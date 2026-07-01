$5k fine for ex-air force chief whose car hit woman pushing stroller at Pasir Panjang

SINGAPORE — A former chief of air force who was driving when he collided with a woman pushing a stroller in 2024 was fined $5,000 and disqualified from driving for five years.

On July 1, Goh Yong Siang, 74, pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt to the 44-year-old Indonesian domestic helper.

Footage from Goh's in-car camera was played in court, and it showed the woman being thrown into the air upon impact and landing on the ground.

Another charge of driving without reasonable consideration causing hurt to the toddler in the stroller, who was two years old at the time, was taken into consideration during sentencing. The woman's face was bleeding, and the car windscreen was cracked and scratched as a result of the collision.

The woman and the toddler were taken to National University Hospital. The woman suffered multiple injuries, including a deep facial laceration, a ligament tear and a knee contusion.

She was given 42 days of hospitalisation leave. Meanwhile, the toddler's parents declined medical leave on his behalf.

The prosecutor sought a fine of between $4,000 and $5,000, noting that while the woman suffered grievous hurt, she is unlikely to suffer any permanent disability.

On May 17, 2024, at around 9am, Goh was making a discretionary right turn along Harbour Drive when his car collided with the woman as she was pushing a stroller at a traffic crossing while the green man signal was on.

The prosecutor said Goh failed to notice the woman and the toddler in the stroller even though they were plainly visible.

According to the Temasek Management Services website, Goh is its chairman, and was a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force. He retired as chief of the air force in 1998.

Defence lawyer Sanjiv Kumar Rajan sought a fine for his client, noting that Goh had indicated he would plead guilty early, and was fully cooperative with the authorities during investigations.

"He has absolute remorse for what happened," said the lawyer, adding that his actions that day were due to a momentary lapse.

Annual road traffic figures the Traffic Police released in February showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic deaths also rose from 142 in 2024 to a record high of 149 in 2025.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.