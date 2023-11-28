2 men fight at Geylang junction

Two men were caught on camera fighting at the junction of Geylang Road and Paya Lebar Road on Nov 26.

Stomp contributor Simon shared a video that first shows one man had another pinned down on the ground at the pedestrian crossing as cars turning into the road slowed down either to spectate or avoid hitting the two.

The Stomp contributor said: "I don't have any idea why they are fighting as we were in the car."

Another video shows the pair on their feet and no longer on the road in a boxing stance, throwing punches at each other near the entrance of the TMC Academy as bystanders watched.

One man staggered backwards and landed on his back. The other rushed forward and kept punching his opponent on the ground.

As they continued wrestling and hitting each other, the traffic light changed and the Stomp contributor's car drove past the still battling duo.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at about 5.25pm to a case of a fight at 805 Geylang Road.

A 52-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. He was arrested for affray.

Police did not mention the other man but added that investigations are ongoing.

