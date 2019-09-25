Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee made secret profits from minority shareholder's investment

Read also

Justice Valerie Thean concluded that Dr Lee had only made the misrepresentation with regard to the amount she had invested.

Regardless, the judge said Ms Hatta had not relied on any of the alleged misrepresentations in making the investment.

The judge said Ms Hatta's failure to request financial documentation of any kind indicated that she was not concerned about the representations. Ms Hatta also did not ask any questions about the sales volume or value of the companies.

But the judge ordered Dr Lee to buy out Ms Hatta's shares at a price to be determined by an independent valuer, as Dr Lee's breaches of her fiduciary duties by misusing the investment amounted to commercial unfairness.

Ms Hatta, who has produced shows such as Asia's Next Top Model, filed a lawsuit in 2017 against Dr Lee, founder of aesthetic clinic TLC Lifestyle Practice, for misrepresentation and minority oppression.

She sought either a return of her investment or a buyout of her shares in three companies set up by Dr Lee to package, market and sell her line of DrGL products. The companies are DRGL, DRGL Spa and Ciel.

Ms Hatta's investment was carried out in a way that Dr Lee admitted in court was unnecessarily convoluted.

Businessman Frank Cintamani, a friend of Dr Lee's, set up an events company with Ms Hatta called Fide Productions, which agreed to pay Dr Lee's companies $4 million for the exclusive rights to produce events for the DrGL brand.

Ms Hatta said $2 million was her investment and the additional $2 million a separate loan she had extended to Fide. But Dr Lee said Ms Hatta wanted to invest $4 million in two tranches.

Separately, three share transfer forms were signed, stating that Ms Hatta paid a total of $3 for 5 per cent of the shares in the companies.

Ms Hatta's cheque for the investment was issued to Fide. Mr Cintamani later issued a cheque to Dr Lee from his personal account.

Without Ms Hatta's knowledge, Dr Lee loaned the $2 million to DRGL and Ciel, charging interest.

The agreements for two of the loans stated that the interest amounts were $240,000 and $100,000. Up till Jan 31, 2017, interest amounting to $90,000 and about $39,000 were paid by DRGL and Ciel respectively.

Justice Thean said this put Dr Lee's personal financial interests and those of the companies in conflict.