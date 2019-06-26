62-year-old woman oldest to self-radicalise online, says expert

An Islamic State flag is seen during a battle between the militant group and Iraqi forces in Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. Singapore has arrested three people for links to the militant group, according to the island nation's home ministry.

A 62-year-old woman is among three Singaporeans facing restrictions for terror-related offences and support for Islamic State, in a reflection of how the extremist group's online radicalisation effort is continuing despite the crumbling of its so-called caliphate in Syria.

Production technician Rasidah Mazlan, 62, was in contact with multiple foreign entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities, including supporters of Isis, according to a Tuesday statement from Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Investigations showed that Rasidah's contacts with these individuals were mainly driven by her deep sympathy for Muslims suffering in overseas conflicts," said the ministry, which issued her with a restriction order that will see her monitored and prevented from travelling abroad.

Professor Zachary Abuza of the Washington-based National War College said Rasidah was "definitely the oldest woman" radicalised online to be identified by authorities.

He said her case shed light on some of Isis' "propaganda techniques", which involve multiple channels pushing different messages to different audiences as well as the recruiting of "influencers" to draw people to the group's cause.

"One thing [Isis does] to target women or Muslims in very moderate or prosperous states far from Iraq or Syria is to focus on the suffering of Muslims in conflicts around the world," said Abuza, who specialises in counterterrorism and insurgencies in Southeast Asia.