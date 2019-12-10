22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school

A 22-year-old man was arrested for drink-driving after crashing a lorry into a pre-school at Block 553 Serangoon North Avenue 3 in the early hours of Friday (Oct 11).

The police told Stomp in response to queries that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry at the service road of the block at 12.47am.

The lorry driver was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital and was subsequently arrested for drink-driving, said a police spokesman.

Investigations are ongoing.