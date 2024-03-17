Where to find the cheapest maisonette and executive HDB flats in 2024 (from $585k)

For bigger families looking for more space and can't quite afford to make the jump to private, an HDB maisonette or executive flat is the only viable option. It's been a long time since these flats were built though, and the official answer from MND is that there aren't any plans to introduce such type of homes again.

As such, despite the older ages of these flats, the demand since the pandemic remains high. So how have their prices fared in recent times, especially in the wake of Covid-19 since 2023? Let's have a look:

Non Mature 2023-H1 2023-H2 Town Average Price Average Age Vol Average Price Average Age Vol Change in price BUKIT BATOK $835,557 36 39 $847,420 36 31 1.4per cent BUKIT PANJANG $777,902 28 33 $789,594 27 40 1.5per cent CHOA CHU KANG $725,554 29 64 $733,264 29 32 1.1per cent HOUGANG $863,884 34 46 $885,256 33 63 2.5per cent JURONG EAST $834,490 32 20 $885,206 31 27 6.1per cent JURONG WEST $713,316 30 75 $708,394 30 68 -0.7per cent PUNGGOL $729,746 21 17 $745,438 21 16 2.2per cent SEMBAWANG $660,094 23 26 $702,871 24 25 6.5per cent SENGKANG $738,374 24 49 $737,608 23 60 -0.1per cent WOODLANDS $820,902 28 90 $825,909 28 100 0.6per cent YISHUN $847,275 35 28 $802,924 36 32 -5.2per cent

Mature 2023-H1 2023-H2 Town Average Price Average Age Vol Average Price Average of age Vol Change in price ANG MO KIO $974,750 37 4 $1,065,289 36 10 9.3per cent BEDOK $892,740 34 32 $909,559 36 28 1.9per cent BISHAN $1,057,090 33 21 $1,121,038 35 20 6.0per cent BUKIT TIMAH $1,249,000 36 2 $1,226,333 36 6 -1.8per cent CENTRAL AREA $950,000 39 1 $1,118,000 39 1 17.7per cent CLEMENTI $952,417 40 12 $1,033,975 40 8 8.6per cent GEYLANG $892,548 38 6 $914,143 38 14 2.4per cent KALLANG/WHAMPOA $989,311 37 9 $995,600 36 5 0.6per cent PASIR RIS $817,986 31 70 $827,374 31 64 1.1per cent QUEENSTOWN $1,200,000 29 5 $989,000 31 2 -17.6per cent SERANGOON $935,000 33 19 $943,108 34 34 0.9per cent TAMPINES $869,467 34 59 $871,314 34 66 0.2per cent TOA PAYOH $984,991 36 13 $980,273 37 11 -0.5per cent

First, a look at maisonette and executive HDB flat price movements over 2023

Non-mature estates

The first half of 2023 saw a general uptrend in prices across non-mature estates, with notable increases in Jurong East and Sembawang, highlighting a 6.1 per cent and 6.5 per cent price hike respectively.

Interestingly, Yishun experienced a 5.2 per cent decrease, presenting a potential opportunity for those on a tighter budget to look at it more closely.

Mature estates

Mature estates showcased a mixed bag of results.

Ang Mo Kio led the pack with a significant 9.3 per cent increase, underscoring its continued desirability.

Conversely, Queenstown witnessed a surprising 17.6 per cent dip, but we would take this with a pinch of salt given how few transactions have been recorded. In 2023, there were just seven transactions in total — of which two were $1.2 million transactions at Mei Ling Street.

Now, on to where we found the cheapest flats

Naturally, age plays a significant role in the prices of flats, as opting for the lowest-priced options may lead one to consider the oldest properties available.

However, such choices may not suit all buyers, particularly due to potential restrictions on CPF usage if the lease doesn't extend until the youngest borrower is 95 years old.

As such, we've categorised the tables based on the age of the flats to offer a broader perspective.

Moreover, while HDB has moved away from the traditional mature and non-mature estate distinctions, we maintain this classification in our breakdown. This decision is rooted in the understanding that many Singaporeans still use these categories as a benchmark to assess and compare different neighbourhoods.

