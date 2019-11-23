Why I own Netflix shares

Read also

At first glance, Netflix does not cut the mustard here. As of 30 September 2019, Netflix's balance sheet held US$12.4 billion in debt and just US$4.4 billion in cash.

This stands in sharp contrast to the end of 2014, when Netflix had US$900 million in debt and US$1.6 billion in cash. Moreover, Netflix has lost US$9.3 billion in cumulative free cash flow from 2014 to the first nine months of 2019.

But I'll explain later why I think Netflix has a good reason for having so much debt on its balance sheet.

3. A management team with integrity, capability, and an innovative mindset

ON INTEGRITY

Netflix is led by CEO Reed Hastings, 58, who also co-founded the company in 1997. The long-tenure of Hastings in Netflix is one of the things I like about the company.

Although Hastings is paid a tidy sum to run Netflix - his total compensation in 2018 was US$36.1 million - his pay has reasonably tracked the company's revenue growth.

From 2014 to 2018, Netflix's revenue nearly tripled from US$5.5 billion to US$15.8 billion. This matches the 326 per cent jump in Hastings' total compensation from US$11.1 million to US$36.1 million over the same period.

Hastings also owns 5.56 million Netflix shares as of 8 April 2019, along with the option to purchase 4.50 million shares. His ownership stake alone is worth around US$1.7 billion at the current share price, which will very likely align his interests with other Netflix shareholders.

ON CAPABILITY AND INNOVATION

Netflix was an early pioneer in the streaming business when it launched its service in 2007. In fact, Netflix probably wanted to introduce streaming even from its earliest days. Hastings said the following in a 2007 interview with Fortune magazine:

"We named the company Netflix for a reason; we didn't name it DVDs-by-mail. The opportunity for Netflix online arrives when we can deliver content to the TV without any intermediary device."

When Netflix first started streaming, the content came from third-party producers. In 2013, the company launched its first slate of original programming. Since then, the company has ramped up its original content budget significantly.

The table below shows Netflix's total content cash spending from 2014 to 2018. There are two things to note. First, total content spending has been increasing each year and has jumped by around 340 per cent for the entire time frame.

Second, around 85 per cent, or US$11 billion, of Netflix's content spending in 2018 was for original content. Netflix's content budget for 2019 is projected to be around US$15 billion, most of which is again for original content.

PHOTO: Netflix earnings

All that content-spending has resulted in strong subscriber growth, which is clearly seen from the table below. Netflix's decade-plus head start in streaming - a move that I credit management for - has also given the company a tremendously valuable asset: Data.

The data lets Netflix know what people are watching, and in turn allows the company to predict what people want to watch next. This is very helpful for Netflix when producing original content that keeps viewers hooked.

PHOTO: Netflix earnings

And Netflix has indeed found plenty of success with its original programming. For instance, in 2013, the company became the first streaming provider to be nominated for a primetime Emmy. In 2018 and 2019, the company snagged 23 and 27 Emmy wins, respectively.

From a viewership perspective, the third season of Stranger Things (I love the show!), launched in the third quarter of 2019, had 64 million households tuning in within the first month of its release.

Adam Sandler's comedy film, Murder Mystery, welcomed views from over 73 million households in the first month of its release in June this year.

The move into originals by management has also proved to be prescient. Netflix's 2019 second quarter shareholders' letter name-dropped nine existing and would-be streaming competitors - and there are more that are unnamed.

I think Netflix's aforementioned data, and its strong library of original content, should help it to withstand competition.