Why I own Berkshire Hathaway shares

I've owned Berkshire Hathaway shares for more than eight years. There are good reasons why I continue to hold shares of Warren Buffett's conglomerate.
Berkshire Hathaway is one of the 50-plus companies that's in my family's portfolio. I first bought Berkshire shares for the portfolio in Aug 2011 at a price of US$70 (S$94.91) and again in Sept 2015 at US$130. I've not sold any of the shares I've bought.
The first two purchases have performed well for my family's portfolio, with Berkshire's share price being around US$223 now. But it is always important to think about how a company's business will evolve going forward. What follows is my thesis for why I still continue to hold Berkshire shares.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Berkshire is one of the most fascinating companies I have come across.
The story starts in 1965, when Warren Buffett took over the company because of anger. Back then, Buffett was a hedge fund manager. He had bought Berkshire shares a few years prior because they were cheap compared to the company's assets.
In 1964, Berkshire's then-leader, Seabury Stanton, offered to buy Buffett's shares for US$11.50 each. Buffett agreed to sell. But Stanton's official offer was slightly lower, at US$11.375 per share. Buffett was livid about being lied to, to the extent that he amassed a controlling stake in Berkshire to fire Stanton.
Berkshire was merely a struggling textile manufacturer when Buffett became its leader. But over the years, Buffett has thoroughly transformed the company through numerous inspired acquisitions and deft stock market investments.
Charlie Munger joined Berkshire in 1978. But for many years prior, he and Buffett were already collaborating. In fact, Munger helped Buffett to refine his already formidable investing prowess. Today the 88-year old Buffett and 95-year old Munger continue to lead Berkshire as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively. The company can also be rightfully described as a truly diversified conglomerate, with more than 60 subsidiaries across a wide range of industries. Here's a sample of the companies under Berkshire's umbrella: Berkshire's reach extends beyond its subsidiaries. It also has a massive investment portfolio that is worth more than US$220 billion as of 30 Sept 2019. The portfolio consists of shares of more than 40 publicly traded companies that are mostly listed in the US. Some of them are also in my family's portfolio, such as Apple, Amazon.com, and Mastercard. The investment portfolio is overseen by Buffett, Munger, Todd Combs, and Ted Weschler. INVESTMENT THESIS I had previously laid out my investment framework in The Good Investors. I will use the framework, which consists of six criteria, to describe my investment thesis for Berkshire. 1. REVENUES THAT ARE SMALL IN RELATION TO A LARGE AND/OR GROWING MARKET, OR REVENUES THAT ARE LARGE IN A FAST-GROWING MARKET Berkshire is already a massive company, with US$247.8 billion in revenue in 2018. But I believe there's still plenty of room to run for the conglomerate, although I'm not expecting rapid growth. I think a growth rate in the high single-digit or low double-digit percentage range for Berkshire is reasonable. This is because Berkshire's diversified collection of US stocks and high-quality subsidiaries puts it in a great position to ride on the US's long-term economic growth. There are a few points I want to expand on. First is regarding the US economy. Over the years, Buffett has not been shy in sharing his enthusiasm about the US . In Berkshire's 2018 shareholders' letter, Buffett wrote: "Charlie and I happily acknowledge that much of Berkshire's success has simply been a product of what I think should be called The American Tailwind. It is beyond arrogance for American businesses or individuals to boast that they have "done it alone." The tidy rows of simple white crosses at Normandy should shame those who make such claims. There are also many other countries around the world that have bright futures. About that, we should rejoice: Americans will be both more prosperous and safer if all nations thrive. At Berkshire, we hope to invest significant sums across borders. Over the next 77 years, however, the major source of our gains will almost certainly be provided by The American Tailwind. We are lucky - gloriously lucky - to have that force at our back." (Do read the "The American Tailwind" section of Buffett's 2018 letter.) To build on Buffett's American Tailwind idea, I want to highlight that the working-age population in the US is estimated to increase by 13 per cent from today to 2050. That's one of the brightest demographics among developed economies across the world. Here's a chart from Morgan Housel showing this: The second point I want to expand on is the quality of Berkshire's subsidiaries. If you're a long-time observer of Berkshire, you'll know that a durable competitive advantage is one of the key qualities that Buffett seeks when making acquisitions. There are numbers to prove this point: Berkshire's manufacturing, service, and retailing businesses earn healthy after-tax returns on net tangible assets while holding plenty of cash and using very little debt. The table illustrates this from 2012 to 2016 (the last year that Buffett reported the after-tax return on net tangible assets employed by this group of businesses). A last note from me on Berkshire's room for growth: Buffett and Munger are, in my eyes, two of the best investors in the world today, and they're still constantly looking for bargains in the stock market and private businesses to acquire to strengthen Berkshire's portfolio. 