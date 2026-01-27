11 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged with speeding offences

Eleven motorists, aged between 29 and 60, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 27) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles not fitted with speed limiters.

In a media release on Monday, the police said that the alleged offences were committed between October and November 2025.

Six cases involved bus drivers who exceeded their vehicles' imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

Of these, five were travelling along expressways at speeds of between 73kmh and 77kmh, while a 53-year-old male driver was found driving a bus along Jalan Buroh towards West Coast Road at a speed of 81kmh.

There were three cases involving drivers of cement mixers, which have a speed limit of 40kmh.

The first driver travelled at 57kmh along Upper Bukit Timah Road, while the second and third drivers travelled at 54kmh and 63kmh along Bartley Road East in separate incidents.

A 38-year-old man was also caught while driving a prime mover along the same road at a speed of 68kmh.

The eleventh driver travelled at a speed of 76kmh along the Tampines Expressway.

Prime movers and tipper trucks have an imposed speed limit of 50kmh and 60kmh respectively.

If found guilty of speeding, the eleven motorists could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists may be liable for a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits will also be required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are functioning properly.

[[nid:728342]]