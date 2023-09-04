36-year-old man arrested after allegedly slapping 9-year-old boy, hurling vulgarities at him

SINGAPORE — A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Sept 2) for allegedly causing hurt to a minor and for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance.

The police said on Sunday they were alerted to the case of assault on Saturday morning near Kovan MRT station after a nine-year-old boy, who was travelling to classes with his seven-year-old brother, was allegedly slapped by the man.

The older boy said that the man, whom he did not know, had also hurled vulgarities at him.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the man's identity using footage from closed circuit television cameras and from ground inquiries, and arrested him on the same day.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with causing a public nuisance and for voluntarily causing hurt against a person below 14 years of age.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt against a person below 14 years old can be sentenced to three years in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. Anyone found guilty of causing a public nuisance may be fined up to $2,000.

The police said that they will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and will take firm action in accordance with the law.

ALSO READ: Man attacks older man with knife at Chin Swee Rd badminton court

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.