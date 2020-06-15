1,600 students took Covid-19 swab tests as part of proactive screening: Ong Ye Kung

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a social media post on Saturday (June 13) that some 1,600 students in Singapore have undergone Covid-19 swab tests as of June 2.

The tests were part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) extended screening for all school staff and students above 12 years old who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Proactive Covid-19 swab tests

Mr Ong said the testing of those presented with ARI, is "very important. It helps us identify cases early so that we can isolate, quarantine and snub out [the] transmission. Then schools can stay safe and learning can continue."

The minister also acknowledged that there may be some concerns among students. "I know many students will be worried - how can such a long stick go up my nose! It is a bit uncomfortable, but really not too bad, as this young girl shows us," Mr Ong said.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old Singaporean girl who is a student at St Anthony's Canossian Secondary was among the 347 new cases of Covid-19 infections reported on June 13.

The case, which is currently unlinked, was picked up from the MOH's proactive testing of students with acute respiratory infection.

According to MOH, her serological test result came back positive on June 12. This is said to be indicative that she was likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school re-opening. She is currently an unlinked case.

Previously announced Covid-19 cases in schools have recovered

On June 7, four students and one non-teaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing extended surveillance testing.

The five cases are from five different schools:

Anglican High School

CHIJ Katong Convent

CHIJ St. Theresa's Convent

Geylang Methodist Secondary School

Hwa Chong Institution

On June 11, Mr Ong announced via Facebook that all five cases tested negative twice, and have been discharged. According to the education minister, the recovered patients will be returning to school next week.

PHOTO: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung

"The five schools have been keeping in close contact with affected students and staff to offer support. During this period, students who have been placed on Leave of Absence (LOA) or Home Quarantine Orders (HQO) may be worried about catching up on their studies, but rest assured that the schools will support you with online lessons and consultations," Mr Ong said.

In a press conference on June 7, Mr Ong said that the ministry would consider closing individual schools if clusters are discovered within them. He, however, noted that the MOE will "do [their] best to prevent" such clusters from forming.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.