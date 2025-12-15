1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Yishun

A motorcyclist died after a collision involving five vehicles in Yishun on Sunday (Dec 14) night.

Photos of the incident were uploaded to the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore Facebook group. One of the photos shows paramedics attending to a motorist, while others show police officers at the scene.

The road appeared to be cordoned off by the authorities, and was littered with debris from the cars involved in the crash.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 3 and Yishun Central at around 10.20pm that day.

The police said that the collision involved two motorcycles, two cars and a lorry.

They told AsiaOne that a 20-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A second male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while three other individuals were treated for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

According to the police, a 38-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:726710]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com