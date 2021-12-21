23-year-old charged for throwing bicycle down Punggol block

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court last Saturday (Dec 18), after he allegedly threw a bicycle from a Housing Board block in Punggol.

A. Harinthear is accused of one count of committing a rash act, according to court documents.

In a press release on Monday, the police said they received a report from a member of public that a bicycle was allegedly thrown from a residential block along Edgedale Plains last Thursday.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested him the next day with the aid of the images from police cameras.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to six months, fined up to $2,500 or both.

ALSO READ: 4 teens arrested over bike-sharing abuse in Punggol

The police said they have zero tolerance for acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

The statement added: "The police would like to seek the public's assistance to step up vigilance in our neighbourhoods and alert the police if persons are seen committing such reckless acts."

Harinthear will next appear in court on Dec 31.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.