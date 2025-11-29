We analysed dual-key condo units across 2, 3 and 4 bedders - and one clear pattern emerged

Dual-key units have been an interesting property type to watch recently. Previously, we noted that dual-key units appeared to move more slowly at new launches, as of 2025.

However, it's challenging to draw a sweeping conclusion as to why: dual-key units have very different layouts and sizes, and not to mention, the transactions are low. To that end, we've taken a second look at dual-key units, in particular the resale projects, as we near the end of this year. Let's see if the performance of dual-key units has shifted in any meaningful way this year.

The performance of dual-key two-bedders versus regular two-bedders

For the following, we looked at the resale performance of two-bedders (dual-key and regular) purchased in 2014 and after, and sold between 2024 to June 2025:

2-bedroom dual key units

Project Average ROI No. of transactions LIV ON WILKIE -10.14per cent 1 TRILIVE 0.91per cent 7 120 GRANGE 1.78per cent 1 THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES 4.15per cent 2 RV ALTITUDE 6.10per cent 4 CASSIA EDGE 7.53per cent 1 SOPHIA HILLS 7.84per cent 16 LOFT 33 9.61per cent 3 THE ORIENT 10.45per cent 1 GEM RESIDENCES 11.73per cent 3 CITY GATE 11.78per cent 23 FULCRUM 11.93per cent 4 THE HILLFORD 12.16per cent 9 FLAMINGO VALLEY 14.02per cent 1 PARK COLONIAL 15.53per cent 2 PARK PLACE RESIDENCES AT PLQ 15.63per cent 13 URBAN VISTA 15.97per cent 2 THE CITRON RESIDENCES 16.95per cent 3 ONE DUCHESS 20.51per cent 1 Q BAY RESIDENCES 21.70per cent 1 PARC CLEMATIS 24.00per cent 8 WATERFRONT @ FABER 24.05per cent 6 PRINCIPAL GARDEN 25.21per cent 8 THE SANTORINI 25.43per cent 11 SIMS URBAN OASIS 26.21per cent 7 SEASIDE RESIDENCES 31.97per cent 2 BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY 37.57per cent 44

2-bedroom dual key vs regular units

Project Average ROI of dual key units Average ROI of regular units Difference LIV ON WILKIE -10.14per cent – – THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES 4.15per cent – – CASSIA EDGE 7.53per cent – – LOFT 33 9.61per cent – – PARK COLONIAL 15.53per cent – – ONE DUCHESS 20.51per cent – – GEM RESIDENCES 11.73per cent 29.78per cent 18.05per cent THE HILLFORD 12.16per cent 24.92per cent 12.77per cent Q BAY RESIDENCES 21.70per cent 31.29per cent 9.59per cent TRILIVE 0.91per cent 9.75per cent 8.84per cent FLAMINGO VALLEY 14.02per cent 22.12per cent 8.10per cent THE SANTORINI 25.43per cent 30.73per cent 5.30per cent SIMS URBAN OASIS 26.21per cent 31.44per cent 5.23per cent BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY 37.57per cent 41.93per cent 4.37per cent PRINCIPAL GARDEN 25.21per cent 28.71per cent 3.49per cent SEASIDE RESIDENCES 31.97per cent 33.32per cent 1.35per cent FULCRUM 11.93per cent 12.43per cent 0.50per cent URBAN VISTA 15.97per cent 16.26per cent 0.29per cent PARC CLEMATIS 24.00per cent 23.83per cent -0.16per cent RV ALTITUDE 6.10per cent 5.38per cent -0.72per cent CITY GATE 11.78per cent 10.04per cent -1.75per cent PARK PLACE RESIDENCES AT PLQ 15.63per cent 13.38per cent -2.25per cent THE CITRON RESIDENCES 16.95per cent 12.74per cent -4.21per cent SOPHIA HILLS 7.84per cent 2.02per cent -5.81per cent 120 GRANGE 1.78per cent -5.67per cent -7.45per cent THE ORIENT 10.45per cent 2.01per cent -8.44per cent WATERFRONT @ FABER 24.05per cent 14.46per cent -9.59per cent

One issue with comparisons is that dual-key units are more scarce than conventional units, so transaction volumes are lower. Most projects above only showed one or two dual-key transactions. As such, we should take this with the proverbial grain of salt, but it could provide an episodic glimpse of which way the dual-key demand might be tilting.