2. A STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH MINIMAL OR A REASONABLE AMOUNT OF DEBT As of 30 Sept 2019, Berkshire's balance sheet has US$102.2 billion in borrowings - that's a fair amount of debt. But Berkshire also has a massive cash hoard of US$128.2 billion, including US$53.4 billion in short-term investments in US Treasury bills, which can be considered as cash for liquidity purposes. So Berkshire does have tremendous resources to invest for growth as well as withstand shocks. There are huge insurance businesses within Berkshire. So I think it's also important for me to watch the company's ability to payout huge insurance claims from time to time. Buffett believes that "the annual probability of a US mega-catastrophe causing [US]$400 billion or more of insured losses is about 2 per cent." For perspective, a US$400 billion insured-loss is nearly four times the highest amount that the US has seen since 1980. This is illustrated in the chart below (the dark blue bars indicate insured losses in each year): In the event that US$400 billion of insured losses happen in a year, Berkshire's share would be just US$12 billion or so. This is a huge sum of money. But it is far less than the annual earnings the company expects from its non-insurance businesses. For context, Berkshire's non-insurance businesses generated US$20.8 billion in pre-tax income in 2018, up 24 per cent from 2017. Although Berkshire will be bruised by a US$400 billion mega-catastrophe event in the insurance industry, most other insurers would go bust according to Buffett. The diversification present in Berkshire adds another layer of financial resilience. I mentioned earlier that the conglomerate controls over 60 subsidiaries across many industries. This is also true of Berkshire's investment portfolio. The 40-odd stocks in the portfolio belong to technology, banking, media, consumer products, and more. 3. A MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH INTEGRITY, CAPABILITY, AND AN INNOVATIVE MINDSET ON INTEGRITY Buffett's overall reputation, in business and in life, is pristine. The excerpt below, taken from Berkshire's latest official proxy statement released in March 2019, will also shine tremendous light on the integrity of Buffett and Munger (emphases are mine): "Due to Mr. Buffett's and Mr. Munger's desire that their compensation remain unchanged, the Committee has not proposed an increase in Mr. Buffett's or Mr. Munger's compensation since the Committee was created in 2004. Prior to that time, Mr. Buffett recommended to the Board of Directors the amount of his compensation and Mr. Munger's. Mr. Buffett's annual compensation and Mr. Munger's annual compensation have been US$100,000 for more than 25 years and Mr. Buffett has advised the Committee that he would not expect or desire such compensation to increase in the future… ...Mr. Buffett will on occasion utilize Berkshire personnel and/or have Berkshire pay for minor items such as postage or phone calls that are personal. Mr. Buffett reimburses Berkshire for these costs by making an annual payment to Berkshire in an amount that is equal to or greater than the costs that Berkshire has incurred on his behalf. During 2018, Mr. Buffett reimbursed Berkshire US$50,000. Berkshire provides personal and home security services for Mr. Buffett. The cost for these services was approximately US$290,000 in 2018. Berkshire's Board of Directors believe that in light of Mr. Buffett's critical role as Berkshire's CEO and given that Mr. Buffett spends a significant amount of his time while at home on Berkshire business matters that such costs represent bona fide business expenses. None of Berkshire's named executive officers use Company cars or belong to clubs to which the Company pays dues. It should also be noted that neither Mr. Buffett nor Mr. Munger utilizes corporate-owned aircraft for personal use." Buffett and Munger earn their riches predominantly from their ownership of Berkshire shares. As of 6 March 2019, Buffett controlled Berkshire shares that are worth around US$90 billion at the current price; Munger's stake also makes him a billionaire (around US$1.5 billion). These high ownership stakes give me comfort that their interests are aligned with mine. Although Buffett and Munger's philanthropic actions are not directly-related to investing, I think they speak volumes about the characters of the two elder statesmen of business. The actions also inspire me, so I want to include a brief discussion. In 2006, Buffett pledged to donate