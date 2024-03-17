Where to find the cheapest maisonette and executive HDB flats in 2024 (from $585k)

For bigger families looking for more space and can't quite afford to make the jump to private, an HDB maisonette or executive flat is the only viable option. It's been a long time since these flats were built though, and the official answer from MND is that there aren't any plans to introduce such type of homes again.
As such, despite the older ages of these flats, the demand since the pandemic remains high. So how have their prices fared in recent times, especially in the wake of Covid-19 since 2023? Let's have a look:
|Non Mature
|2023-H1
|2023-H2
|Town
|Average Price
|Average Age
|Vol
|Average Price
|Average Age
|Vol
|Change in price
|BUKIT BATOK
|$835,557
|36
|39
|$847,420
|36
|31
|1.4per cent
|BUKIT PANJANG
|$777,902
|28
|33
|$789,594
|27
|40
|1.5per cent
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$725,554
|29
|64
|$733,264
|29
|32
|1.1per cent
|HOUGANG
|$863,884
|34
|46
|$885,256
|33
|63
|2.5per cent
|JURONG EAST
|$834,490
|32
|20
|$885,206
|31
|27
|6.1per cent
|JURONG WEST
|$713,316
|30
|75
|$708,394
|30
|68
|-0.7per cent
|PUNGGOL
|$729,746
|21
|17
|$745,438
|21
|16
|2.2per cent
|SEMBAWANG
|$660,094
|23
|26
|$702,871
|24
|25
|6.5per cent
|SENGKANG
|$738,374
|24
|49
|$737,608
|23
|60
|-0.1per cent
|WOODLANDS
|$820,902
|28
|90
|$825,909
|28
|100
|0.6per cent
|YISHUN
|$847,275
|35
|28
|$802,924
|36
|32
|-5.2per cent
|Mature
|2023-H1
|2023-H2
|Town
|Average Price
|Average Age
|Vol
|Average Price
|Average of age
|Vol
|Change in price
|ANG MO KIO
|$974,750
|37
|4
|$1,065,289
|36
|10
|9.3per cent
|BEDOK
|$892,740
|34
|32
|$909,559
|36
|28
|1.9per cent
|BISHAN
|$1,057,090
|33
|21
|$1,121,038
|35
|20
|6.0per cent
|BUKIT TIMAH
|$1,249,000
|36
|2
|$1,226,333
|36
|6
|-1.8per cent
|CENTRAL AREA
|$950,000
|39
|1
|$1,118,000
|39
|1
|17.7per cent
|CLEMENTI
|$952,417
|40
|12
|$1,033,975
|40
|8
|8.6per cent
|GEYLANG
|$892,548
|38
|6
|$914,143
|38
|14
|2.4per cent
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|$989,311
|37
|9
|$995,600
|36
|5
|0.6per cent
|PASIR RIS
|$817,986
|31
|70
|$827,374
|31
|64
|1.1per cent
|QUEENSTOWN
|$1,200,000
|29
|5
|$989,000
|31
|2
|-17.6per cent
|SERANGOON
|$935,000
|33
|19
|$943,108
|34
|34
|0.9per cent
|TAMPINES
|$869,467
|34
|59
|$871,314
|34
|66
|0.2per cent
|TOA PAYOH
|$984,991
|36
|13
|$980,273
|37
|11
|-0.5per cent
First, a look at maisonette and executive HDB flat price movements over 2023
Non-mature estates
The first half of 2023 saw a general uptrend in prices across non-mature estates, with notable increases in Jurong East and Sembawang, highlighting a 6.1 per cent and 6.5 per cent price hike respectively.
Interestingly, Yishun experienced a 5.2 per cent decrease, presenting a potential opportunity for those on a tighter budget to look at it more closely.
Mature estates
Mature estates showcased a mixed bag of results.
Ang Mo Kio led the pack with a significant 9.3 per cent increase, underscoring its continued desirability.
Conversely, Queenstown witnessed a surprising 17.6 per cent dip, but we would take this with a pinch of salt given how few transactions have been recorded. In 2023, there were just seven transactions in total — of which two were $1.2 million transactions at Mei Ling Street.
Now, on to where we found the cheapest flats
Naturally, age plays a significant role in the prices of flats, as opting for the lowest-priced options may lead one to consider the oldest properties available.
However, such choices may not suit all buyers, particularly due to potential restrictions on CPF usage if the lease doesn't extend until the youngest borrower is 95 years old.
As such, we've categorised the tables based on the age of the flats to offer a broader perspective.
Moreover, while HDB has moved away from the traditional mature and non-mature estate distinctions, we maintain this classification in our breakdown. This decision is rooted in the understanding that many Singaporeans still use these categories as a benchmark to assess and compare different neighbourhoods.
