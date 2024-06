Where to find the cheapest landed estates in Singapore (from $660k)

Recently, Jalan Chempaka (near Simpang Bedok) has been in the news, with the landed homes facing a remaining lease of just 10 years.

But beyond the issue of lease decay, this led to another kind of question: where were people finding leasehold landed homes for so cheap, and are there other similar leasehold landed estates? So in the interest of answering that, here’s a list of some of them:

Where to find leasehold landed estates in Singapore?

Project Name Street Tenure Planning Area Min Terrace Avg Terrace Min Semi-Detached Avg Semi-Detached Min Detached Avg Detached MICHAELS’ RESIDENCES ALMOND AVENUE 99 yrs from 21/03/2012 Bukit Panjang No Data No Data $3,600,000 $3,600,000 No Data No Data MERA GARDENS ALMOND CRESCENT 99 yrs from 01/05/1994 Bukit Panjang $2,370,000 $2,560,000 No Data No Data $4,000,000 $4,000,000 MERA GARDENS ALMOND STREET 99 yrs from 01/05/1994 Bukit Panjang No Data No Data No Data No Data $4,300,000 $4,775,000 N/A ANDREWS TERRACE 99 yrs from 28/01/2008 Sembawang $2,580,000 $2,746,667 No Data No Data No Data No Data WOODGROVE ESTATE ASHWOOD GROVE 99 yrs from 01/09/1993 Woodlands $2,210,000 $2,210,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A BEDOK CLOSE 99 yrs from 26/02/2008 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A BEECHWOOD GROVE 99 yrs from 04/08/1995 Woodlands $2,285,000 $2,517,500 No Data No Data $4,000,008 $4,000,008 VILLA BEGONIA BEGONIA LANE 99 yrs from 05/12/1994 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA BEGONIA BEGONIA WALK 99 yrs from 05/12/1994 Serangoon No Data No Data $2,980,000 $2,980,000 No Data No Data N/A BENG WAN ROAD 99 yrs from 19/04/1949 Kallang No Data No Data No Data No Data $1,250,000 $1,300,000 N/A BUKIT AYER MOLEK 99 yrs from 01/02/1957 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data BURGUNDY HILL BURGUNDY CRESCENT 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 Bukit Batok No Data No Data $2,750,000 $2,946,000 No Data No Data BURGUNDY HILL BURGUNDY DRIVE 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 Bukit Batok No Data No Data $2,920,000 $3,005,000 No Data No Data BURGUNDY HILL BURGUNDY RISE 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 Bukit Batok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data ISLAND COUNTRY VILLAS CASUARINA WALK 99 yrs from 28/08/1995 Ang Mo Kio No Data No Data $2,580,000 $2,650,000 No Data No Data WOODGROVE ESTATE CEDARWOOD GROVE 99 yrs from 01/09/1993 Woodlands No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A CEYLON ROAD 99 yrs from 14/05/1993 Geylang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data CHUAN VILLAS CHUAN CLOSE 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 Serangoon $2,400,000 $2,762,857 No Data No Data No Data No Data CHUAN VISTA II CHUAN DRIVE 99 yrs from 19/07/1997 Serangoon $3,458,888 $3,458,888 $3,300,000 $3,300,000 No Data No Data CHISELHURST GREEN CHUAN LINK 99 yrs from 15/01/2001 Serangoon $3,028,888 $3,028,888 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A CHUAN PLACE 99 yrs from 23/05/1997 Serangoon No Data No Data $3,600,000 $3,600,000 No Data No Data VALVISTA CHUAN TERRACE 99 yrs from 07/02/2001 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data VALVISTA CHUAN VIEW 99 yrs from 07/02/2001 Serangoon $3,110,000 $3,174,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data LAKESIDE GROVE CORPORATION RISE 99 yrs from 12/08/1996 Jurong West $2,338,000 $2,436,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data LAKESIDE GROVE CORPORATION WALK 99 yrs from 24/04/1996 Jurong West $2,150,000 $2,150,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data FORTUNA GARDENS DA SILVA LANE 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Hougang No Data No Data $2,580,000 $2,580,000 No Data No Data N/A DUKU ROAD 99 yrs from 01/01/2014 Marine Parade No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A DUNMAN ROAD 99 yrs from 01/07/1950 Geylang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A EASTWOOD DRIVE 99 yrs from 20/06/1995 