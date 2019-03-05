Andie Chen scalded by hot soup at Nex foodcourt; wife Kate Pang 'upset over unhelpful staff'

Andie Chen scalded by hot soup at Nex foodcourt; wife Kate Pang 'upset over unhelpful staff'
Mar 05, 2019

Three months of filming action scenes in Siem Reap left nary a scratch on Andie Chen, but a trip to Food Junction got him hurt bad.

The Singaporean actor and his wife Kate Pang took to Instagram to share about a scalding incident which happened on Monday (Mar 4) night.

"A simple dinner with my wife, a wet tray and a bowl of really hot soup later..." the 33-year-old actor captioned along with pictures of his scalded torso and said wet tray.

"Dear foodcourts (@foodjunctionsg), please wipe your trays before using them, and guys, watch out for wet trays," he cautioned.

The actor, who just flew back to Singapore on Feb 28 after filming scenes for a new action drama The Good Fight, told AsiaOne that the unfortunate accident happened at a foodcourt at Nex.

"The foodcourt was crowded when I was holding the bowl of hot soup on the wet tray, but I didn't give much thought to it as it is very common," said the star, adding that it was fortunate that his kids were not with them.

"I have no time to see a doctor, so I'm just applying lavender oil to the wounds -- my wife is an expert on essential oils," Andie added.

While Andie is seemingly calm about his injuries, Kate was quite the opposite -- especially when it happened.

"Kate was at first worried, then she got upset about the unhelpful staff (at the fruit and drinks stall)," recalled Andie.

Kate recounted her experience on Instagram today (Mar 5): "I ran to the fruit and drink stall (upon seeing Andie's blisters) to buy a cup of ice, but the auntie said they don't sell ice despite me repeating that my husband has been scalded by hot soup!"

The Taiwanese host-actress got some ice in the end -- five cubes, to be exact -- after another auntie told the former to "just give her some".

Kate's relentless pleas got her "a little more" despite her willingness to pay for it, with a reminder from the disgruntled auntie that "it's not for sale!"

This is, however, not the first time the couple have encountered people in Singapore who are less than helpful, said Andie.

Andie and his family in Western Australia. The actor spoke about how much more kindness they have received in other countries they have visited as compared to Singapore.Photo: Instagram/katepang311

"Once, we saw a mum asking for hot water from a staff for her child's milk, but was told that she had to pay for it -- how cold a country have we become," remarked Andie.

"(Even) charging people for tissue and (tap) water is ridiculous," said the actor.

When asked if Andie would be pursuing the matter with Food Junction, he said that he only published that Instagram post "to let people know" and to be cautious when handling hot food on wet trays.

"I am not asking for any compensation," he concluded.

A rep from Food Junction told AsiaOne that they have gotten in touch with Andie after seeing his post last night, and are currently looking into the matter.