But let's work with what we have. In total, we have 11 projects with more than five dual-key transactions. Six projects saw regular two-bedders achieving a higher ROI, whilst in the remaining five, the dual-key units performed better.

Overall, regular two-bedders tended to deliver stronger resale performance on average, but a six-to-five win rate hardly makes that decisive.

There are also benefits to the dual-key that aren’t reflected in ROI alone.

Because the dual-key layout makes rental easier (each one is effectively two separate studios), they can sometimes fetch higher combined rent than a conventional two-bedder. As this is a rental issue, it’s not reflected in the ROI.

In addition, note that dual-key units count as a single unit for tax purposes, thus avoiding ABSD. A landlord can find substantial savings in renting out the sub-unit of their dual key, as opposed to buying a whole other unit for rental.

Now let's take a look at dual-key three-bedders, versus their regular counterparts

3-bedroom dual key units

Project Average ROI No. of transactions SUNNYVALE RESIDENCES -8.27per cent 2 THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES -5.64per cent 2 JADE RESIDENCES -0.34per cent 1 THE CREST 4.07per cent 9 HILLS TWOONE 4.96per cent 5 CITY GATE 5.66per cent 3 KALLANG RIVERSIDE 7.60per cent 3 ARENA RESIDENCES 9.15per cent 1 SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES 9.69per cent 2 TRILIVE 16.71per cent 5 KINGSFORD WATERBAY 17.14per cent 5 BOATHOUSE RESIDENCES 17.94per cent 3 HIGHLINE RESIDENCES 18.41per cent 3 GEM RESIDENCES 20.28per cent 3 URBAN VISTA 22.71per cent 2 EIGHT RIVERSUITES 22.72per cent 3 RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE 23.19per cent 22 DAINTREE RESIDENCE 23.27per cent 2 Q BAY RESIDENCES 24.42per cent 2 FLAMINGO VALLEY 24.93per cent 1 COCO PALMS 25.72per cent 4 SIMS URBAN OASIS 26.08per cent 25 8@WOODLEIGH 27.14per cent 3 PARC CLEMATIS 29.16per cent 10 RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE 29.73per cent 1 WATERBANK AT DAKOTA 29.78per cent 2 1 CANBERRA 32.50per cent 5 BLOSSOM RESIDENCES 33.20per cent 1 RIVERTREES RESIDENCES 33.42per cent 14 THE INFLORA 34.41per cent 1 SEA ESTA 35.00per cent 1 THE SANTORINI 36.19per cent 5 PRINCIPAL GARDEN 37.26per cent 5 BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY 38.02per cent 11 FORESTVILLE 38.54per cent 7 WHISTLER GRAND 39.65per cent 3 TWIN FOUNTAINS 41.82per cent 9 HERON BAY 45.76per cent 3 TWIN WATERFALLS 46.72per cent 1 RIVERPARC RESIDENCE 49.40per cent 2