Let's start with non-mature HDB towns
Non-mature flats between 11 to 20 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|PUNGGOL
|191 PUNGGOL CTRL
|10 TO 12
|128
|2004
|$680,000
|PUNGGOL
|188 PUNGGOL CTRL
|13 TO 15
|128
|2004
|$690,000
|PUNGGOL
|190 PUNGGOL CTRL
|13 TO 15
|128
|2004
|$738,000
|PUNGGOL
|188 PUNGGOL CTRL
|10 TO 12
|128
|2004
|$750,000
|PUNGGOL
|187 PUNGGOL CTRL
|07 TO 09
|128
|2004
|$750,000
|PUNGGOL
|186 PUNGGOL CTRL
|13 TO 15
|128
|2004
|$758,000
|PUNGGOL
|190 PUNGGOL CTRL
|16 TO 18
|128
|2004
|$768,000
|PUNGGOL
|190 PUNGGOL CTRL
|16 TO 18
|128
|2004
|$770,000
|PUNGGOL
|192 PUNGGOL CTRL
|07 TO 09
|128
|2004
|$780,000
Non-mature flats between 21 to 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|JURONG WEST
|274B JURONG WEST ST 25
|13 TO 15
|126
|2002
|$585,000
|JURONG WEST
|274C JURONG WEST ST 25
|04 TO 06
|126
|2002
|$593,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|484 SEGAR RD
|10 TO 12
|128
|2002
|$600,000
|SEMBAWANG
|468A ADMIRALTY DR
|04 TO 06
|137
|2001
|$605,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|479 SEGAR RD
|04 TO 06
|125
|2002
|$605,000
|SEMBAWANG
|468C ADMIRALTY DR
|07 TO 09
|137
|2001
|$608,888
|JURONG WEST
|274A JURONG WEST AVE 3
|04 TO 06
|126
|2001
|$610,000
|SEMBAWANG
|359C ADMIRALTY DR
|13 TO 15
|130
|2001
|$615,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|484 SEGAR RD
|10 TO 12
|128
|2002
|$615,000
|SEMBAWANG
|471 SEMBAWANG DR
|13 TO 15
|130
|2000
|$618,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|473 SEGAR RD
|13 TO 15
|128
|2003
|$620,000
|SEMBAWANG
|359C ADMIRALTY DR
|07 TO 09
|131
|2001
|$620,000
|SEMBAWANG
|468C ADMIRALTY DR
|07 TO 09
|137
|2001
|$620,000
|JURONG WEST
|274C JURONG WEST ST 25
|07 TO 09
|126
|2002
|$620,000
|SEMBAWANG
|360C ADMIRALTY DR
|04 TO 06
|131
|2001
|$620,000
|SEMBAWANG
|468B ADMIRALTY DR
|13 TO 15
|137
|2001
|$628,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|468 SEGAR RD
|13 TO 15
|130
|2002
|$628,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|479 SEGAR RD
|07 TO 09
|128
|2002
|$628,000
|SEMBAWANG
|468C ADMIRALTY DR
|04 TO 06
|137
|2001
|$628,888
|JURONG WEST
|684B JURONG WEST ST 64
|04 TO 06
|131
|2000
|$630,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|479 SEGAR RD
|10 TO 12
|128
|2002
|$635,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|479 SEGAR RD
|13 TO 15
|128
|2002
|$638,000
|SEMBAWANG
|471 SEMBAWANG DR
|04 TO 06
|130
|2000
|$638,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|690B CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|10 TO 12
|125
|2003
|$638,888
|CHOA CHU KANG
|690B CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|22 TO 24
|125
|2003
|$640,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|465 SEGAR RD
|13 TO 15
|133
|2002
|$640,000
|SEMBAWANG
|467B ADMIRALTY DR
|07 TO 09
|137
|2001
|$640,000
|SEMBAWANG
|359B ADMIRALTY DR
|07 TO 09
|131
|2001
|$640,000
|SEMBAWANG
|333 SEMBAWANG CL
|04 TO 06
|135
|1999
|$640,000
|SEMBAWANG
|471 SEMBAWANG DR
|13 TO 15
|130
|2000
|$640,888
|CHOA CHU KANG
|690B CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|10 TO 12
|125
|2003
|$640,888
|BUKIT PANJANG
|466 SEGAR RD
|10 TO 12
|133
|2002
|$643,000
|SEMBAWANG
|467 ADMIRALTY DR
|16 TO 18
|137
|2001
|$645,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|470 SEGAR RD
|13 TO 15
|132
|2002
|$646,000
Non-mature flats more than 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|YISHUN
|359 YISHUN RING RD
|04 TO 06
|146
|1988
|$600,000
|JURONG WEST
|405 JURONG WEST ST 42
|10 TO 12
|150
|1985
|$638,000
|JURONG WEST
|151 YUNG HO RD
|04 TO 06
|148
|1990
|$645,000
|JURONG WEST
|910 JURONG WEST ST 91
|07 TO 09
|141
|1988
|$650,000
|JURONG WEST
|407 JURONG WEST ST 42
|04 TO 06
|150
|1985
|$655,000
