THE SANTORINI27.39per cent5
THE INFLORA28.68per cent1
TWIN FOUNTAINS28.71per cent1
FORESTVILLE31.08per cent12
LA FIESTA33.04per cent6
LAKEVILLE33.21per cent3
HERON BAY33.71per cent4
MY MANHATTAN35.76per cent3
WHISTLER GRAND36.21per cent3
HIGH PARK RESIDENCES36.47per cent1
PARC OLYMPIA36.93per cent2
THE TAPESTRY41.11per cent3
JEWEL @ BUANGKOK41.67per cent1
RIVER ISLES42.17per cent2
WATERBANK AT DAKOTA46.32per cent1
WATERCOLOURS55.34per cent1
THE PALETTE56.72per cent1
COCO PALMS59.88per cent4

4-bedroom dual key vs regular units

ProjectAverage ROI of dual key unitsAverage ROI of regular unitsDifference
JADE RESIDENCES-1.73per cent
URBAN VISTA4.96per cent
WHITEHAVEN9.81per cent
TRILIVE14.77per cent
TRE RESIDENCES15.28per cent
EIGHT RIVERSUITES27.05per cent
MY MANHATTAN35.76per cent
PARC OLYMPIA36.93per cent
JEWEL @ BUANGKOK41.67per cent
WATERBANK AT DAKOTA46.32per cent
HIGH PARK RESIDENCES36.47per cent77.99per cent41.51per cent
VUE 8 RESIDENCE22.39per cent46.14per cent23.74per cent
TWIN FOUNTAINS28.71per cent51.71per cent23.00per cent
THE GLADES8.23per cent30.96per cent22.74per cent
LA FIESTA33.04per cent50.59per cent17.55per cent
FORESTVILLE31.08per cent48.21per cent17.13per cent
BARTLEY RIDGE22.66per cent38.22per cent15.56per cent
THE NAUTICAL25.93per cent35.84per cent9.91per cent
THE SANTORINI27.39per cent36.96per cent9.57per cent
HERON BAY33.71per cent42.36per cent8.65per cent
THE INFLORA28.68per cent36.06per cent7.38per cent
THE CREST-9.08per cent-3.23per cent5.85per cent
LAKEVILLE33.21per cent38.69per cent5.49per cent
THE TAPESTRY41.11per cent44.04per cent2.93per cent
RIVER ISLES42.17per cent44.47per cent2.30per cent
WHISTLER GRAND36.21per cent37.55per cent1.34per cent
THE PALETTE56.72per cent43.41per cent-13.31per cent
WATERCOLOURS55.34per cent37.80per cent-17.54per cent
COCO PALMS59.88per cent26.84per cent-33.04per cent

Just like in the two- and three-bedder segments, regular four-bedders consistently achieved higher average ROI than their dual-key equivalents. Among projects with more than five dual-key transactions — such as High Park Residences, Forestville, La Fiesta, and Vue 8 Residence — every one saw regular units outperform.

The difference can be quite substantial. In High Park Residences, regular four-bedders averaged roughly 42 per cent higher ROI, while Vue 8 Residence and Twin Fountains showed gaps of 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

This is not entirely unexpected though, as large dual-key units are something of a niche product. Landlords will typically aim for smaller units, to avoid the high quantum of a four-bedder; so these units tend to be bought for other reasons, such as intergenerational living while maintaining privacy. 

Conclusion

Data is limited, unfortunately; so it's hard to draw definite conclusions still. From what we can see, however, our end-of-year update suggests regular units are still a safer bet for now; and also that the ROI gap was smallest for two-bedder units.

Plausibly, the dual-key layout works better for more compact units; perhaps not surprising, since its layout is angled at rental. Landlords tend to prefer smaller units with a lower quantum; and there's a rentability edge versus one-bedders, in that unrelated roommates still maintain their privacy.

We can also see that, as of late 2025, dual-key four-bedders are still the struggling segment.  Across every project with meaningful sales volume (High Park Residences, La Fiesta, Forestville, Vue 8 Residence, and Twin Fountains), the regular four-bedders consistently achieved far higher ROIs.

This is also somewhat consistent with recent trends, where buyers have focused on a lower quantum for more accessible properties. We've also seen this translate in the new launch market, where for certain projects, the four-bedder dual-key units have been slow to move. 

As such, some developers have taken steps to reconfigure them to regular four-bedder units. In short, you might consider a dual-key unit if renting out is a big part of your plan; but not so much for resale gains. In addition, keeping to a smaller unit might help with the eventual exit strategy.

Do keep in mind, however, that this is based on a small number of transactions to date — and that trends can change quickly in a dynamic market. 

[[nid:724952]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

propertyProperty market / sectorCondominiumsProperty prices
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.