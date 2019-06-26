62-year-old woman oldest to self-radicalise online, says expert

An Islamic State flag is seen during a battle between the militant group and Iraqi forces in Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. Singapore has arrested three people for links to the militant group, according to the island nation's home ministry.
PHOTO: Reuters
Amy Chew
South China Morning Post

A 62-year-old woman is among three Singaporeans facing restrictions for terror-related offences and support for Islamic State, in a reflection of how the extremist group's online radicalisation effort is continuing despite the crumbling of its so-called caliphate in Syria.

Production technician Rasidah Mazlan, 62, was in contact with multiple foreign entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities, including supporters of Isis, according to a Tuesday statement from Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Investigations showed that Rasidah's contacts with these individuals were mainly driven by her deep sympathy for Muslims suffering in overseas conflicts," said the ministry, which issued her with a restriction order that will see her monitored and prevented from travelling abroad.

Professor Zachary Abuza of the Washington-based National War College said Rasidah was "definitely the oldest woman" radicalised online to be identified by authorities.

He said her case shed light on some of Isis' "propaganda techniques", which involve multiple channels pushing different messages to different audiences as well as the recruiting of "influencers" to draw people to the group's cause.

"One thing [Isis does] to target women or Muslims in very moderate or prosperous states far from Iraq or Syria is to focus on the suffering of Muslims in conflicts around the world," said Abuza, who specialises in counterterrorism and insurgencies in Southeast Asia.

"This connects them to the ummah [Muslim community]," he said. "Once people feel that connection, they are much more susceptible to online radicalisation and recruitment."

While Isis would not have any expectation that a 62-year-old woman would join them in Iraq or Syria, Abuza said she could play a key role as an influencer in her own community as "someone who could inspire others to take up the struggle that she was not able to".

The home ministry's statement said a 40-year-old unemployed man, Imran Mahmood, was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in January, while a 39-year-old food delivery man, Mohamad Fairuz Junaidi, was given a restriction order.

Imran wanted to travel to Syria to fight alongside Isis. His radicalisation began in 2013 when he started listening to online lectures by foreign religious preachers and became "a strong supporter" of Isis' violent objectives and actions, according to the ministry.

Fairuz was "emotionally affected" by reports of killings of Sunni Muslims in Syria, and also considered travelling there to join the militant group.

"Almost all radicalisation in Singapore is done by individuals through social media. It is a country of lone wolves. There is very little in the way of terrorist organisation, as the country is so small and the security forces so well-resourced," Abuza said.

Singapore's Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said the cases illustrate that there would always be those who are vulnerable to radicalisation.

"Over the years, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has stepped up both its online and offline engagement to counter such ideologies," Masagos wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Four Singaporean ISA detainees - three men and one woman aged between 24 and 40 - were released in March and June.

According to the home ministry, the four had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and no longer posed a security threat that required preventive detention.

Muslim affairs minister Masagos said the Muslim community "must help" the former detainees reintegrate into society and continue to look out and care for one another.

Said Abuza: "Singapore has the resources at its disposal to engage in copious post-release monitoring, unlike Indonesia. It still is a very cautious and overly conservative government when it comes to security.

"So for them to release suspects really speaks to the confidence they have in their [rehabilitation] efforts."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about

Internal Security Act ISIS
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Fugitive of 13 years caught after using another man&#039;s IC
Fugitive of 13 years caught after using another man's IC
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Month-old baby in Malaysia found dead by mum after coming home from work
Month-old baby in Malaysia found dead by mum after coming home from work
Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong&#039;s pay halved after telco&#039;s digital businesses made losses
Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong's pay halved after telco's digital businesses made losses
Singapore first in SEA to get Google Nest Hub smart displays and they go for $189 each
Singapore first in SEA to get Google Nest Hub smart displays and they go for $189 each
Man fined $3,000 after molesting woman, touching her thigh despite her pleas
Man fined $3,000 after molesting woman, touching her thigh despite her pleas
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner&#039;s consent and overturning it at Jurong West
Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner's consent and overturning it at Jurong West
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Photographer so engrossed in shooting Karen Mok, he falls into the sea
Photographer so engrossed in shooting Karen Mok, he falls into the sea

LIFESTYLE

Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Yes, counting steps might make you healthier
Yes, counting steps might make you healthier

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance

SERVICES