more than 99 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes during his lifetime or at his death. Since then, Buffett has already given more than US$34.5 billion to charities. Munger, meanwhile, has given hundreds of millions of dollars over the past 30 years toward the building of school facilities. ON CAPABILITY On the topic of capability, Berkshire's track record of growth since 1965 has been nothing short of stunning. More on this soon. ON INNOVATION For a long time, Buffett was averse to technology stocks because he couldn't understand them (he first broke the duck by investing in IBM in 2011, and of course Berkshire now has a big stake in Apple). So it's no surprise that Berkshire is not the first name that comes to mind if we mention the word "innovation." But what Berkshire lacks in technological innovation, it makes up for with a unique mindset in business. Let's first talk about Buffett's view toward acquiring companies. I want to discuss this because acquisitions will be one of Berkshire's key growth drivers in the years ahead. The excerpts below from Berkshire's 2008 shareholders' letter are instructive (emphases are mine): "Our long-avowed goal is to be the "buyer of choice" for businesses - particularly those built and owned by families. The way to achieve this goal is to deserve it. That means we must keep our promises; avoid leveraging up acquired businesses; grant unusual autonomy to our managers; and hold the purchased companies through thick and thin (though we prefer thick and thicker). Our record matches our rhetoric. Most buyers competing against us, however, follow a different path. For them, acquisitions are "merchandise." Before the ink dries on their purchase contracts, these operators are contemplating "exit strategies." We have a decided advantage, therefore, when we encounter sellers who truly care about the future of their businesses. Some years back our competitors were known as "leveraged-buyout operators." But LBO became a bad name. So in Orwellian fashion, the buyout firms decided to change their moniker. What they did not change, though, were the essential ingredients of their previous operations, including their cherished fee structures and love of leverage. Their new label became "private equity," a name that turns the facts upside-down: A purchase of a business by these firms almost invariably results in dramatic reductions in the equity portion of the acquiree's capital structure compared to that previously existing. A number of these acquirees, purchased only two to three years ago, are now in mortal danger because of the debt piled on them by their private-equity buyers. Much of the bank debt is selling below 70¢ on the dollar, and the public debt has taken a far greater beating. The private equity firms, it should be noted, are not rushing in to inject the equity their wards now desperately need. Instead, they're keeping their remaining funds very private." I believe that Buffett's mindset of wanting to be long-term (eternal?) owners when acquiring companies, alone, is a competitive advantage in the private markets that is not easily replicable. Berkshire has walked the talk of being a responsible long-term owner of businesses and implementing decentralised management - these traits have made the conglomerate a preferred buyer when owners of good private family-built businesses are looking to sell. In his 2018 shareholders' letter, Buffett again emphasised that Berkshire wants to be a long-term owner of the businesses that it acquires: "You may ask whether an allowance should not also be made for the major tax costs Berkshire would incur if we were to sell certain of our wholly-owned businesses. Forget that thought: It would be foolish for us to sell any of our wonderful companies even if no tax would be payable on its sale. Truly good businesses are exceptionally hard to find. Selling any you are lucky enough to own makes no sense at all." Some of you reading this may be wondering, "Is Buffett's competitive advantage in acquiring companies really so simple? Isn't that easy to replicate?" My response will be something Munger once said: "It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent." Next, Buffett also does not push for short-term gains at the expense of Berkshire's long-term business health. A great example can be seen in Berkshire's excellent track record in the insurance industry: Its property and casualty (P/C) insurance business has recorded an underwriting profit for 15 of the past 16 years through to 2018. In contrast, the P/C industry as a whole often operates at a significant underwriting loss; in the decade ended 2018, the industry suffered an underwriting loss in five separate years. In a subsequent article, I will share more about Berkshire's revenue streams, its ability to grow these streams, valuations, as well as investment risks involved. This article was first published in The Good Investors. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.
This article was first published in The Good Investors. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.