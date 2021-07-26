129 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on July 26

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 129 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Monday (July 26) afternoon, of which 61 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and six belong to the KTV cluster.

76 cases are linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 25 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance. 28 cases are unlinked.

One senior above 70, who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, is at risk of serious illness.

There are also six imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 135 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

ALSO READ: Free Covid-19 test kits for visitors of markets in Geylang Bahru and Teck Whye as Jurong Fishery Port cluster grows to 792

zakaria@asiaone.com