Bedok $2,400,000 $2,400,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A EASTWOOD GREEN 99 yrs from 21/06/1995 Bedok $2,858,000 $2,858,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A EASTWOOD PLACE 99 yrs from 21/06/1995 Bedok $2,480,000 $2,545,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A EASTWOOD ROAD 99 yrs from 21/06/1995 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A EASTWOOD TERRACE 99 yrs from 07/04/1995 Bedok $2,750,000 $2,750,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data EASTWOOD WALK GARDENS EASTWOOD WALK 99 yrs from 07/04/1995 Bedok $2,700,000 $2,725,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A EASTWOOD WAY 99 yrs from 11/04/1995 Bedok No Data No Data $3,008,888 $3,454,444 No Data No Data N/A ENG KONG PLACE 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $3,100,000 $3,100,000 No Data No Data N/A ENG NEO AVENUE 99 yrs from 26/02/2008 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data $26,500,000 $26,500,000 N/A GARLICK AVENUE 99 yrs from 07/09/1996 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $3,594,999 $3,594,999 No Data No Data GENTLE VILLAS GENTLE DRIVE 99 yrs from 27/01/1993 Novena No Data No Data $3,500,000 $3,500,000 No Data No Data GERALD MUGLISTON ESTATE GERALD DRIVE 99 yrs from 12/08/1997 Hougang No Data No Data $2,600,000 $2,600,000 No Data No Data HOLLAND GREEN HOLLAND GREEN 99 yrs from 13/02/1995 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data $4,200,000 $5,250,000 HOLLAND GROVE HOLLAND GROVE VIEW 99 yrs from 21/04/1994 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $3,500,000 $3,750,000 No Data No Data BARTLEY VILLAS HOW SUN WALK 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Serangoon $2,080,000 $2,240,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A INGGU ROAD 99 yrs from 21/07/2008 Sembawang $2,600,000 $2,690,963 No Data No Data No Data No Data HENLEY GARDENS JALAN ARIF 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 Hougang $2,700,000 $2,700,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data FUYONG ESTATE JALAN ASAS 99 yrs from 18/03/1947 Bukit Panjang No Data No Data $660,000 $863,333 No Data No Data MAYFAIR PARK JALAN BANGKET 99 yrs from 28/03/1952 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A JALAN BINGKA 99 yrs from 28/03/1952 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data SERANGOON GARDEN ESTATE JALAN CHULEK 99 yrs from 26/02/1965 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A JALAN DEMAK 99 yrs from 03/05/1994 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data MAYFAIR PARK JALAN GAHARU 99 yrs from 28/03/1952 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A JALAN GREJA 99 yrs from 19/06/1995 Bedok No Data No Data $3,408,888 $3,408,888 No Data No Data N/A JALAN INSAF 99 yrs from 26/02/2008 Bishan No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data TAI KENG VILLAS JALAN KELICHAP 99 yrs from 28/02/1996 Hougang $2,468,000 $2,568,722 No Data No Data No Data No Data MAYFAIR PARK JALAN KERIA 99 yrs from 28/03/1952 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $1,430,000 $1,430,000 No Data No Data REGENT VILLAS JALAN LIM TAI SEE 99 yrs from 18/11/1991 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $3,588,888 $3,606,944 No Data No Data CHUAN VALE JALAN NIRA 99 yrs from 05/09/2001 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data RESIDENCES @ NOVENA JALAN NOVENA 99 yrs from 08/11/2000 Novena No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data EAST VIEW GARDEN JALAN PERGAM 99 yrs from 01/01/1965 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data RESERVOIR VILLAS JALAN PUNAI 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 Bedok No Data No Data $2,850,000 $2,850,000 No Data No Data CLASSICAL TERRACE JALAN RINDU 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Serangoon $2,250,000 $2,620,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A JALAN SEGAM 99 yrs from 01/01/1965 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data FUYONG ESTATE JALAN SIAP 99 yrs from 18/03/1947 Bukit Panjang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A JALAN SINGA 