347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Sept 8

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 347 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection as of Wednesday (Sept 8) afternoon.

Among the cases are three seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

In addition, there are two imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, there are 349 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

