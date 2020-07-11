Ang Mo Kio GRC: PAP leads RP with 72% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Ang Mo Kio GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 72% Reform Party (RP) 28% The People’s Action Party is leading the Reform Party in Ang Mo Kio GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 72 per cent of the votes, compared to RP's 28 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Lee Hsien Loong, Ng Ling Ling, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Gan Thiam Poh and Darryl David, while RP’s line-up comprises Kenneth Jeyaretnam, Andy Zhu, Noraini Yunus, Charles Yeo and Darren Soh.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

RP’s team in Ang Mo Kio GRC have had a tough time in the campaigning period with party leader Jeyaretnam serving a 14-day stay-home notice after returning from the UK.

During their constituency political broadcast, only two of the five candidates appeared on camera, with Yeo struggling to deliver a Mandarin speech that was not meant for him.

Jeyaretnam had claimed that this was because the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had not given RP enough time to make arrangements for the recording — a claim that the statutory board rebutted.

Yeo believes that he and his teammates will garner at least 35 per cent of the votes in the Prime Minister's constituency.

Ang Mo Kio has 185,465 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 78.6 per cent against RP.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

editor@asiaone.com