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data TANAH MERAH GREEN JALAN TANAH RATA 99 yrs from 17/03/1997 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A JALAN TANJONG 99 yrs from 18/11/2008 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data FUYONG ESTATE JALAN TUMPU 99 yrs from 18/03/1947 Bukit Panjang No Data No Data $1,080,000 $1,080,000 No Data No Data FUYONG ESTATE JALAN UJI 99 yrs from 18/03/1947 Bukit Panjang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data MAYFAIR PARK JALAN WAJEK 99 yrs from 28/03/1952 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $1,350,000 $1,350,000 No Data No Data N/A KERONG LANE 99 yrs from 21/07/2008 Sembawang $2,200,000 $2,490,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A KERONG WALK 99 yrs from 18/07/2008 Sembawang $3,430,000 $3,430,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data KEW VALE KEW AVENUE 99 yrs from 03/02/1994 Bedok $2,550,000 $2,775,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data KEW VALE KEW CRESCENT 99 yrs from 21/04/1994 Bedok No Data No Data $2,880,000 $3,340,000 No Data No Data KEW VALE KEW DRIVE 99 yrs from 03/02/1994 Bedok $2,000,000 $2,400,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A KEW HEIGHTS 99 yrs from 08/08/1994 Bedok No Data No Data $3,000,000 $3,323,333 No Data No Data N/A KEW LANE 99 yrs from 02/02/1994 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A KEW TERRACE 99 yrs from 06/06/1994 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A KEW WALK 99 yrs from 08/08/1994 Bedok No Data No Data $3,470,000 $3,470,000 No Data No Data N/A KIM YAM ROAD 99 yrs from 20/01/1997 River Valley No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data KINGSVILLE KING’S DRIVE 102 yrs from 01/08/1996 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $3,920,000 $4,453,636 No Data No Data KINGSVILLE KING’S ROAD 102 yrs from 01/08/1996 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data SUMMERLEA GREEN KISMIS GREEN 99 yrs from 26/08/1995 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data SUMMERLEA GREEN KISMIS ROAD 99 yrs from 26/08/1995 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data KEW VALE LIMAU GARDEN 99 yrs from 03/02/1994 Bedok No Data No Data $3,400,000 $3,400,000 No Data No Data LIMAU VILLAS LIMAU RISE 99 yrs from 27/02/1996 Bedok $2,250,000 $2,250,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data LIMAU VILLAS LIMAU TERRACE 99 yrs from 27/02/1996 Bedok $2,300,000 $2,360,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data PARRY GREEN LIMBOK TERRACE 99 yrs from 28/02/1996 Hougang $2,400,000 $2,590,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data UNIQUE GARDEN LORONG KISMIS 99 yrs from 01/01/1972 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $2,500,888 $2,500,888 No Data No Data LOYANG GROVE LOYANG BESAR CLOSE 99 yrs from 21/06/1994 Pasir Ris No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data LOYANG VILLAS LOYANG RISE 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Pasir Ris $1,870,000 $2,227,876 No Data No Data No Data No Data LOYANG VILLAS LOYANG VIEW 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Pasir Ris $2,100,000 $2,234,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data THE CLEMENTVALE MAS KUNING TERRACE 99 yrs from 17/05/1997 Clementi No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A MERAGI ROAD 99 yrs from 01/01/1965 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data HOLLAND GARDENS MOONBEAM TERRACE 99 yrs from 07/08/1979 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A MOONBEAM WALK 99 yrs from 26/02/2008 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data SHAMROCK PARK NAMLY DRIVE 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data NIM COLLECTION NIM RISE 99 yrs from 13/10/2016 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data NIM COLLECTION NIM TERRACE 99 yrs from 13/10/2016 Serangoon $3,488,000 $3,834,500 No Data No Data No Data No Data RESIDENCES @ NOVENA NOVENA RISE 99 yrs from 08/11/2000 Novena No Data No Data $4,250,000 $4,250,000 No Data No Data N/A OAKWOOD GROVE 99 yrs from 04/08/1995 Woodlands No Data No Data No Data No Data $3,800,000 $3,800,000 