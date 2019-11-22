When should you open a second bank account?

While the thought of opening a second bank account could be unnerving, the convenience and perks that you'll enjoy surely make it worth your while.

For most Singaporeans, opening a second bank account is not something that comes to mind until later on in life, when you're looking to buy a car or house. And with so many banks to choose from these days, it's not surprising that opening that second bank account could be daunting, overwhelming, and not to mention, a hassle.

But as financial requirements change over the years, a second bank account could not only help you prepare for that next step in life and put your mind at ease, but also let you enjoy some of the best banking facilities and services available in Singapore.

WHEN YOU ARE GOING ON AN OVERSEAS STUDY PROGRAMME OR INTERNSHIP

Taking off on that overseas school exchange programme or internship is one life adventure every student would look forward to. Figuring out which bank can help cut down on expenses? Not so much.

Just be sure to check these off your to-do list before you board the flight and you're all set.

No ATM withdrawal fee waivers

Despite the progress we've made on cashless spend, cash is still an easy way to make payments when overseas.

While most ATM withdrawal fees range from $2 to $5, depending on the amount, banks with international branches, such as UOB, DBS and Maybank, just to name a few, waive charges with cash withdrawals at made at their ATMs overseas.

DBS takes it a step further in Australia with Westpac Group, allowing for free cash withdrawals at partner ATMs with a VISA and MasterCard cards.

Cashbacks and rebates

These are another useful consideration, with banks such as Citibank waiving foreign exchange conversion fees when using their Debit cards to make payments online or in stores.

DBS also provides up to 10 per cent monthly cashbacks for cashless payments. While these usually run for a few months to a year depending on the bank of choice, there are new promotions and perks to look forward to especially when used overseas.