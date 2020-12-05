31-year-old Indian national tests positive for Covid-19 after dying of heart attack; 626 more cases discharged

Case 24013, a 31 year-old male Indian national, who died on May 10, was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 11, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today (May 12).

He had collapsed after complaining of chest pain while at his dormitory. The cause of death was coronary thrombosis.

MOH also confirmed the death of another Covid-19 patient, a 50-year-old Thai man.

The man, Case 23908, died on May 12 from a cerebral haemorrhage.

He had been sent to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after suffering respiratory arrest on May 10. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 11.

MOH reported 884 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today. Out of these, there are four cases in the community, three cases involving work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 877 cases of work permit holders residing in dormitories.

Of the cases in the community, three are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and one is a Work Pass holder.

Of the 1,132 cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving. 20 are in critical condition, while 19,667 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

This brings the total number of cases to 24,671, with 3,851 patients discharged and 21 deaths.