ISLAND COUNTRY VILLAS OLD UPPER THOMSON ROAD 99 yrs from 28/08/1995 Ang Mo Kio No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data PARK VILLAS PARK VILLAS GREEN 99 yrs from 01/05/1994 Hougang $2,420,000 $2,420,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data PARK VILLAS PARK VILLAS RISE 99 yrs from 01/05/1994 Hougang $2,220,000 $2,590,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data PARK VILLAS PARK VILLAS TERRACE 99 yrs from 01/05/1994 Hougang $2,360,000 $2,520,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data PASIR RIS BEACH PARK PASIR RIS AVENUE 99 yrs from 01/07/1978 Pasir Ris No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data PASIR RIS BEACH PARK PASIR RIS HEIGHTS 99 yrs from 31/05/1978 Pasir Ris $2,620,000 $2,620,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data PASIR RIS BEACH PARK PASIR RIS ROAD 99 yrs from 01/07/1978 Pasir Ris No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data PASIR RIS BEACH PARK PASIR RIS TERRACE 99 yrs from 31/05/1978 Pasir Ris $2,150,000 $2,150,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A PENAGA PLACE 99 yrs from 25/01/2011 Sembawang $2,800,000 $3,063,778 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A PINEWOOD GROVE 99 yrs from 12/08/1996 Woodlands $2,700,000 $2,925,000 No Data No Data $4,900,000 $4,900,000 PRINCETON VALE POH HUAT TERRACE 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 Hougang $2,400,000 $2,516,000 $3,450,000 $3,450,000 No Data No Data POLLEN COLLECTION POLLEN CRESCENT 99 yrs from 09/12/2019 Serangoon $3,664,000 $3,766,333 No Data No Data No Data No Data POLLEN COLLECTION POLLEN PLACE 99 yrs from 09/12/2019 Serangoon $3,600,000 $3,712,375 No Data No Data No Data No Data POLLEN COLLECTION POLLEN VIEW 99 yrs from 09/12/2019 Serangoon $3,500,000 $3,670,325 $4,280,000 $4,280,000 No Data No Data POLLEN COLLECTION POLLEN WALK 99 yrs from 09/12/2019 Serangoon $3,807,000 $3,812,500 No Data No Data No Data No Data THE RIVERINA RIVERINA CRESCENT 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 Pasir Ris $2,443,888 $2,443,888 No Data No Data $4,250,000 $4,250,000 THE RIVERINA RIVERINA VIEW 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 Pasir Ris $2,480,000 $2,480,000 $3,040,000 $3,049,444 No Data No Data THE RIVERINA RIVERINA WALK 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 Pasir Ris $2,480,000 $2,530,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data SARACA VILLAS SARACA TERRACE 99 yrs from 05/05/1997 Serangoon $2,780,000 $2,780,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data GABRIEL VILLAS SERANGOON AVENUE 1 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data HAUS@SERANGOON GARDEN SERANGOON GARDEN CLOSE 99 yrs from 28/11/2011 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data HAUS@SERANGOON GARDEN SERANGOON GARDEN DRIVE 99 yrs from 28/11/2011 Serangoon $3,650,000 $3,650,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data HAUS@SERANGOON GARDEN SERANGOON GARDEN PLACE 99 yrs from 28/11/2011 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data HAUS@SERANGOON GARDEN SERANGOON GARDEN RISE 99 yrs from 28/11/2011 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data HAUS@SERANGOON GARDEN SERANGOON GARDEN TERRACE 99 yrs from 28/11/2011 Serangoon $3,588,000 $3,588,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data SERANGOON GARDEN ESTATE SERANGOON GARDEN WAY 99 yrs from 28/06/1951 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data BARTLEY VILLAS SERANGOON LANE 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Serangoon No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data ARDISIA GARDENS SERANGOON TERRACE 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 Serangoon $2,480,000 $2,490,000 $3,460,000 $3,460,000 No Data No Data N/A SIXTH AVENUE 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data $4,850,000 $4,850,000 ST NICHOLAS VIEW ST. NICHOLAS VIEW 99 yrs from 07/11/1995 Ang Mo Kio $2,430,000 $2,527,378 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A SUNBIRD AVENUE 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A SUNBIRD CIRCLE 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A