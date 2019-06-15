10-hour CIQ computer system breakdown causes massive Friday jams for lorries travelling to Singapore

PHOTO: Berita Harian
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - A major breakdown in the computer system for the collection of levies caused massive traffic jams involving lorries travelling to Singapore via the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

The system, which was down for at least 10 hours, was rectified by 10am on Friday (June 14).

It is understood that a 3km-long traffic jam occurred at major roads leading to the CIQ complex at the height of the breakdown.

The roads affected were Eastern Dispersal Link, Jalan Tebrau and Jalan Lingkaran Dalam.

An official at the CIQ said the system broke down, resulting in Customs officers issuing manual receipts for levies collected there.

He said up to 2,500 lorries and trailers used the CIQ route to Singapore daily.

"We have urged lorry operators to use the Second Link to export their goods.

"The levy imposed is just RM50 (S$16) and cheaper at the Second Link compared to the Johor Causeway, which is always congested," he said.

Johor traffic police were deployed there to help with the situation.

A lorry driver, who wished to be known only as Siva, said he was stuck in the jam outside the CIQ complex for at least six hours.

"It was really bad. Usually, massive jams occur only when there is a breakdown in the Customs scanners at the CIQ," he said

He urged the department to put a back-up system in place.

Asked why lorry drivers preferred to use the CIQ when the Second Link was cheaper, he said it was due to the intended locations.

"The goods are to be delivered to Woodlands. Unless the factory is in Jurong, the Second Link is way out," he said.

More about

Woodlands Checkpoint malaysia heavy vehicles Johor Baru
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out at Tang Plaza; 200 people evacuated, no reported injuries
Fire breaks out at Tang Plaza; 200 people evacuated, no reported injuries
Canned luncheon meat seized in Philippines contains swine flu virus
Canned luncheon meat seized in Philippines contains swine flu virus
10-hour CIQ computer system breakdown causes massive Friday jams for lorries travelling to Singapore
10-hour CIQ computer system breakdown causes massive Friday jams for lorries travelling to Singapore
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Filipino mom finds son&#039;s condoms, chops them up to teach him a lesson
Filipino mom finds son's condoms, chops them up to teach him a lesson
Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore as fears rise; Singapore a destination
Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore as fears rise; Singapore a destination
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
6 of the sexiest celebrity dads and their beauty secrets
6 of the sexiest celebrity dads and their beauty secrets
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they&#039;d love to receive for Father&#039;s Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they'd love to receive for Father's Day

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
12 deliciously guilt-free snacks you can munch on at work
12 deliciously guilt-free snacks you can munch on at work
10 coolest Airbnbs in the world that actually fit your budget
10 coolest Airbnbs in the world that actually fit your budget
Best credit card GSS promotions
Best credit card GSS promotions

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama

SERVICES