3-bedroom dual key vs regular units

Project Average ROI of dual key units Average ROI of regular units Difference SUNNYVALE RESIDENCES -8.27per cent – – HILLS TWOONE 4.96per cent – – CITY GATE 5.66per cent – – SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES 9.69per cent – – TRILIVE 16.71per cent – – COCO PALMS 25.72per cent 53.07per cent 27.35per cent BOATHOUSE RESIDENCES 17.94per cent 44.70per cent 26.76per cent 8@WOODLEIGH 27.14per cent 48.88per cent 21.74per cent JADE RESIDENCES -0.34per cent 15.58per cent 15.92per cent GEM RESIDENCES 20.28per cent 33.97per cent 13.69per cent RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE 23.19per cent 35.45per cent 12.26per cent EIGHT RIVERSUITES 22.72per cent 33.27per cent 10.56per cent RIVERTREES RESIDENCES 33.42per cent 42.88per cent 9.46per cent FORESTVILLE 38.54per cent 47.89per cent 9.34per cent Q BAY RESIDENCES 24.42per cent 33.34per cent 8.92per cent SIMS URBAN OASIS 26.08per cent 34.61per cent 8.53per cent BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY 38.02per cent 46.52per cent 8.50per cent HIGHLINE RESIDENCES 18.41per cent 26.22per cent 7.80per cent TWIN FOUNTAINS 41.82per cent 49.44per cent 7.62per cent 1 CANBERRA 32.50per cent 39.94per cent 7.44per cent WATERBANK AT DAKOTA 29.78per cent 36.63per cent 6.85per cent BLOSSOM RESIDENCES 33.20per cent 39.67per cent 6.47per cent PARC CLEMATIS 29.16per cent 35.45per cent 6.29per cent RIVERPARC RESIDENCE 49.40per cent 55.19per cent 5.79per cent WHISTLER GRAND 39.65per cent 45.25per cent 5.59per cent TWIN WATERFALLS 46.72per cent 50.78per cent 4.06per cent FLAMINGO VALLEY 24.93per cent 28.81per cent 3.88per cent ARENA RESIDENCES 9.15per cent 12.49per cent 3.34per cent PRINCIPAL GARDEN 37.26per cent 40.18per cent 2.93per cent THE RISE @ OXLEY – RESIDENCES -5.64per cent -2.98per cent 2.66per cent RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE 29.73per cent 31.81per cent 2.08per cent DAINTREE RESIDENCE 23.27per cent 24.28per cent 1.01per cent THE SANTORINI 36.19per cent 35.32per cent -0.88per cent THE CREST 4.07per cent 3.10per cent -0.97per cent URBAN VISTA 22.71per cent 21.44per cent -1.27per cent THE INFLORA 34.41per cent 32.53per cent -1.88per cent SEA ESTA 35.00per cent 33.10per cent -1.90per cent KINGSFORD WATERBAY 17.14per cent 13.65per cent -3.49per cent HERON BAY 45.76per cent 40.20per cent -5.56per cent KALLANG RIVERSIDE 7.60per cent 1.15per cent -6.45per cent

Among three-bedders, the regular units tended to outperform dual-key counterparts as well. That said, some projects still saw respectable results for dual-key layouts. As with two-bedders though, this ignores the rental element.

As an aside, note that the spread for the dual-key ROIs (from -8 per cent to 46 per cent) is much wider than for regular units (20 to 50 per cent), so the dual-key three-bedders seem to be much more volatile.

Now, let's take a look at four-bedder dual key units

4-bedroom dual key units

Project Average ROI No. of transactions THE CREST -9.08per cent 2 JADE RESIDENCES -1.73per cent 1 URBAN VISTA 4.96per cent 5 THE GLADES 8.23per cent 2 WHITEHAVEN 9.81per cent 1 TRILIVE 14.77per cent 3 TRE RESIDENCES 15.28per cent 19 VUE 8 RESIDENCE 22.39per cent 8 BARTLEY RIDGE 22.66per cent 3 THE NAUTICAL 25.93per cent 2 EIGHT RIVERSUITES 27.05per cent 3 THE SANTORINI 27.39per cent 5 THE INFLORA 28.68per cent 1 TWIN FOUNTAINS 28.71per cent 1 FORESTVILLE 31.08per cent 12 LA FIESTA 33.04per cent 6 LAKEVILLE 33.21per cent 3 HERON BAY 33.71per cent 4 MY MANHATTAN 35.76per cent 3 WHISTLER GRAND 36.21per cent 3 HIGH PARK RESIDENCES 36.47per cent 1 PARC OLYMPIA 36.93per cent 2 THE TAPESTRY 41.11per cent 3 JEWEL @ BUANGKOK 41.67per cent 1 RIVER ISLES 42.17per cent 2 WATERBANK AT DAKOTA 46.32per cent 1 WATERCOLOURS 55.34per cent 1 THE PALETTE 56.72per cent 1 COCO PALMS 59.88per cent 4

