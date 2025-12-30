2 men arrested for riding motorcycles without licence; 132 vehicles checked by TP in 2 days

Two male motorcyclists were arrested during a two-day enforcement blitz targeting errant motorcyclists on expressways.

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 30), the Traffic Police (TP) said they conducted checks on 132 vehicles as part of the operation on Dec 15 and 16.

The two motorcyclists, aged 21 and 33, were arrested for driving without a valid licence and for using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Over the two days, a total of 154 summonses were issued for various traffic offences, including speeding, riding on road shoulders, stopping on road shoulders, and using unapproved helmets, said the police.

For driving without a licence, offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

For using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, offenders may face a fine up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Offenders will also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

esther.lam@asiaone.com