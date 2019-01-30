Aloysius Pang's brother breaks silence on journalist who harassed Jayley Woo

Jefferson Pang, the eldest brother of late actor Aloysius Pang, has spoken up regarding a Chinese daily reporter hounding actress Jayley Woo over a scoop.

Aloysius' agency NoonTalk Media released a statement on his brother's behalf via their Facebook Page on Wednesday morning (Jan 30).

on Facebook A note from Jefferson Pang, Aloysius 冯伟衷's elder brother Our family love Aloysius dearly. As sons, we have great... Posted by NoonTalk Media on Tuesday, 29 January 2019

In the note, Jefferson wrote that their parents had instilled in them values such as being considerate to others, to never forget their manners and to never comment more than necessary.

He then said that he had learned about the incident while he was in New Zealand but chose to ignore the matter at that time as he was focused on his parents' well-being.

"I was downhearted, exhausted in NZ and I chose to ignore the actions of a young individual as well as the ethics a reporter should possess, as that was not my focus. I was looking out for my mum and dad. There is always a right time for everything, and that was not the time," he wrote.

"Despite your inconsideration, I chose to have faith that it was just a one-time blunder. I'm sorry for my ignorance when I could have prevented it from happening," he continued.

He ended the note by asking the reporter to continue writing about good experiences he had with Aloysius (if it's not too late).

The post has since garnered over 1,000 reactions with many of the comments praising Aloysius' parents for having brought their children up well.

Photo: Facebook/ NoonTalk Media

WHAT HAPPENED?

Jayley Woo previously revealed that she and Aloysius were in a relationship on Jan 24, hours after he succumbed to injuries sustained in an overseas military training accident.

In the days that followed, she and twin sister Hayley Woo shared on their Instagram Stories that they were being hounded by a reporter who was trying to get a scoop on Aloysius's death.

Screenshots of Hayley and Jayley's Instagram stories on the conversations they had with the reporter.Photo: Instagram/ hayleywoojiaqi , jiaqiwu

The matter later blew up on social media when online personalities Xiaxue and Dee Kosh went on a rant, calling out and identifying the reporter as Ang Ming Hwa, a senior entertainment correspondent with Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao.

Members of the public then lambasted the reporter with angry comments, with some starting a petition to seek disciplinary action for him and his editor.

Photo: Instagram/ deekosh

The reporter in question has since apologised to Jayley through his personal Instagram account, but it is unclear if he has said sorry to her in person.

A special tribute “Remembering Aloysius” 《天使，谢谢你来过》will be aired on Channel 8 on Thursday (Jan 31) at 8pm.

joeylee@asiaone.com