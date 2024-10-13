What's better than a condo next to an MRT station?

What do MRT stations and condo concierge services have in common?

They both seem to get less impressive every year. Having a concierge and a reception desk was once the hallmark of a luxury condo. Today, home buyers just shrug and say it's nice they gave a chair to the "security guard."

If you have a concierge, there's a good chance the only time you speak to them is to tell them to let the Deliveroo guy in. But the same thing is happening with MRT stations:

Back in the early-2000s, anything near a train station was assumed to be a guaranteed sellout. But over the past two decades, the number of MRT stations has multiplied: the North East Line, Circle Line, Downtown Line, Thomson East Coast Line, etc. all appeared on the scene. From a simple two-line diagram, the MRT network now looks like a graph of my circulatory system.

This has resulted in more condos now boasting an MRT station nearby; at least within 10-minutes or so. So when you tell homebuyers a train station is nearby, it's about as amazing as declaring the condo has doors or a window. The response is just a muffled "Hmmmpf," followed by the all-important question:

Which line? How many stations?

Today, it's clear that different train lines have different values.

The two oldest lines: the East West Line and North South Line, are the main favourites. Being near one of these stations is often ranked higher in value, than being near, say, a Thomson East Coast Line or Downtown Line station.

Perhaps it's just familiarity, but Singaporeans tend to immediately think "Good, I can sleep all the way to City Hall/Orchard" when these two lines present themselves (I know you can do that on some other train lines as well, but call this a visceral association.)

The next big factor, besides the line, is how many train lines a condo is close to. Being close to a single MRT station just prompts a shrug.

But if you're close to multiple train stations on different lines — or the nearby station is an interchange — that's a much bigger deal. Woodleigh Residences is nice because it's integrated with Woodleigh MRT, but that's just one line. Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar, however, has both the coveted East West Line and Circle Line wrapped into one.

As of today, this is really what gets buyers interested: just as people now want multiple schools within an enrolment radius, there's a desire to have multiple train lines within walking distance. Just having one station on one line may no longer be able to stand out.

It also reminds me, to some extent, of how bus stops near your house were a bigger deal when I was growing up.

If you were in the property market during the '80s and early '90s, you might remember how the position of a bus stop was a big deal.

Realtors and sellers would proudly point out that the local bus stop was just across the street, or less than a few minutes' walk. A simple bus stop was one of the reasons my own parents were, many decades ago, convinced to put down a higher offer.

Today this is an ignored factor, and some realtors don't even bother to work out how close the relevant bus stops are (a pity, since some buyers still care if the stop is right outside the side gate).

Weekly sales roundup (Sept 23 – Sept 29)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE 32 GILSTEAD $14,646,000 4209 $3,480 FH CANNINGHILL PIERS $5,623,000 1959 $2,870 99 yrs (2021) PINETREE HILL $4,768,000 1733 $2,751 99 yrs (2022) TEMBUSU GRAND $3,539,000 1432 $2,472 99 yrs (2022) LENTOR MANSION $3,383,000 1507 $2,245 99 yrs (2023)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE KASSIA $1,169,000 549 $2,129 FH SORA $1,268,000 538 $2,356 99 yrs (2023) LENTORIA $1,273,000 538 $2,365 99 yrs (2022) PINETREE HILL $1,390,000 538 $2,583 99 yrs (2022) TEMBUSU GRAND $1,392,000 527 $2,639 99 yrs (2022)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE CUSCADEN RESERVE $7,098,000 2099 $3,382 99 yrs (2018) THE TRILLIUM $6,480,000 2390 $2,712 FH OXLEY RESIDENCE $5,880,000 2573 $2,286 FH PARVIS $4,280,000 1701 $2,517 FH DOMUS $3,880,000 2788 $1,392 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE PARC ROSEWOOD $670,888 506 $1,326 99 yrs (2011) PRIMEDGE $672,000 441 $1,523 FH KINGSFORD WATERBAY $715,000 484 $1,476 99 yrs (2014) D’WEAVE $720,000 420 $1,715 FH CARDIFF RESIDENCE $730,000 420 $1,739 99 yrs (2011)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE BELVEDERE $3,088,000 1302 $2,371 $2,120,000 18 Years THE SEA VIEW $3,575,000 1410 $2,535 $2,080,400 17 Years SEVEN HOLT ROAD $3,560,000 1873 $1,901 $2,023,754 23 Years MANDARIN GARDENS $2,665,000 2034 $1,310 $1,840,000 21 Years MERAPRIME $2,580,000 1313 $1,965 $1,767,000 19 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD SCOTTS SQUARE $3,180,000 947 $3,357 -$915,775 17 Years UP@ROBERTSON QUAY $1,400,000 753 $1,858 -$690,000 12 Years MON JERVOIS $1,740,000 1001 $1,738 -$401,695 7 Years MARINA ONE RESIDENCES $1,550,000 753 $2,057 -$262,086 4 Years THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $1,100,000 614 $1,793 -$164,840 14 Years

Transaction breakdown