|JURONG WEST
|409 JURONG WEST ST 42
|10 TO 12
|148
|1985
|$660,000
|JURONG WEST
|405 JURONG WEST ST 42
|10 TO 12
|150
|1985
|$660,000
|JURONG WEST
|906 JURONG WEST ST 91
|07 TO 09
|141
|1989
|$668,000
|JURONG WEST
|910 JURONG WEST ST 91
|10 TO 12
|141
|1988
|$670,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|436 CHOA CHU KANG AVE 4
|04 TO 06
|144
|1993
|$670,000
|JURONG WEST
|410 JURONG WEST ST 42
|04 TO 06
|148
|1985
|$673,000
|JURONG WEST
|842 JURONG WEST ST 81
|04 TO 06
|147
|1993
|$673,000
|JURONG WEST
|556 JURONG WEST ST 42
|04 TO 06
|149
|1986
|$674,500
|JURONG WEST
|828 JURONG WEST ST 81
|07 TO 09
|146
|1993
|$675,000
|JURONG WEST
|910 JURONG WEST ST 91
|07 TO 09
|145
|1988
|$675,000
|JURONG WEST
|910 JURONG WEST ST 91
|04 TO 06
|145
|1988
|$675,000
|JURONG WEST
|830A JURONG WEST ST 81
|10 TO 12
|146
|1993
|$678,000
|JURONG WEST
|405 JURONG WEST ST 42
|04 TO 06
|148
|1985
|$680,000
|JURONG WEST
|829 JURONG WEST ST 81
|04 TO 06
|145
|1993
|$688,000
|JURONG WEST
|556 JURONG WEST ST 42
|07 TO 09
|150
|1986
|$688,888
|JURONG WEST
|831 JURONG WEST ST 81
|10 TO 12
|145
|1993
|$690,000
|JURONG WEST
|831 JURONG WEST ST 81
|07 TO 09
|145
|1993
|$690,000
|JURONG WEST
|830A JURONG WEST ST 81
|04 TO 06
|146
|1993
|$690,000
|JURONG WEST
|405 JURONG WEST ST 42
|07 TO 09
|150
|1985
|$693,800
|JURONG WEST
|830A JURONG WEST ST 81
|10 TO 12
|145
|1993
|$695,000
|JURONG WEST
|709 JURONG WEST ST 71
|07 TO 09
|154
|1993
|$695,000
|JURONG WEST
|154 YUNG HO RD
|04 TO 06
|147
|1991
|$695,000
|JURONG WEST
|828 JURONG WEST ST 81
|10 TO 12
|143
|1993
|$698,000
Overall, the cheapest non-mature towns for executive HDB flats are in Punggol, where they are all located at Punggol Central. These flats are not the closest located to Punggol MRT station or Waterway Point in terms of walking distance, but are a short and easy bus or LRT ride away.
Prices have ranged from $680,000 to $780,000 in this block of flats, and for their larger size of 1,378 sq ft, you don't have too many options if you are looking for something newer anyway.
As you reach the older age range of 21 to 30 years old, your options start to open up. The cheapest on this list would be the ones at Jurong West Street 25 at $585,000, and they are a slightly smaller size of 1,356 sq ft. It's a similar scenario to what we've found for five-room HDB flats, as besides Woodlands, Jurong West represented the cheapest option.
This would be an option for buyers who prioritise size over everything else, as the immediate options for MRT travel aren't great. That said, once the Jurong Region Line is up, Jurong West or Bahar Junction MRT station would probably be the closest location.
For those looking at even larger living spaces, the flats at Sembawang would be the next best bet. These are at a sizeable 1,475 sq ft, and despite the proximity to the industrial estate across Sungei Sembawang, the convenience of being within walking distance to Sembawang MRT and Sun Plaza may significantly enhance the appeal of this location.
For flats 30 years old and above, the most affordable option is located at Yishun. This is an even bigger flat of size 1,572 sq ft that was transacted at $600,000. The benefit of this location is that it is close to Yishun Park, but given that it is some distance away from Yishun MRT and Northpoint means that it isn't for those who prize ultimate convenience.
If you are looking at a maisonette option instead, the next cheapest alternative on the list would be Jurong West (again). Located at Jurong West Street 42, this is a Maisonette sized at 1,615 sq ft. Like most of the bigger Jurong West options, it isn't near an MRT currently although you could walk to Corporation MRT on the Jurong Region Line once it is up.
