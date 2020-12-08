7 men arrested after brawl outside Textile Centre

Seven men, aged between 18 and 32, were arrested for affray following a fight that broke out outside Textile Centre on Sunday night. (Dec 6).

The police were alerted to the case of affray at 200 Jalan Sultan at 11.58pm, they told Stomp in response to queries.

Seven men were subsequently arrested and two of them, aged 22 and 32, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Videos of the incident were uploaded on Facebook in a post that has garnered almost 5,000 shares since Monday afternoon.

Police investigations are ongoing.