4-bedroom dual key vs regular units

Project Average ROI of dual key units Average ROI of regular units Difference JADE RESIDENCES -1.73per cent – – URBAN VISTA 4.96per cent – – WHITEHAVEN 9.81per cent – – TRILIVE 14.77per cent – – TRE RESIDENCES 15.28per cent – – EIGHT RIVERSUITES 27.05per cent – – MY MANHATTAN 35.76per cent – – PARC OLYMPIA 36.93per cent – – JEWEL @ BUANGKOK 41.67per cent – – WATERBANK AT DAKOTA 46.32per cent – – HIGH PARK RESIDENCES 36.47per cent 77.99per cent 41.51per cent VUE 8 RESIDENCE 22.39per cent 46.14per cent 23.74per cent TWIN FOUNTAINS 28.71per cent 51.71per cent 23.00per cent THE GLADES 8.23per cent 30.96per cent 22.74per cent LA FIESTA 33.04per cent 50.59per cent 17.55per cent FORESTVILLE 31.08per cent 48.21per cent 17.13per cent BARTLEY RIDGE 22.66per cent 38.22per cent 15.56per cent THE NAUTICAL 25.93per cent 35.84per cent 9.91per cent THE SANTORINI 27.39per cent 36.96per cent 9.57per cent HERON BAY 33.71per cent 42.36per cent 8.65per cent THE INFLORA 28.68per cent 36.06per cent 7.38per cent THE CREST -9.08per cent -3.23per cent 5.85per cent LAKEVILLE 33.21per cent 38.69per cent 5.49per cent THE TAPESTRY 41.11per cent 44.04per cent 2.93per cent RIVER ISLES 42.17per cent 44.47per cent 2.30per cent WHISTLER GRAND 36.21per cent 37.55per cent 1.34per cent THE PALETTE 56.72per cent 43.41per cent -13.31per cent WATERCOLOURS 55.34per cent 37.80per cent -17.54per cent COCO PALMS 59.88per cent 26.84per cent -33.04per cent

Just like in the two- and three-bedder segments, regular four-bedders consistently achieved higher average ROI than their dual-key equivalents. Among projects with more than five dual-key transactions — such as High Park Residences, Forestville, La Fiesta, and Vue 8 Residence — every one saw regular units outperform.

The difference can be quite substantial. In High Park Residences, regular four-bedders averaged roughly 42 per cent higher ROI, while Vue 8 Residence and Twin Fountains showed gaps of 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

This is not entirely unexpected though, as large dual-key units are something of a niche product. Landlords will typically aim for smaller units, to avoid the high quantum of a four-bedder; so these units tend to be bought for other reasons, such as intergenerational living while maintaining privacy.

Conclusion

Data is limited, unfortunately; so it's hard to draw definite conclusions still. From what we can see, however, our end-of-year update suggests regular units are still a safer bet for now; and also that the ROI gap was smallest for two-bedder units.

Plausibly, the dual-key layout works better for more compact units; perhaps not surprising, since its layout is angled at rental. Landlords tend to prefer smaller units with a lower quantum; and there's a rentability edge versus one-bedders, in that unrelated roommates still maintain their privacy.

We can also see that, as of late 2025, dual-key four-bedders are still the struggling segment. Across every project with meaningful sales volume (High Park Residences, La Fiesta, Forestville, Vue 8 Residence, and Twin Fountains), the regular four-bedders consistently achieved far higher ROIs.

This is also somewhat consistent with recent trends, where buyers have focused on a lower quantum for more accessible properties. We've also seen this translate in the new launch market, where for certain projects, the four-bedder dual-key units have been slow to move.

As such, some developers have taken steps to reconfigure them to regular four-bedder units. In short, you might consider a dual-key unit if renting out is a big part of your plan; but not so much for resale gains. In addition, keeping to a smaller unit might help with the eventual exit strategy.

Do keep in mind, however, that this is based on a small number of transactions to date — and that trends can change quickly in a dynamic market.