Mature flats between 21 to 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|PASIR RIS
|269 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|145
|1994
|$720,000
|PASIR RIS
|160 PASIR RIS ST 13
|04 TO 06
|149
|1995
|$728,000
|PASIR RIS
|131 PASIR RIS ST 11
|04 TO 06
|149
|1994
|$743,888
|PASIR RIS
|133 PASIR RIS ST 11
|04 TO 06
|146
|1994
|$758,000
|PASIR RIS
|713 PASIR RIS ST 72
|04 TO 06
|146
|1996
|$760,000
|PASIR RIS
|136 PASIR RIS ST 11
|07 TO 09
|145
|1994
|$770,000
|PASIR RIS
|643 PASIR RIS DR 10
|04 TO 06
|149
|1995
|$770,000
|PASIR RIS
|267 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|144
|1994
|$777,000
|TAMPINES
|334 TAMPINES ST 32
|04 TO 06
|147
|1996
|$780,000
|PASIR RIS
|136 PASIR RIS ST 11
|04 TO 06
|149
|1994
|$780,000
|PASIR RIS
|710 PASIR RIS ST 72
|04 TO 06
|145
|1996
|$785,000
|PASIR RIS
|717 PASIR RIS ST 72
|04 TO 06
|143
|1996
|$785,000
Mature flats more than 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|PASIR RIS
|207 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|147
|1993
|$738,888
|PASIR RIS
|240 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|146
|1993
|$738,888
|PASIR RIS
|242 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|148
|1993
|$742,000
|PASIR RIS
|238 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|146
|1993
|$752,888
|PASIR RIS
|248 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|148
|1993
|$755,000
|PASIR RIS
|235 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|147
|1993
|$755,000
|TAMPINES
|426 TAMPINES ST 41
|04 TO 06
|143
|1986
|$760,000
|PASIR RIS
|505 PASIR RIS ST 52
|04 TO 06
|145
|1993
|$760,000
|PASIR RIS
|251 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|145
|1993
|$765,000
|PASIR RIS
|248 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|150
|1993
|$770,000
|PASIR RIS
|463 PASIR RIS ST 41
|04 TO 06
|145
|1992
|$770,000
|TAMPINES
|426 TAMPINES ST 41
|04 TO 06
|143
|1986
|$778,888
|BEDOK
|114 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|10 TO 12
|150
|1985
|$780,000
|PASIR RIS
|244 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|145
|1993
|$780,000
|PASIR RIS
|465 PASIR RIS ST 41
|07 TO 09
|146
|1992
|$780,000
|TAMPINES
|874A TAMPINES ST 84
|04 TO 06
|149
|1989
|$780,000
|TAMPINES
|426 TAMPINES ST 41
|04 TO 06
|148
|1986
|$780,000
|TAMPINES
|428 TAMPINES ST 41
|07 TO 09
|148
|1986
|$782,000
|PASIR RIS
|128 PASIR RIS ST 11
|04 TO 06
|146
|1988
|$785,000
|GEYLANG
|334 UBI AVE 1
|04 TO 06
|146
|1986
|$785,000
|TAMPINES
|314 TAMPINES ST 33
|04 TO 06
|145
|1993
|$785,000
|PASIR RIS
|247 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|148
|1993
|$785,000
|PASIR RIS
|203 PASIR RIS ST 21
|10 TO 12
|146
|1993
|$788,000
|TAMPINES
|429 TAMPINES ST 41
|04 TO 06
|148
|1985
|$788,000
|PASIR RIS
|249 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|148
|1993
|$791,500
|BEDOK
|115 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|04 TO 06
|150
|1985
|$795,000
|PASIR RIS
|222 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|149
|1993
|$795,000
|TAMPINES
|430 TAMPINES ST 41
|07 TO 09
|149
|1986
|$799,000
As for the mature estates, you won’t be able to find one that is between 11 to 20 years old (at least, that was recently transacted).
As you might expect, to get an HDB flat of such sizes in a mature town, you won’t be able to find any priced under $700,000.
The cheapest so far has been located in Pasir Ris, where you can get sizes of 1,561 sq ft. It is a decent location as you are close to Loyang Point, a neighbourhood mall in which you can find supermarket options such as Giant and Sheng Siong, as well as the usual food outlets.
However, it is currently not near any MRT station, but the arrival of the Cross Island Line (Pasir Ris East MRT Station) will make up for it as it would almost be at your doorstep.
Finally, for flats that are above 30 years old, you’ll find that it is in the same circles of Pasir Ris (Pasir Ris Street 21) to be exact. Besides that, Tampines and Bedok are two other locations that come with prices below $800,000, and the ones at Bedok are some of the biggest that you’ll find at 1,615 sq ft.
Some people may find this location to be more palatable if they can’t wait for the new MRT lines to be up as it is within walking distance to Kaki Bukit on the Downtown line.
