73 PMD-related fires from Jan to Sept, figure is highest in 5 years

SINGAPORE - The number of fires related to personal mobility devices (PMDs) has reached its highest in five years.

There were 73 PMD-related fires in the first nine months of this year, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 15).

This number is almost equal to the 74 fires involving these devices for the whole of last year. More of such fires have happened since September.

A man and an infant were taken to hospital on Oct 8 after a fire in a Bukit Batok flat, suspected to have been caused by a PMD.

And on Dec 5, a PMD that was being charged in a Clementi Housing Board common corridor caused a fire that led to three residents being evacuated.

Fires involving these devices have become increasingly common in recent years.

In 2017, there were 49 PMD-related fires, up from 14 in 2016 and just one in 2015.

A total of 71 victims were injured by these fires from 2016 to September this year.