2 masks and 3 filters for Singapore residents in third distribution exercise

SINGAPORE - Temasek Foundation will launch its third nationwide reusable mask distribution exercise from Nov 30 to Dec 13, said the foundation in a statement on Thursday (Nov 26).

All Singapore residents who have a government-issued ID can collect one free mask kit each - containing two black masks and three filters - from 10am onwards at around 1,200 vending machines around the island.

They can be found at over 800 locations including bus interchanges, community centres, resident committee centres, Temasek Shophouse and Plaza Singapura.

The mask comes in four sizes of small, medium, large and extra large.

The small size is intended for children aged eight and below. It can be collected only at community centres, Plaza Singapura and Temasek Shophouse.

Full-sized mask sizing guides, that can be cut out, will be published in The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 5 and Dec 12.

Temasek chief executive and executive director Ho Ching had announced the distribution of these "breathable antimicrobial 3D masks" from local company Proshield in a Facebook post on Nov 19.

The mask comprises three layers: An outer anti-bacterial layer to repel water droplets, a filter liner and an inner layer to absorb saliva.

It can be used without a filter when one is exercising or in less crowded environments.

The three reusable filters, made from nanofibre fabric, protect wearers from saliva droplets or dust particles.

The filters can be used with the new masks or with other masks that have filter pockets.

Both the masks and filters may be washed up to 50 times, after which the masks will have lower antimicrobial performance.

The public can also order additional mask kits online or through the DBS Paylah! App for $12 each from 10am next Monday.

They are advised to purchase additional masks after trying on their free masks to check for fit and size, said Temasek Foundation.

Orders are limited to five mask kits for sizes S and M, as well as no more than 10 mask kits for sizes L and XL.

During Temasek's previous distribution exercise from September to October, around 7.6 million free reusable antimicrobial masks were collected. In its first exercise from June to July, 9.3 million masks were collected.

More information can be found at stayprepared.sg/masks

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.