'This is abuse': MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim on video of teacher hitting boy in Choa Chu Kang pre-school

Just one day after videos of a teacher rough-handling several children in a Woodlands pre-school were uploaded online, a similar video of a teacher hitting a child's head in another pre-school surfaced on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Surrounded by several children, the teacher can be seen forcefully opening the lid of a boy's water bottle and then thrusting the bottle towards him, shouting in Mandarin for him to "drink".

When the boy brought the bottle up to his mouth, she reached out and hit the boy's head several times, continuing her tirade in Mandarin while he dodged and walked away.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday morning and was allegedly filmed at Kinderland Preschool @ Choa Chu Kang Sunshine Place.

The teachers involved in the two separate incidents are believed to be staff members of early childhood education provider Kinderland Singapore.

"This is abuse," Chua Chu Kang GRC Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim wrote in a Facebook post hours after the video was uploaded, stating that the actions of the pre-school teacher are "inhumane, unacceptable and heartbreaking".

"As a parent of a young preschooler, it is heartbreaking to watch young, vulnerable and defenceless children being abused," he said.

Zhulkarnain added that he alerted the police and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to the incident.

"Full and thorough investigations will take place and I expect the perpetrators and those negligent enough to allow this, to face the full force of the law."

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/Zhulrahim.sg/posts/pfbid0HdkiZBQYdqDMj1Pi8zdMcDUGfP1miwqq3HavwsxKjb3PoACe6bqKkEs79FdPQERAl[/embed]

AsiaOne has contacted Kinderland and the ECDA for comment.

Woodlands pre-school teacher dismissed, arrested by police

On Monday, three widely circulated videos showing a pre-school teacher ill-treating several children at Kinderland @Woodlands Mart drew public outrage. The teacher had struck a child's bottom, forced a crying boy's head back and force-fed a girl who refused water.

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San said in a Facebook post that the teacher has been dismissed and investigations by the ECDA and the police are currently ongoing.

The police confirmed on Tuesday that they arrested a 33-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of ill treatment of children.

She will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of ill-treatment of a child or young person. If convicted, she will face a jail term of up to eight years, a fine of up to $8,000, or both.

ALSO READ: Preschool teacher sacked after handling boy, 4, in rough manner

lim.kewei@asiaone.com