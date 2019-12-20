Why I own Berkshire Hathaway shares

Read also

Charlie Munger joined Berkshire in 1978. But for many years prior, he and Buffett were already collaborating. In fact, Munger helped Buffett to refine his already formidable investing prowess.

Today the 88-year old Buffett and 95-year old Munger continue to lead Berkshire as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

The company can also be rightfully described as a truly diversified conglomerate, with more than 60 subsidiaries across a wide range of industries. Here's a sample of the companies under Berkshire's umbrella:

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group - provider of insurance products to other reinsurers and property, casualty, life, and health insurers globally

GEICO - second largest insurer in the US auto insurance market (share of 13 per cent at end-2018)

Burlington Northern Santa Fe - one of the North American continent's largest railroad companies

Berkshire Hathaway Energy - one of the largest energy utilities in the US, and the second-largest residential real estate brokerage firm in the same country

IMC International Metalworking Companies - among the top three manufacturers of consumable precision carbide metal cutting tools in the world

Precision Castparts - manufacturer of metal parts and components that go into aircraft

Borsheim's - fine-jewellery retailer

Nebraska Furniture Mart - furniture retailer (as its name suggests)

See's Candies - chocolate and confectionary producer

Berkshire's reach extends beyond its subsidiaries. It also has a massive investment portfolio that is worth more than US$220 billion as of 30 Sept 2019. The portfolio consists of shares of more than 40 publicly traded companies that are mostly listed in the US. Some of them are also in my family's portfolio, such as Apple, Amazon.com, and Mastercard. The investment portfolio is overseen by Buffett, Munger, Todd Combs, and Ted Weschler.

INVESTMENT THESIS

I had previously laid out my investment framework in The Good Investors. I will use the framework, which consists of six criteria, to describe my investment thesis for Berkshire.

1. REVENUES THAT ARE SMALL IN RELATION TO A LARGE AND/OR GROWING MARKET, OR REVENUES THAT ARE LARGE IN A FAST-GROWING MARKET

Berkshire is already a massive company, with US$247.8 billion in revenue in 2018. But I believe there's still plenty of room to run for the conglomerate, although I'm not expecting rapid growth.

I think a growth rate in the high single-digit or low double-digit percentage range for Berkshire is reasonable. This is because Berkshire's diversified collection of US stocks and high-quality subsidiaries puts it in a great position to ride on the US's long-term economic growth.

There are a few points I want to expand on. First is regarding the US economy. Over the years, Buffett has not been shy in sharing his enthusiasm about the US . In Berkshire's 2018 shareholders' letter, Buffett wrote:

"Charlie and I happily acknowledge that much of Berkshire's success has simply been a product of what I think should be called The American Tailwind.

It is beyond arrogance for American businesses or individuals to boast that they have "done it alone." The tidy rows of simple white crosses at Normandy should shame those who make such claims.