14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio

A total of 23 offences were spotted by LTA in its weekend enforcement operations.
PHOTO: Facebook/Land Transport Authority
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded a total of 14 personal mobility devices (PMDs) in its weekend enforcement operations, which began on Friday (June 7).

A total of 23 offences were detected and 14 PMDs were seized, the LTA said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The operations conducted in Tampines, Sengkang and Ang Mo Kio, which saw 70 officers deployed, involved help from the police.

Two riders, one using a unicycle, were caught travelling at 16kmh on a footpath, above the speed limit of 10kmh.

The speed limit on shared paths is 25kmh.

Other offences spotted by the LTA included riding non-compliant PMDs, using PMDs on roads, failing to stop when required to do so, and displaying a false identification mark on an e-scooter.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on the road and must meet specifications such as a maximum weight of 20kg and a top speed of 25kmh.

One rider in Tampines was caught using a PMD that weighed over 45kg, more than twice the weight limit.

Registration of e-scooters began earlier this year, and all such devices used in public areas are required to be registered by the end of June.

Those who register their e-scooters must be above the age of 16, and must declare that the devices meet criteria such as weight and speed limits.

Those found to have made false declarations can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to a year, or both.

In a three-day operation which started on May 31, the LTA impounded about 20 PMDs and spotted 31 offences during a three-day operation in Hougang, Telok Blangah and Tiong Bahru.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

