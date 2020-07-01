60 people evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after fire at Middle Road KTV pub

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call at 11.15am about a fire "raging with flames and black smoke" at Pandora Club and KTV on Jan 6, 2020. P
PHOTO: AsiaOne reader
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Sixty people were evacuated and a woman taken to hospital after a karaoke pub in a Middle Road building caught fire on Monday (Jan 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 11.15am about a fire "raging with flames and black smoke" at Pandora Club and KTV on the fourth floor of Lee Kai House at 114 Middle Road on Monday.

It said that nine emergency vehicles and about 30 firefighters were sent to the scene to put out the fire, which was extinguished using two water jets.

It posted a 37-second video on Facebook showing the charred, heavily damaged interior of the outlet.

PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

The police were called in before the SCDF's arrival to assist with the evacuation.

A woman was later taken to Raffles Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The SCDF said its firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to control the fire because of the "heavily smoke-logged premises".

It is investigating the cause of the fire.

[Fire @ No. 114 Middle Rd] At about 11.15am today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at No. 114 Middle Rd. Upon SCDF's...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Monday, 6 January 2020

This article was first published in The Straits Times.