Let's start with non-mature HDB towns

Non-mature flats between 11 to 20 years old

Town Address Floor Range Size Lease Start Price PUNGGOL 191 PUNGGOL CTRL 10 TO 12 128 2004 $680,000 PUNGGOL 188 PUNGGOL CTRL 13 TO 15 128 2004 $690,000 PUNGGOL 190 PUNGGOL CTRL 13 TO 15 128 2004 $738,000 PUNGGOL 188 PUNGGOL CTRL 10 TO 12 128 2004 $750,000 PUNGGOL 187 PUNGGOL CTRL 07 TO 09 128 2004 $750,000 PUNGGOL 186 PUNGGOL CTRL 13 TO 15 128 2004 $758,000 PUNGGOL 190 PUNGGOL CTRL 16 TO 18 128 2004 $768,000 PUNGGOL 190 PUNGGOL CTRL 16 TO 18 128 2004 $770,000 PUNGGOL 192 PUNGGOL CTRL 07 TO 09 128 2004 $780,000

Non-mature flats between 21 to 30 years old

Town Address Floor Range Size Lease Start Price JURONG WEST 274B JURONG WEST ST 25 13 TO 15 126 2002 $585,000 JURONG WEST 274C JURONG WEST ST 25 04 TO 06 126 2002 $593,000 BUKIT PANJANG 484 SEGAR RD 10 TO 12 128 2002 $600,000 SEMBAWANG 468A ADMIRALTY DR 04 TO 06 137 2001 $605,000 BUKIT PANJANG 479 SEGAR RD 04 TO 06 125 2002 $605,000 SEMBAWANG 468C ADMIRALTY DR 07 TO 09 137 2001 $608,888 JURONG WEST 274A JURONG WEST AVE 3 04 TO 06 126 2001 $610,000 SEMBAWANG 359C ADMIRALTY DR 13 TO 15 130 2001 $615,000 BUKIT PANJANG 484 SEGAR RD 10 TO 12 128 2002 $615,000 SEMBAWANG 471 SEMBAWANG DR 13 TO 15 130 2000 $618,000 BUKIT PANJANG 473 SEGAR RD 13 TO 15 128 2003 $620,000 SEMBAWANG 359C ADMIRALTY DR 07 TO 09 131 2001 $620,000 SEMBAWANG 468C ADMIRALTY DR 07 TO 09 137 2001 $620,000 JURONG WEST 274C JURONG WEST ST 25 07 TO 09 126 2002 $620,000 SEMBAWANG 360C ADMIRALTY DR 04 TO 06 131 2001 $620,000 SEMBAWANG 468B ADMIRALTY DR 13 TO 15 137 2001 $628,000 BUKIT PANJANG 468 SEGAR RD 13 TO 15 130 2002 $628,000 BUKIT PANJANG 479 SEGAR RD 07 TO 09 128 2002 $628,000 SEMBAWANG 468C ADMIRALTY DR 04 TO 06 137 2001 $628,888 JURONG WEST 684B JURONG WEST ST 64 04 TO 06 131 2000 $630,000 BUKIT PANJANG 479 SEGAR RD 10 TO 12 128 2002 $635,000 BUKIT PANJANG 479 SEGAR RD 13 TO 15 128 2002 $638,000 SEMBAWANG 471 SEMBAWANG DR 04 TO 06 130 2000 $638,000 CHOA CHU KANG 690B CHOA CHU KANG CRES 10 TO 12 125 2003 $638,888 CHOA CHU KANG 690B CHOA CHU KANG CRES 22 TO 24 125 2003 $640,000 BUKIT PANJANG 465 SEGAR RD 13 TO 15 133 2002 $640,000 SEMBAWANG 467B ADMIRALTY DR 07 TO 09 137 2001 $640,000 SEMBAWANG 359B ADMIRALTY DR 07 TO 09 131 2001 $640,000 SEMBAWANG 333 SEMBAWANG CL 04 TO 06 135 1999 $640,000 SEMBAWANG 471 SEMBAWANG DR 13 TO 15 130 2000 $640,888 CHOA CHU KANG 690B CHOA CHU KANG CRES 10 TO 12 125 2003 $640,888 BUKIT PANJANG 466 SEGAR RD 10 TO 12 133 2002 $643,000 SEMBAWANG 467 ADMIRALTY DR 16 TO 18 137 2001 $645,000 BUKIT PANJANG 470 SEGAR RD 13 TO 15 132 2002 $646,000