SUNRISE AVENUE 99 yrs from 24/06/1995 Ang Mo Kio $2,400,088 $2,400,088 No Data No Data No Data No Data TIVOLI GARDENS TAI KENG GARDENS 99 yrs from 28/02/1996 Hougang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data TIVOLI GARDENS TAI KENG PLACE 99 yrs from 28/02/1996 Hougang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data TANAH MERAH GREEN TANAH MERAH KECHIL AVENUE 99 yrs from 17/03/1997 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data TANAH MERAH GREEN TANAH MERAH KECHIL RIDGE 99 yrs from 17/03/1997 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data TANAH MERAH GREEN TANAH MERAH KECHIL RISE 99 yrs from 17/03/1997 Bedok $2,650,000 $2,716,667 No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A TANAH MERAH KECHIL ROAD 99 yrs from 18/11/2008 Bedok No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A TOH TUCK CRESCENT 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 Bukit Timah No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data UNIQUE GARDEN TOH YI DRIVE 99 yrs from 01/01/1972 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $2,050,000 $2,050,000 No Data No Data UNIVERSITY PARK UNIVERSITY WALK 99 yrs from 02/02/1994 Novena No Data No Data $4,048,888 $4,314,444 No Data No Data EAST VIEW GARDEN UPPER CHANGI ROAD EAST 99 yrs from 01/01/1965 Tampines No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA VERDE VERDE AVENUE 99 yrs from 22/03/1997 Choa Chu Kang $1,900,000 $2,262,815 No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA VERDE VERDE CRESCENT 99 yrs from 22/03/1997 Choa Chu Kang $2,180,000 $2,364,117 No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA VERDE VERDE GROVE 99 yrs from 22/03/1997 Choa Chu Kang $2,200,000 $2,407,778 No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA VERDE VERDE PLACE 99 yrs from 22/03/1997 Choa Chu Kang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA VERDE VERDE VIEW 99 yrs from 22/03/1997 Choa Chu Kang $2,025,000 $2,386,875 No Data No Data No Data No Data VILLA VERDE VERDE WALK 99 yrs from 22/03/1997 Choa Chu Kang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data VICTORIA PARK VILLAS VICTORIA PARK GROVE 99 yrs from 23/09/2013 Bukit Timah No Data No Data $5,700,000 $5,883,333 No Data No Data N/A WAK HASSAN DRIVE 99 yrs from 18/07/2008 Sembawang $2,920,000 $2,920,000 $3,630,000 $3,630,000 No Data No Data AVANT PARC WAK HASSAN PLACE 99 yrs from 25/01/2011 Sembawang No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data N/A WEST COAST ROAD 99 yrs from 01/03/1995 Clementi No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data WESTVILLE WESTWOOD AVENUE 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Jurong West $1,950,000 $2,081,211 No Data No Data No Data No Data WESTVILLE WESTWOOD CRESCENT 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Jurong West $2,000,000 $2,095,889 No Data No Data No Data No Data WESTWOOD PARK WESTWOOD DRIVE 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Jurong West $2,050,000 $2,209,600 No Data No Data No Data No Data WESTVILLE WESTWOOD ROAD 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Jurong West $2,400,000 $2,400,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data WESTVILLE WESTWOOD TERRACE 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Jurong West $1,900,000 $2,175,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data WESTVILLE WESTWOOD WALK 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Jurong West No Data No Data $2,525,000 $2,591,667 No Data No Data WOODGROVE ESTATE WOODGROVE AVENUE 99 yrs from 04/08/1995 Woodlands No Data No Data No Data No Data $3,480,000 $3,480,000 CENTURY WOODS WOODGROVE VIEW 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 Woodlands $2,050,000 $2,050,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data CENTURY WOODS WOODGROVE WALK 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 Woodlands $2,230,000 $2,335,000 No Data No Data No Data No Data CHIP THYE GARDEN YIO CHU KANG GARDENS 99 yrs from 14/05/1993 Ang Mo Kio No Data No Data $2,800,000 $2,850,000 No Data No Data N/A YIO CHU KANG ROAD 99 yrs from 04/01/1954 Hougang $988,888 $988,888 No Data No Data No Data No Data

