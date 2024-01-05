Your guide to condo maintenance fees in Singapore 2024

Welcome to the realm of condominium living in Singapore, where the buzz isn't just about the skyline but also the occasional hum of discontent over maintenance fees.

Recent headlines have spotlighted disputes at Dairy Farm Residences and Parc Komo, where residents found themselves grappling with maintenance fees soaring far beyond initial expectations.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll navigate through the basics of what condo maintenance fees in Singapore entail, unravel the intricacies of their calculation, explore potential reasons for fee hikes, offer tips on finding condos with lower fees, and provide guidance if you find yourself facing unexpected increases.

What exactly are condo maintenance fees in Singapore?

Let's start with the basics.

Condominium maintenance fees are the annual charges imposed by the building management company to sustain essential services such as security, cleaning, and landscaping. Picture it as a collective effort to maintain the shared spaces within your condo unit, encompassing areas like lobbies, staircases, elevators, and the inviting swimming pools that beckon on a hot Singapore day.

As you consider the monthly service charge for your private condo, keep in mind that there's no one-size-fits-all answer. The cost varies based on factors such as the size of your condo and the amenities offered. Generally, residents can anticipate a monthly fee ranging from SS$300 to $700.

How are condo maintenance fees calculated in Singapore 2024?

The amount of condo maintenance fees in Singapore is determined by a series of factors, each playing a crucial role:

Size of the unit: Larger units typically translate to higher maintenance fees, as they demand more resources for upkeep.

Share value: Your monthly maintenance fees are based on the unit's assigned share value, determined by its size. Mass-market condos often have fees ranging from S$70 to S$80 per share value.

Amenities and facilities: Condos with extensive amenities like tennis courts and gyms may incur higher maintenance fees to cover the costs of maintaining these facilities.

Location within the development: Exclusive or prime locations within the development may attract higher maintenance fees.

Age and condition of the building: Older buildings may require more frequent repairs, leading to higher maintenance fees.

Insurance coverage: Maintenance fees may include costs for insurance coverage for the condominium and its common areas.

Property management: Administrative expenses, including utilities, property management team salaries, and repair costs, are part of the maintenance fees.

Current market dynamics: Market conditions, influenced by external factors such as the Ukraine war, can impact maintenance charges for new developments.

Can my condo maintenance fees in Singapore increase?

Understanding potential triggers for fee increases is vital. Here are some factors that can contribute to a surge in maintenance fees:

First up is the surge in operating expenses — a blend of increased staff costs, essential repairs, the upkeep of amenities that add vibrancy to your living space, meticulous property management, and the safeguarding embrace of insurance. Together, these elements form the backbone of a well-maintained and smoothly operating condominium. However, as these operating expenses escalate, the ripple effect extends to your maintenance fees.

General inflation, with its relentless upward push on prices, infiltrates various facets of operating and maintenance expenses. It's the silent force that nudges the numbers upward, necessitating a recalibration of maintenance fees to keep pace with the ever-evolving economic landscape.

As heating oil costs rise and overall energy expenses ascend, the financial burden trickles down to residents in the form of higher maintenance fees. It's the price we pay to keep the lights on, quite literally, and to maintain the warmth and comfort within our shared living spaces.

Repair and replacement costs add another layer of financial pressure, especially when major components like roofs or HVAC units require attention. The need for significant repairs or replacements often results in a spike in maintenance fees to cover these large-scale and essential projects, ensuring the longevity and safety of your condo's infrastructure.

Additionally, some communities may opt to increase maintenance fees to build reserves for future projects. This strategic approach aims to ensure financial preparedness for upcoming developments, renovations, or unforeseen circumstances, demonstrating a commitment to the long-term well-being of the condominium community. While this proactive measure can enhance the community's financial resilience, it inevitably translates into higher maintenance fees for residents in the short term.

How to find condos with low maintenance fees in Singapore?

Now that we've navigated the intricacies, let's explore tips for finding condos with more manageable maintenance fees:

Consider looking into projects with a higher unit count, as mega-developments with 1,000+ units often come with lower maintenance costs, distributing fees among a larger number of residents.

Additionally, exploring mixed-use developments can be advantageous, as the residential components may feature lower maintenance fees. Opting for a slightly smaller unit with a lower share value is another strategy to reduce maintenance fees.

Furthermore, selecting a larger project can be beneficial, as larger developments can divide costs among more units, potentially resulting in lower fees for individual residents.

Lastly, when considering essential amenities, prioritising those that you regularly use can help avoid higher maintenance fees associated with facilities that may not be frequently utilised.

What do you do if you've been charged more condo maintenance fees than initially agreed?

If you find yourself facing unexpected increases, here's a roadmap:

Review the service charge: Check the service charge details in the Agreement for Sale and Purchase (ASP) to understand the rationale behind the increase.

Communicate with the managing agent: Seek clarification from the condo's managing agent about additional charges.

Attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM): Participate in the AGM to vote on the budget and allocation of funds for maintenance and repair works.

Check in with neighbours: Discuss the issue with neighbours to understand if they are also facing similar charges and share concerns.

Seek legal advice: If the issue persists and seems unjust, consider seeking legal advice to explore possible remedies.

Consider selling the property: If unable to resolve the issue, and charges continue to increase, selling the property may be a last resort.

This article was first published in 99.co.