Non-mature flats more than 30 years old

Town Address Floor Range Size Lease Start Price YISHUN 359 YISHUN RING RD 04 TO 06 146 1988 $600,000 JURONG WEST 405 JURONG WEST ST 42 10 TO 12 150 1985 $638,000 JURONG WEST 151 YUNG HO RD 04 TO 06 148 1990 $645,000 JURONG WEST 910 JURONG WEST ST 91 07 TO 09 141 1988 $650,000 JURONG WEST 407 JURONG WEST ST 42 04 TO 06 150 1985 $655,000 JURONG WEST 409 JURONG WEST ST 42 10 TO 12 148 1985 $660,000 JURONG WEST 405 JURONG WEST ST 42 10 TO 12 150 1985 $660,000 JURONG WEST 906 JURONG WEST ST 91 07 TO 09 141 1989 $668,000 JURONG WEST 910 JURONG WEST ST 91 10 TO 12 141 1988 $670,000 CHOA CHU KANG 436 CHOA CHU KANG AVE 4 04 TO 06 144 1993 $670,000 JURONG WEST 410 JURONG WEST ST 42 04 TO 06 148 1985 $673,000 JURONG WEST 842 JURONG WEST ST 81 04 TO 06 147 1993 $673,000 JURONG WEST 556 JURONG WEST ST 42 04 TO 06 149 1986 $674,500 JURONG WEST 828 JURONG WEST ST 81 07 TO 09 146 1993 $675,000 JURONG WEST 910 JURONG WEST ST 91 07 TO 09 145 1988 $675,000 JURONG WEST 910 JURONG WEST ST 91 04 TO 06 145 1988 $675,000 JURONG WEST 830A JURONG WEST ST 81 10 TO 12 146 1993 $678,000 JURONG WEST 405 JURONG WEST ST 42 04 TO 06 148 1985 $680,000 JURONG WEST 829 JURONG WEST ST 81 04 TO 06 145 1993 $688,000 JURONG WEST 556 JURONG WEST ST 42 07 TO 09 150 1986 $688,888 JURONG WEST 831 JURONG WEST ST 81 10 TO 12 145 1993 $690,000 JURONG WEST 831 JURONG WEST ST 81 07 TO 09 145 1993 $690,000 JURONG WEST 830A JURONG WEST ST 81 04 TO 06 146 1993 $690,000 JURONG WEST 405 JURONG WEST ST 42 07 TO 09 150 1985 $693,800 JURONG WEST 830A JURONG WEST ST 81 10 TO 12 145 1993 $695,000 JURONG WEST 709 JURONG WEST ST 71 07 TO 09 154 1993 $695,000 JURONG WEST 154 YUNG HO RD 04 TO 06 147 1991 $695,000 JURONG WEST 828 JURONG WEST ST 81 10 TO 12 143 1993 $698,000

Overall, the cheapest non-mature towns for executive HDB flats are in Punggol, where they are all located at Punggol Central. These flats are not the closest located to Punggol MRT station or Waterway Point in terms of walking distance, but are a short and easy bus or LRT ride away.

Prices have ranged from $680,000 to $780,000 in this block of flats, and for their larger size of 1,378 sq ft, you don't have too many options if you are looking for something newer anyway.

As you reach the older age range of 21 to 30 years old, your options start to open up. The cheapest on this list would be the ones at Jurong West Street 25 at $585,000, and they are a slightly smaller size of 1,356 sq ft. It's a similar scenario to what we've found for five-room HDB flats, as besides Woodlands, Jurong West represented the cheapest option.

This would be an option for buyers who prioritise size over everything else, as the immediate options for MRT travel aren't great. That said, once the Jurong Region Line is up, Jurong West or Bahar Junction MRT station would probably be the closest location.

For those looking at even larger living spaces, the flats at Sembawang would be the next best bet. These are at a sizeable 1,475 sq ft, and despite the proximity to the industrial estate across Sungei Sembawang, the convenience of being within walking distance to Sembawang MRT and Sun Plaza may significantly enhance the appeal of this location.

For flats 30 years old and above, the most affordable option is located at Yishun. This is an even bigger flat of size 1,572 sq ft that was transacted at $600,000. The benefit of this location is that it is close to Yishun Park, but given that it is some distance away from Yishun MRT and Northpoint means that it isn't for those who prize ultimate convenience.

If you are looking at a maisonette option instead, the next cheapest alternative on the list would be Jurong West (again). Located at Jurong West Street 42, this is a Maisonette sized at 1,615 sq ft. Like most of the bigger Jurong West options, it isn't near an MRT currently although you could walk to Corporation MRT on the Jurong Region Line once it is up.