This list was derived using transaction data from 2014. Some landed estates may no longer be available, while others may be missing due to lack of transactions over the past 10 years. Prices are taken from 2023 onwards.

Do note that the transaction amounts shown were from 2023 onward only. So yes, some of these places might have landed homes at $2.5 million or under including those that still have a decent 60+ years left on their lease.

For older estates, such as those from the 1970s or earlier, be aware that there may be similar problems to Jalan Chempaka.

That is, the leasehold houses may be built on a freehold land parcel. With regard to Jalan Chempaka, for example, the whole problem is that the land was originally owned by the late Koh Sek Lim, who leased it out for 70 years — and whether the lease is renewed will depend on the (currently silent) landowners.

This also means, by the way, the homeowners can't engage in any kind of collective sale activity, as they don't own the land. So you definitely should double-check the nature of the land parcel before buying.

1. Mayfair Park

When this estate came about in 1971, it was a rather dull and ulu area; so it's seen quite a turnaround over the years. The development of the area around Beauty World has made this estate a lot more desirable: unlike most landed enclaves, it's not too inconvenient to hop on a bus and be at Beauty World Plaza or MRT (DTL) in just a few minutes.

In terms of upcoming upgrades, there will be commercial spaces over at The Linq @ Beauty World and The Reserve Residences.

Bukit Timah Plaza provides another alternative for day-to-day needs and has an NTUC FairPrice. This is within walking distance if you don't want to travel out to Beauty World.

In terms of greenery, the Rail Corridor passes by this estate — if you like long walks, this leads up to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve after just over a kilometre. The closest point of the Rail Corridor here is the Jalan Anak Bukit underpass. Alternatively, there's Mayfair Park itself — for which the estate is named — just along Rifle Range Road.

Lease decay is definitely an issue for the homes here; but the tradeoff is a location that manages to have a lot of privacy and greenery, whilst still being close to a mall and train station. It's certainly worth consideration by still-active seniors and retirees.

2. Valvista

This estate, which consists of terrace houses, may be one of the most underrated on the market. If it weren't for the leasehold status (most landed home buyers in Singapore are fiercely demanding of freehold), Valvista would probably be much more famous and in demand.

Valvista is within range of a key identity node: the Serangoon Garden area, famous for places like Chomp Chomp and its low-density housing. There's also a mall here (myVillage) which isn't the biggest, but has an upmarket Cold Storage; and the Serangoon Garden is an eclectic mix of pricey wine bars and restaurants, combined with affordable local food.

Serangoon NEX is just a few minutes by car or bus from here; besides being a megamall, it's connected to Serangoon MRT (NEL, CCL), and Valvista is a good way to be near Serangoon Central while avoiding its traffic and crowds. It's definitely not within walking distance though, which is an issue typical for most landed estates.

In any case, this estate isn't even all that old, with the completion date being 2004; and a typical quantum of around $3.2 million isn't unfair for the location. The leasehold status is probably what keeps more buyers from turning up.

3. Unique Garden

As with Mayfair Park, Unique Garden has benefitted from the ongoing upgrades to the Beauty World area. The estate is just a short drive out to Beauty World Plaza, as well as to the Bukit Timah Food Centre.

Unique Garden is quite affordable despite its Bukit Timah location (the last transaction, in June 2023, was at $550 psf!) due to two trade-offs.

First, Toh Yi Drive is a boundary line between an HDB enclave and the small landed enclave of Unique Garden. Landed home buyers tend to value distance from high-rises, so some may not like the idea of looming flats on the horizon.

Second, this estate is leasehold and goes back to 1975, so it won't be many more years before issues like depreciation, financing difficulties from future buyers, etc. start to set in. This makes it an estate that's predominantly for an older crowd. Other than that, it may be an affordable way to own a landed home, in a prestigious area.

4. Villa Verde

Villa Verde is a landed estate in Choa Chu Kang that comprises 515 three-storey terrace houses that was developed by Keppel Land (for the full walk-through of the estate click here).

The estate is known for its relatively affordable prices for landed properties, ranging from $1.9 million to $2.2 million in the last few years. Given these prices, these are leasehold landed homes, with 99-year leases starting from March 1997.

The houses have a resort-style architecture typical of the 1990s, with inter-terraces around 1,600 sq. ft. in plot size and 3,000 sq. ft. in build-up area, while corner units can be almost 4,000 sq ft. Many of the houses have undergone renovations, and room sizes are generally larger compared to newer leasehold properties.

The estate is adjacent to the Pang Sua Park Connector, the KJE expressway, Regent Secondary School, and Choa Chu Kang Stadium, which can be scenic yet noisy at the same time.

As with most landed estates, public transport options are limited, with the nearest MRT station being Yew Tee, about 1 km away, though several bus services are available. The estate offers easy access to major expressways, but traffic can be heavy due to congestion at the Causeway.

