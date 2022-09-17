'10 youngsters beat up 1 guy': 9 people charged after assault of 15-year-old boy in Bukit Merah

Eight teenage boys and a man were charged in court on Sept 3, 6 and 9 with rioting armed with a deadly weapon after the assault of a teen in Bukit Merah, said police.

The police were alerted to a case of assault along Lengkok Bahru on Sept 2 at about 8.45pm.

Sharing videos of the suspects fleeing the scene, Stomp contributor Siti said about "10 youngsters beat up one guy at the bus stop".

She added: "There was a weapon involved as the victim's face was badly wounded."

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the 15-year-old male victim was allegedly assaulted by a group of assailants armed with knives over a prior dispute.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Clementi Police Division arrested the nine suspects, aged between 13 and 24, from Sept 3 to 8.

Knives, which were believed to have been used during the incident, were seized as case exhibits.

The offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