Mature flats between 21 to 30 years old

Town Address Floor Range Size Lease Start Price PASIR RIS 269 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 145 1994 $720,000 PASIR RIS 160 PASIR RIS ST 13 04 TO 06 149 1995 $728,000 PASIR RIS 131 PASIR RIS ST 11 04 TO 06 149 1994 $743,888 PASIR RIS 133 PASIR RIS ST 11 04 TO 06 146 1994 $758,000 PASIR RIS 713 PASIR RIS ST 72 04 TO 06 146 1996 $760,000 PASIR RIS 136 PASIR RIS ST 11 07 TO 09 145 1994 $770,000 PASIR RIS 643 PASIR RIS DR 10 04 TO 06 149 1995 $770,000 PASIR RIS 267 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 144 1994 $777,000 TAMPINES 334 TAMPINES ST 32 04 TO 06 147 1996 $780,000 PASIR RIS 136 PASIR RIS ST 11 04 TO 06 149 1994 $780,000 PASIR RIS 710 PASIR RIS ST 72 04 TO 06 145 1996 $785,000 PASIR RIS 717 PASIR RIS ST 72 04 TO 06 143 1996 $785,000

Mature flats more than 30 years old

Town Address Floor Range Size Lease Start Price PASIR RIS 207 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 147 1993 $738,888 PASIR RIS 240 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 146 1993 $738,888 PASIR RIS 242 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 148 1993 $742,000 PASIR RIS 238 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 146 1993 $752,888 PASIR RIS 248 PASIR RIS ST 21 07 TO 09 148 1993 $755,000 PASIR RIS 235 PASIR RIS ST 21 07 TO 09 147 1993 $755,000 TAMPINES 426 TAMPINES ST 41 04 TO 06 143 1986 $760,000 PASIR RIS 505 PASIR RIS ST 52 04 TO 06 145 1993 $760,000 PASIR RIS 251 PASIR RIS ST 21 07 TO 09 145 1993 $765,000 PASIR RIS 248 PASIR RIS ST 21 07 TO 09 150 1993 $770,000 PASIR RIS 463 PASIR RIS ST 41 04 TO 06 145 1992 $770,000 TAMPINES 426 TAMPINES ST 41 04 TO 06 143 1986 $778,888 BEDOK 114 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD 10 TO 12 150 1985 $780,000 PASIR RIS 244 PASIR RIS ST 21 07 TO 09 145 1993 $780,000 PASIR RIS 465 PASIR RIS ST 41 07 TO 09 146 1992 $780,000 TAMPINES 874A TAMPINES ST 84 04 TO 06 149 1989 $780,000 TAMPINES 426 TAMPINES ST 41 04 TO 06 148 1986 $780,000 TAMPINES 428 TAMPINES ST 41 07 TO 09 148 1986 $782,000 PASIR RIS 128 PASIR RIS ST 11 04 TO 06 146 1988 $785,000 GEYLANG 334 UBI AVE 1 04 TO 06 146 1986 $785,000 TAMPINES 314 TAMPINES ST 33 04 TO 06 145 1993 $785,000 PASIR RIS 247 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 148 1993 $785,000 PASIR RIS 203 PASIR RIS ST 21 10 TO 12 146 1993 $788,000 TAMPINES 429 TAMPINES ST 41 04 TO 06 148 1985 $788,000 PASIR RIS 249 PASIR RIS ST 21 07 TO 09 148 1993 $791,500 BEDOK 115 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD 04 TO 06 150 1985 $795,000 PASIR RIS 222 PASIR RIS ST 21 04 TO 06 149 1993 $795,000 TAMPINES 430 TAMPINES ST 41 07 TO 09 149 1986 $799,000

As for the mature estates, you won’t be able to find one that is between 11 to 20 years old (at least, that was recently transacted).

As you might expect, to get an HDB flat of such sizes in a mature town, you won’t be able to find any priced under $700,000.

The cheapest so far has been located in Pasir Ris, where you can get sizes of 1,561 sq ft. It is a decent location as you are close to Loyang Point, a neighbourhood mall in which you can find supermarket options such as Giant and Sheng Siong, as well as the usual food outlets.

However, it is currently not near any MRT station, but the arrival of the Cross Island Line (Pasir Ris East MRT Station) will make up for it as it would almost be at your doorstep.

Finally, for flats that are above 30 years old, you’ll find that it is in the same circles of Pasir Ris (Pasir Ris Street 21) to be exact. Besides that, Tampines and Bedok are two other locations that come with prices below $800,000, and the ones at Bedok are some of the biggest that you’ll find at 1,615 sq ft.

Some people may find this location to be more palatable if they can’t wait for the new MRT lines to be up as it is within walking distance to Kaki Bukit on the Downtown line.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.