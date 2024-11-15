From takeouts to take-off: foodpanda is dishing out $1 deals and a chance to win a $10k E-Gift Card for your next holiday

When asked about my hobbies, 'food' and 'travel' tops the list. What can I say? I'm a woman of culture.

And that's exactly why this foodpanda deal was right up my alley.

This November, score $1 deals on your favourite essentials and treats. What's more, every food, pandamart, shops and pick-up purchase on foodpanda entitles you to a shot at winning a $10,000 E-Gift Card from Klook!

For all my fellow foodies who have caught the travel bug this year-end season - read on to find out more about these scrumptious deals.

$1 deals on essentials

I always use a good deal to stock up on my favourites. For this month, foodpanda is offering $1 deals for a whole array of items, from cup noodles to tasty snacks.

On your foodpanda app, tap the pandamart feature to find a section dedicated to $1 deals. The products here will refresh every week - so remember to check back!

So, what can $1 get you?

Ingredients for a quick, delicious meal:

All these items are going at $1 each… really. PHOTO: foodpanda, Canva

Cooking ingredients range from Fortune Tau Kwa with Omega and Hosen Whole Mushroom to BoBo Ready-to-Eat Chicken Black Pepper Sausage. Great to go with my bowl of Nongshim Spicy Mushroom Shin Ramyun.

For your midday perk-me-up:

For snacks, take your pick of sweet versus savoury - but for just $1 each, why not both? PHOTO: foodpanda, Canva

For your furry friend:

Why should our furry friends be left out when it comes to snacking? PHOTO: foodpanda, Canva

There are simply too many items to list! For me, I'll take 10 packs of the Calbee Hot & Spicy Potato Chips, please and thank you.

Exclusive offers for Burger King classics

For the month of November, Burger King is having a mega fest with exclusive all-day deals on delivery and pick-up on foodpanda.

1-for-1, bundle deals, and $1 delivery fee for Burger King - exclusively on foodpanda. DBS/POSB cardmembers enjoy special discounts too! PHOTO: foodpanda

1-for-1 deals will whet your appetite all day long. The Turkey Bacon with Egg Croissan'wich ($6.95) and the Chicken Croissan'wich ($5.60) will be available for breakfast.

For lunch or dinner, gather a friend and be prepared to feast on classics like the Double BBQ Turkey Bacon ($10.05) and the Spicy Chicken King ($9.10). It's all going at 1-for-1!

If you're in a trio, opt for the Mega Fest 3 Pax Bundle at just $28.90. This hearty bundle set comes with burgers, sides, drinks, and treats for all. What's more, delivery for Burger King orders on foodpanda are going at a flat fee of just $1, and DBS/POSB cardmembers enjoy special discounts too.

Eating your way to a holiday

Here comes the best part: with every order that you make within the campaign period, you will be entitled to one stamp, which will give you a shot at the prize of a $10,000 Klook E-Gift Card.

Have your cake and eat it too - enjoy great deals on foodpanda and stand a chance to win a $10,000 E-Gift Card from Klook! PHOTO: foodpanda

Did you know you could make bookings for flights, accommodations, and attractions on Klook? And for $10,000 in value - that's practically an all-expenses-paid trip.

Want in? Make sure you enrol yourself in this exciting challenge by starting your stamp card on the foodpanda app. Here's how:

Here's how to enrol in the 'order anything, go anywhere' campaign. PHOTO: Screengrabs from foodpanda

On the campaign page, click 'start stampin' now', or tap the 'panda rewards' tab on the foodpanda app

Start the 'order anything, go anywhere' stamp cart

Every food, pandamart, shops and pick-up order placed on the foodpanda app will give you one stamp

Each stamp will give you one chance to win the grand prize

Winners will be chosen every two weeks, and two winners have already been chosen. Don't fret, there are two more Klook $10,000 E-Gift Cards to be won*! Click here to start your stamp journey now, and who knows - you could be on your way to the vacation of your dreams.

Man, I could really use $10,000 to splash out on Klook.

I'm thinking - tickets for two to Tokyo. I can take my pick from the fancy line of hotels I'd usually pass on when I'm trying to stick to a travel budget (much to the chagrin of my travel buddies, oops). A day trip to Mount Fuji and Hakone. Tickets to Disneyland and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour accounted for, of course. I'm just going to add it to my cart on Klook first - just in case, you know?

*T&Cs: Stamp card is valid on non-corporate accounts. Contest is valid from Oct 1 to Nov 30, 2024. Four winners will each win a $10,000 Klook E-Gift Card. Stamp card must be started before attempting to collect the first stamp. Other T&Cs apply, refer to bit.ly/oagatcs for more details.

